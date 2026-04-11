Collectibles for Change Foundation

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This autism awareness charm bracelet features a multicolored puzzle piece charm on a trendy black leather cord bracelet with a lobster clasp. The bracelet is approximately 8 inches and the sterling silver plated charm is approximately 3/4 inch by 3/4 inch.
This autism awareness bracelet has silver beads along with 2 charms - a silver heart charm that says "I Love You To The Moon And Back" with a moon and stars on it and an autism ribbon charm. This bracelet has elastic so it stretches to fit most any size wrist.
Discover the essence of compassion and resilience with this Teal & Purple Ribbon Where There is Love Bracelet. Each bracelet, adorned with delicate silver beads and two meaningful charms, serves as a powerful symbol of suicide and sexual assault awareness. The sterling silver-plated heart charm is engraved with the profound message, "Where there is love there is life," offering a daily reminder of hope and strength. The accompanying teal and purple ribbon charm adds a touch of solidarity and support, making this bracelet not just a piece of jewelry, but a beacon of empathy and understanding.
Crafted to fit comfortably on any wrist, this 7 1/2-inch bracelet features an elastic band that stretches for a perfect fit. Whether you're wearing it for personal reasons or to support a loved one, the Teal & Purple Ribbon "Where There is Love" Bracelet is a beautiful and poignant addition to your accessory collection. It's more than just a bracelet—it's a statement of unity, love, and life.
Introducing the Teal Ribbon Hope Strength Courage Bracelet, a meaningful accessory that goes beyond style to symbolize resilience and support. This bracelet is a delicate arrangement of teal, silver, and pearl beads, gracefully encircling your wrist. But it’s the three silver charms—emblazoned with "Hope," "Strength," and "Courage"—that truly set this piece apart, serving as constant reminders of the inner fortitude required to face life’s toughest challenges. Adding a touch of elegance is a heart charm adorned with a teal crystal ribbon, representing awareness for Ovarian Cancer, PTSD, and Rape Awareness. Crafted from sterling silver plating, this 8-inch bracelet stretches to comfortably fit most wrists, making it a versatile and thoughtful gift.
Slip on hope and solidarity with our Mental Health Bangle Bracelet, your daily reminder to prioritize mental wellness. Picture the uplifting power of a flexible white bangle resting lightly on your wrist, adorned with vibrant green ribbons and the empowering words "Mental Health Awareness". Crafted to fit comfortably at 7 1/2", this bracelet is more than just accessories—it's a symbol of compassion and support.
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