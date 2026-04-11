Collectibles for Change Foundation

Discover the essence of compassion and resilience with this Teal & Purple Ribbon Where There is Love Bracelet. Each bracelet, adorned with delicate silver beads and two meaningful charms, serves as a powerful symbol of suicide and sexual assault awareness. The sterling silver-plated heart charm is engraved with the profound message, "Where there is love there is life," offering a daily reminder of hope and strength. The accompanying teal and purple ribbon charm adds a touch of solidarity and support, making this bracelet not just a piece of jewelry, but a beacon of empathy and understanding.



Crafted to fit comfortably on any wrist, this 7 1/2-inch bracelet features an elastic band that stretches for a perfect fit. Whether you're wearing it for personal reasons or to support a loved one, the Teal & Purple Ribbon "Where There is Love" Bracelet is a beautiful and poignant addition to your accessory collection. It's more than just a bracelet—it's a statement of unity, love, and life.