Collective School Student Sign up

9138 Caenen Lake Rd

Lenexa, KS 66215, USA

2-4yr olds
$5

Sign up your child to attend. One ticket per child. At this time parents are required to help teach or lead an activity in order to attend.

5-7yr olds
$5

Sign up your child to attend. One ticket per child. At this time parents are required to help teach or lead an activity in order to attend.

8-12yr olds
$5

Sign up your child to attend. One ticket per child. At this time parents are required to help teach or lead an activity in order to attend.

13+yr olds
$5

Sign up your child to attend. One ticket per child. At this time parents are required to help teach or lead an activity in order to attend.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing