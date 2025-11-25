Thanks-for-Giving 2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
2 general admission tickets to Cleveland's own Grammy winning, multi-platinum rap group Bone Thugs n Harmony's live concert (All 5 members!), at The Agora, Saturday, November 29th, 2025 at 8pm
Value: $154
Starting bid
4 loge tickets at Playhouse Square Connor Palace to see the acclaimed Tony Award Winning musical Suffs - running February 3rd - 15th! Direct from Broadway - this stage play is about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of historymaking artist Shaina Taub, this musical “ thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining ” ( Variety ) new boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.
Value: $436
Starting bid
Relaxed bi-level venue on the west bank of the flats in downtown Cleveland, with a New American eatery, a concert hall for live music & river views.
Value: up to $100
Starting bid
Zak Zinter - 2nd year, 2nd team - right guard. Third round (85th overall) by the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 NFL Draft. 3-time All Big Ten selection at Michigan.
Value: unknown
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!