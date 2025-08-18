Collector's Choice 2025

One ticket gets two people in the door, food and drinks, and one original piece of art!
This is an in-person ticket for the event at Volvo Cars Annapolis, 333 Buschs Frontage Road. General Admission doors open at 6 PM.
VIP ticket holders get early entry to the party and are automatically entered in a raffle for one additional number pull, increasing your chances of choosing the art you desire!
This is an in-person ticket for the event at Volvo Cars Annapolis, 333 Buschs Frontage Road. VIP doors open at 5 PM.
One ticket gets one original piece of art shipped to your door after the event!
This is a virtual ticket for the event. Virtual attendees will be sent the event link to join from anywhere.
VIP ticket holders are automatically entered in a raffle for one additional number pull, increasing your chances of choosing the art you desire! Plus, your work will be shipped to your door after the event!
This is a virtual ticket for the event. Virtual attendees will be sent the event link to join from anywhere.
