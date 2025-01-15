Collectors’ Night Corporate Sponsor 2025

● Six (6) tickets to Collectors’ Night 2025
● Logo recognition on the event website and sponsor banner
● Recognition on the digital invitation, press release, and in WPA’s e-newsletter (over
14,000 subscribers)
● Tagged recognition in event social media posts (over 8,000 followers on Instagram)
● Advance copy of the Collectors’ Night auction catalog
● Invitations to VIP Openings & Private Tours for all WPA Projects
● 1 complimentary copy of a WPA publication
Gold Level Sponsorship
$5,000
ALL of the Silver benefits, PLUS:
● Two additional tickets (8 total) to Collectors’ Night 2025
● Complimentary full-color advertisement in the Collectors' Night auction catalog
● Exclusive private preview of Collectors’ Night auction with WPA Staﬀ for you and
up to five colleagues or friends
● Invitations to VIP Cocktail events & collection visits
● Additional complimentary copy of WPA publications (total 2)
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$10,000
ALL of the Gold benefits, PLUS:
Two additional tickets (10 total) to Collectors’ Night 2025
● Opportunity to host a private reception up to 100, complete with a tour, in the
Collectors' Night auction exhibition space during the two-week lead-up to the gala.
Food and beverage fees apply.
● Invitation to a private dinner with members of WPA Staﬀ, Board, & WPA guest artists
● Additional complimentary copies of WPA publications (total 3
