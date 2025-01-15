Hosted by

Collectors’ Night Corporate Sponsor 2025

Silver Level Sponsorship
$3,000
● Six (6) tickets to Collectors’ Night 2025 ● Logo recognition on the event website and sponsor banner ● Recognition on the digital invitation, press release, and in WPA’s e-newsletter (over 14,000 subscribers) ● Tagged recognition in event social media posts (over 8,000 followers on Instagram) ● Advance copy of the Collectors’ Night auction catalog ● Invitations to VIP Openings & Private Tours for all WPA Projects ● 1 complimentary copy of a WPA publication
Gold Level Sponsorship
$5,000
ALL of the Silver benefits, PLUS: ● Two additional tickets (8 total) to Collectors’ Night 2025 ● Complimentary full-color advertisement in the Collectors' Night auction catalog ● Exclusive private preview of Collectors’ Night auction with WPA Staﬀ for you and up to five colleagues or friends ● Invitations to VIP Cocktail events & collection visits ● Additional complimentary copy of WPA publications (total 2)
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$10,000
ALL of the Gold benefits, PLUS: Two additional tickets (10 total) to Collectors’ Night 2025 ● Opportunity to host a private reception up to 100, complete with a tour, in the Collectors' Night auction exhibition space during the two-week lead-up to the gala. Food and beverage fees apply. ● Invitation to a private dinner with members of WPA Staﬀ, Board, & WPA guest artists ● Additional complimentary copies of WPA publications (total 3
