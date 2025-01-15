Collectors’ Night Corporate Sponsor 2025

ALL of the Gold benefits, PLUS: Two additional tickets (10 total) to Collectors’ Night 2025 ● Opportunity to host a private reception up to 100, complete with a tour, in the Collectors' Night auction exhibition space during the two-week lead-up to the gala. Food and beverage fees apply. ● Invitation to a private dinner with members of WPA Staﬀ, Board, & WPA guest artists ● Additional complimentary copies of WPA publications (total 3

ALL of the Gold benefits, PLUS: Two additional tickets (10 total) to Collectors’ Night 2025 ● Opportunity to host a private reception up to 100, complete with a tour, in the Collectors' Night auction exhibition space during the two-week lead-up to the gala. Food and beverage fees apply. ● Invitation to a private dinner with members of WPA Staﬀ, Board, & WPA guest artists ● Additional complimentary copies of WPA publications (total 3

More details...