AGAWAM ST PATRICKS COMMITTEE INC

Hosted by

AGAWAM ST PATRICKS COMMITTEE INC

About this event

Colleen Coronation and Award Winner Program Book

Golden Shamrock Sponsor
$500

Our premier sponsorship! Receive a full-page ad, a table of eight tickets to our Corned Beef Dinner, and special recognition at the Colleen Contest and community events. The ultimate way to celebrate Irish pride and community spirit!

Shamrock Greeting
$25

Send a simple message of support with your name or business listed in our program. A great way to show your Irish spirit!

Business Card
$50

Feature your business card in our program book and let the community know you’re proud to support Agawam’s Irish traditions.

1/3 of the Page
$75

Highlight your business or message with a larger space that stands out in our program.

Half Page
$100

Double the impact with a half-page advertisement, giving you room to showcase your business and services in style.

Full Page
$200

Get maximum visibility with a full-page advertisement. Perfect for businesses that want to make a lasting impression on families, friends, and neighbors all season long.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!