Colleen Coronation and Award Winner Program Book

Our premier sponsorship! Receive a full-page ad, a table of eight tickets to our Corned Beef Dinner, and special recognition at the Colleen Contest and community events. The ultimate way to celebrate Irish pride and community spirit!
Send a simple message of support with your name or business listed in our program. A great way to show your Irish spirit!
Feature your business card in our program book and let the community know you’re proud to support Agawam’s Irish traditions.
Highlight your business or message with a larger space that stands out in our program.
Double the impact with a half-page advertisement, giving you room to showcase your business and services in style.
Get maximum visibility with a full-page advertisement. Perfect for businesses that want to make a lasting impression on families, friends, and neighbors all season long.
