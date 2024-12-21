College Football Championship Fundraiser - Football Squares!
General admission
$10
$10 per ticket. This fundraiser will help us to raise $500 to support a family for the first time. Buy ticket and let us know what number square you would like. If it is not available we will contact you so you can pick a new one.
$10 per ticket. This fundraiser will help us to raise $500 to support a family for the first time. Buy ticket and let us know what number square you would like. If it is not available we will contact you so you can pick a new one.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!