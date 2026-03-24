The College Golf Legacy Council

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 1, 2027
Recognizing the extraordinary leadership and transformational generosity of our premier supporters, whose vision and commitment are helping shape the future of collegiate golf for generations to come.
*Credentialed VIP Access (+4 Tickets) to the NCAA DI Men's & Women's Golf Championships
*Invitation to our Annual Fundraiser at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa featuring notable guest speakers and special appearances from leaders in collegiate golf
*1-Year Dormie Network Membership (geographic and membership restrictions may apply)
*Customized private Outing at a top golf course or club for 3-6 guests
*Invitation for donor to attend quarterly 6-20 person outings at top golf courses
*Foundation-branded gear
Valid until June 1, 2027
Recognizing the exceptional generosity and leadership of supporters whose meaningful investment helps elevate and advance the future of collegiate golf.
*Credentialed VIP Access (+2 Tickets) to the NCAA DI Men's & Women's Golf Championships
*Invitation to our Annual Fundraiser at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa featuring notable guest speakers and special appearances from leaders in collegiate golf
*1-Year Dormie Network Membership (geographic and membership restrictions may apply)
*Customized private Outing at a top golf course or club for 3-6 guests
*Invitation for donor to attend quarterly 6-20 person outings at top golf courses
*Foundation-branded gear
Valid until June 1, 2027
Recognizing the valued support and commitment of donors whose generosity helps strengthen opportunities and advance the continued growth of collegiate golf.
*2 Tickets to the NCAA DI Men's & Women's Golf Championships
*Invitation for 4 to our Annual Fundraiser at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa featuring notable guest speakers and special appearances from leaders in collegiate golf
*1-Year Dormie Network Membership (geographic and membership restrictions may apply)
*Donor entry into a top golf course or club quarterly outing
*Foundation-branded gear
Valid until June 1, 2027
Recognizing the support and dedication of donors whose commitment helps further the mission and future of collegiate golf.
*Invitation for 2 to our Annual Fundraiser at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, featuring notable guest speakers and special appearances from leaders in collegiate golf
*Invitation for donor to attend quarterly 6-20 person outings at top golf courses
*Foundation-branded gear
Valid until June 1, 2027
We recognize the generous support of our Board of Directors, individual donors, charitable organizations, and corporate partners, whose leadership and commitment help advance the future of collegiate golf.
*Invitation to our Annual Fundraiser at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa featuring notable guest speakers and special appearances from leaders in collegiate golf
Valid until June 1, 2027
Designed for nationally ranked "Reach for Excellence" programs committed to leading the future of collegiate golf. Your support helps preserve championship tradition, elevate student-athlete opportunities, and advance the vision of a permanent home for college golf excellence.
Valid until June 1, 2027
Stay connected to the game that shaped you while helping preserve and advance the future of collegiate golf. Your membership supports student-athlete opportunities, championship tradition, and the long-term vision of celebrating college golf for generations to come.
Valid until June 1, 2027
Join a national movement dedicated to preserving and advancing the future of collegiate golf. Your program’s membership supports championship tradition, student-athlete opportunities, and the long-term vision of creating a permanent home for college golf.
As a Legacy Council member, your program is recognized as a supporter of the game’s growth, history, and future leadership.
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