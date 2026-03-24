The College Golf Legacy Council

Recognizing the extraordinary leadership and transformational generosity of our premier supporters, whose vision and commitment are helping shape the future of collegiate golf for generations to come.





*Credentialed VIP Access (+4 Tickets) to the NCAA DI Men's & Women's Golf Championships

*Invitation to our Annual Fundraiser at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa featuring notable guest speakers and special appearances from leaders in collegiate golf

*1-Year Dormie Network Membership (geographic and membership restrictions may apply)

*Customized private Outing at a top golf course or club for 3-6 guests

*Invitation for donor to attend quarterly 6-20 person outings at top golf courses

*Foundation-branded gear