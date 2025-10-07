College Hill Elementary: Spirit Shirt Order Form

$
THIS SHIRT IS PROVIDED FREE TO ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF! You do NOT need to include the free shirt in your order as the teachers have submitted all the student orders to make sure no one gets missed.
Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt, sport grey (color may vary slightly from photo) with 2- color print
Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt, heather red (color may vary slightly from photo) with 2-color print
Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt, heather navy (color may vary slightly from photo) with 3-color print
Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt, heather grey (color may vary slightly from photo) with 3-color print
Gildan Heavy Cotton Long-Sleeve Shirt, sport grey (color may vary slightly from photo) with 2-color print
Gildan Heavy Cotton Crewneck Sweater, sport grey (color may vary slightly from photo) with 2-color print
Gildan Heavy Cotton Crewneck Sweater, sport grey (color may vary slightly from photo) with 3-color print
Water-resistant decal sticker
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing