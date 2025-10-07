eventClosed

College Hill Elementary: Spirit Shirt Order Form

addExtraDonation

$

College Hill Cougars T-shirt, Grey (2-color print) item
College Hill Cougars T-shirt, Grey (2-color print)
$15

THIS SHIRT IS PROVIDED FREE TO ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF! You do NOT need to include the free shirt in your order as the teachers have submitted all the student orders to make sure no one gets missed.


Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt, sport grey (color may vary slightly from photo) with 2- color print

College Hill Cougars T-shirt, Red (2-color print) item
College Hill Cougars T-shirt, Red (2-color print)
$15

Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt, heather red (color may vary slightly from photo) with 2-color print

College Hill Cougars T-shirt, Navy (3-color print) item
College Hill Cougars T-shirt, Navy (3-color print)
$17

Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt, heather navy (color may vary slightly from photo) with 3-color print

College Hill Cougars T-shirt, Grey (3-color print) item
College Hill Cougars T-shirt, Grey (3-color print)
$17

Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt, heather grey (color may vary slightly from photo) with 3-color print

College Hill Cougars Long-Sleeve Shirt, Grey (2-color print) item
College Hill Cougars Long-Sleeve Shirt, Grey (2-color print)
$20

Gildan Heavy Cotton Long-Sleeve Shirt, sport grey (color may vary slightly from photo) with 2-color print

College Hill Cougars Sweatshirt, Grey (2-color print) item
College Hill Cougars Sweatshirt, Grey (2-color print)
$25

Gildan Heavy Cotton Crewneck Sweater, sport grey (color may vary slightly from photo) with 2-color print

College Hill Cougars Sweatshirt, Grey (3-color print) item
College Hill Cougars Sweatshirt, Grey (3-color print)
$27

Gildan Heavy Cotton Crewneck Sweater, sport grey (color may vary slightly from photo) with 3-color print

College Hill Cougars Sticker item
College Hill Cougars Sticker
$1

Water-resistant decal sticker

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing