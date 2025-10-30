College of Central Florida's United Way Silent Auction

Hosted by
Join the CF Foundation for a Party with a Purpose raising scholarship dollars for students at CF. The annual Night at the Farm Gala takes place inside the beautiful barn at our own lovely Farm Campus, Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 6 p.m. The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvre’s, specialty cocktail, live music and networking. This is a chance to dress up and put on your glitz for a fun night out.
The winner gets two (2) tickets valued at $200 total.
The winner (singular - spot may not be shared) will have his/her own parking space in front of building 1 to use for one calendar year! This is the spot immediately to the left of the building as you're looking at it from the road. Winning parking spots may not be resold, transferred, or moved during the year. Please contact Shanna Holloway with any questions prior to your bid.
The winner (singular - spot may not be shared) will have his/her own parking space behind building 5 to use for one calendar year! This spot is located behind the building, facing building 4. Winning parking spots may not be resold, transferred, or moved during the year. Please contact Shanna Holloway with any questions prior to your bid.
The winner (singular - spot may not be shared) will have his/her own parking space in the reserved spot in front of building 31 to use for one calendar year! Winning parking spots may not be resold, transferred, or moved during the year. Please contact Shanna Holloway with any questions prior to your bid.
One set of five (5) tickets to the Visual and Performing Arts Department spring musical, "Mean Girls." The musical will be held in the Dassance Fine Arts Center, Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, April 12.
Donated by CF's VPA Department
This is for one (1) Director’s Circle, Friend of the Museum Membership to the Appleton Museum of Art. The standard retail value is $125.
Donated by The Appleton
This is for one (1) Director’s Circle, Friend of the Museum Membership to the Appleton Museum of Art. The standard retail value is $125.
Donated by The Appleton
The Ocala Campus LRC’s Games & Puzzles Basket is stacked with games - classic and clever, relaxing and brain-boosting. A perfect mix for fun nights, friendly competition, or quiet solo puzzling. Bid high and play on!
Donated by the staff of the LRC
Note: The photo shows only a sample of all the goodies.
Set of three different mystery Christmas stockings filled with an eclectic mix of vintage and new Christmas ornaments and décor.
Donated by Liz Minnerly
A fun gift for any soccer enthusiast. Soccer décor, includes an unframed canvas of soccer player, a lunch bag, paper lanterns, a pencil holder, and battery operated night light (batteries included). Also included are Kid’s soccer themed birthday party supplies (including plates, cups, banners, balloons and party favors too).
Donated by the CF Soccer Clubs / Club advisor: Edwin Garcia
This is a 100 piece puzzle of a beautiful piece of art.
Donated by Shirley Franco
Get all the merch without the ticket price! A wonder bundle of Disney souvenirs including 4 Walt Disney World 50th anniversary cups with lids, 4 movie pins, vintage Sorcerer Mickey plush and a Monorail lunch bag.
Donated by Liz MInnerly
Pretty set of 20 Star shaped “Thank you” ornaments and 50+ blank "Thank you" cards and standard note cards, all with envelopes.
Donated by Liz Minnerly
Timeless set of ceramic figurines of Santa in his long coat pulling a sled filled with presents and a reindeer.
Donated by Liz Minnerly
Set of 1 Dickies laptop bag and 2 crossbody phone-sized bags. Note: only one of the phone bags is pictured.
Donated by Liz Minnerly
Get your holiday decorations started with this set of three battery operated, lighted snowflake candles (cool white led lights) Batteries included.
Donated by Liz Minnerly
Adorable set of fall décor and crafts including garland, candle rings, candles and placemats.
Donated by Liz Minnerly
This is a working gumball machine. It has been lovingly used over the years by the donor who will be leaving us in December and wishes it to continue to create happiness in years to come.
Donated by Annette Browne
Adorable portrait of a kitty in a rainbow of colors.
Donated by Annette Browne
This is a set of wall hangings. It includes an adorable cat themed welcome sign, a beautiful mosaic stained glass style cat fit for any cat lover, and a lovely wooden hanging with Proverbs 31:25.
Donated by Annette Browne
This portrait of an orange cat captures the lounging boredom of most cats as they plot their next mischief.
Donated by Annette Browne
Adorable wall hanging reminding us all to "Live, Laugh, Love" our way through our day.
Donated by Annette Browne
This is a very pretty large woven handbag. It would be nice to use for shopping at craft fairs, farmers markets, or even a day at the beach.
Donated by Annette Browne
This very cute plate with a painted cat on it would look very cute hanging on your wall or sitting on your desk to hold candies.
Donated by Annette Browne
This is a gift basket from Ocala Waxing. It contains a a $70 gift certificate, two gift cards for free service, and some skin-care products.
Donated by Ocala Waxing
Janet Roark is offering to make one (1) cake of your choice. You may choose from a Harvey Wall Banger, a Cheesecake, or a Carrot Cake.
Donated by Janet Roark
Note: pictures are just for reference
Keep your tootsies warm and your face stylin' this holiday season with this adorable set of 3 pairs socks and 3 makeup sponges.
Donated by Joanne Del Grosso
This is a beautiful collection of earrings and bracelets that are great dressing up any occasion.
Donated by Joanne Del Grosso
This is a beautiful set comprised of a pink ceramic beaded neckless and earrings.
Donated by Joanne Del Grosso
This is a cute floral make-up bag containing a surprise gift card.
Donated by Joanne Del Grosso
This is a 100 piece puzzle of a beautiful piece of art.
Donated by Shirley Franco
Cute set of four (4) FiestaWare ceramic mugs.
Donated by CF Family Member
This is a set of FiestaWare mugs, salad plates, and dinner plates in red, blue, and yellow.
Donated by CF Family Member
This is a set of two antiuqe vases. One is a large Pilgrim Glass Vase in cranberry pink and is 12 inches tall. The second piece is a Viking Swung Vase of handmade glass and is almost two feet tall in a beautiful vintage green color.
Donated by CF Family Member
This is a set of FiestaWare in turquoise. There are 5 cups and saucers, 3 serving plates, and 2 ramekins.
Donated by CF Family Member
This is a set of two (2) amazing glass dolphins with beautiful inner color swirls.
Donated by CF Family Member
This set of uranium glass has a tray, two candlestick holders, and small platter. The tray can be used for treats or trinket as it is divided into three (3) areas. The pretty tray is made of uranium glass and is trimmed with a gold ring around the top.
Donated by CF Family Member
Note: Photos have been taken with blacklight to show how the glass glows.
This lavendar and eggshell colored vase with it's bubble texture design is sturdy and perfect for any fresh or artificial flower arrangement.
Donated by Mary Hallinan
Each machine-washable dishcloth features a distinctive flowered cross and butterflies and includes an inspiring Bible verse.
Donated by Mary Hallinan
This personal humidifier features a multi-colored nightlight that gives off a gentle glow. It also includes a timer that automatically turns off the unit. This humidifier is perfect for the office, car, or home.
Donated by Mary Hallinan
Also included is a cute travel jewelry case decorated with pretty rainbow rhinestones in the shape of a heart.
Donated by Joanne Del Grosso
This versatile Christian Lacroix clear angel figurine is 11 inches tall. it can stand on a table or shelf, or can be hung on a wall. It would also make a nice tree topper or could be a fun crafting project if decorated for the holidays.
Donated by Mary Hallinan
This 20 oz. insulated bottle features a flip top and can be used for hot or cold beverages. It's wide mouth makes it easier to clean and fill with ice. The royal blue tumbler is eco-friendly, and the attached key ring makes it perfect for traveling.
Donated by Mary Hallinan
This informative book is the perfect gift for any history buff. It contains interesting facts about the law, science, culture, politics, business and more. It would be a helpful, entertaining aid at any trivia party.
Donated by Mary Hallinan
This reddish-brown slim genuine leather tri-fold wallet includes a card clip. The added feature of having Radio Frequency Identification blocking technology protects your cards from unauthorized scanning.
Donated by Maria Mengers
This multicolored scarf is 100% wool and comes in a delicate organza drawstring bag which makes it the perfect gift. It features hand made black tassels and is soft to the touch. This versatile scarf is perfect for travelling, dating, partying, or for the office.
Donated by Maria Mengers
These black hair extensions are made from soft human Remy hair. They can be safely cut, dyed, curled and styled without fear of leaving a ratty, tangled mess. The kit includes hair extension shampoo and treatment and an instruction booklet with tips and ideas.
Donated by Maria Mengers
This bright red Dooney & Bourke purse has detachable, adjustable straps and has two inside pockets. It is crafted out of refined pebbled leather and has timeless gold-toned hardware. It’s the perfect addition to any wardrobe.
Donated by Maria Mengers
This 12 piece shower steamer set will help you unwind after a long day. The pieces come in creative designs and vibrant colors and are easy to use in the shower for a spa-like experience.
Donated by Maria Mengers
Also included is a brand new shower head with several spray options.
Donated by Liz Minnerly
This 44” x 18” hand-made table runner is reversible. One side features pine cones and greenery and would be perfect on your holiday table. The other side has patches of brightly colored fruits framed by earthy colored trims of green.
Donated by Maria Mengers
This oversized reversible quilt measures approximately 6’ x 6’. One side is a solid sky blue. The other side has a sky blue trim, has various colorful patches and is framed with different breeds of cats sitting amongst sewing materials. This quilt will keep you warm and cozy and will make a beautiful and colorful addition to any sofa especially for the cat lover!
Donated by Maria Mengers
