College of Central Florida's United Way Silent Auction

Join the CF Foundation for a Party with a Purpose raising scholarship dollars for students at CF. The annual Night at the Farm Gala takes place inside the beautiful barn at our own lovely Farm Campus, Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 6 p.m. The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvre’s, specialty cocktail, live music and networking. This is a chance to dress up and put on your glitz for a fun night out.





The winner gets two (2) tickets valued at $200 total.