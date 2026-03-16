College scholarships fundraiser

Join us for a great afternoon on the driving range! Your ticket includes delicious small plates, refreshing drinks, and an hour and a half of range time between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

Guests can also take part in a 50/50 raffle and a sports memorabilia raffle for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Tickets are $65 per person or $390 per bay. Proceeds support the Jerry Morgan and Charlie Best Scholarship Fund—helping students pursue their dreams while we share a fun and meaningful experience together.