Prince Hall Endowment Charity Foundation

Hosted by

Prince Hall Endowment Charity Foundation

About this event

College scholarships fundraiser

120 Sockanosset Cross Rd

Cranston, RI 02920, USA

General Admission
$65

Join us for a great afternoon on the driving range! Your ticket includes delicious small plates, refreshing drinks, and an hour and a half of range time between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

Guests can also take part in a 50/50 raffle and a sports memorabilia raffle for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Tickets are $65 per person or $390 per bay. Proceeds support the Jerry Morgan and Charlie Best Scholarship Fund—helping students pursue their dreams while we share a fun and meaningful experience together.

Add a donation for Prince Hall Endowment Charity Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!