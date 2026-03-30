South Jersey Teenshop Inc

Hosted by

South Jersey Teenshop Inc

College Tour 2026

[email protected]

One Parent & One Member
$70.50

Room Rate: $141.00 (taxes included)

Room costs are the responsibility of the parent(s) and are divided based on room occupancy as outlined below:

  • One Parent & One Member: Parent is responsible for $70.50

Hampton Inn 1810 Belmont Avenue, Windsor Milk, MD 21244


Two Parents & Two Members
$35.25

Room Rate: $141.00 (taxes included)

Room costs are the responsibility of the parent(s) and are divided based on room occupancy as outlined below:

  • Two Parents & Two Members: Each parent is responsible for $35.25

Hampton Inn 1810 Belmont Avenue, Windsor Milk, MD 21244


One Parent & Two Members
$47

Room Rate: $141.00 (taxes included)

Room costs are the responsibility of the parent(s) and are divided based on room occupancy as outlined below:

  • One Parent & Two Members: Parent is responsible for $47.00

Hampton Inn 1810 Belmont Avenue, Windsor Milk, MD 21244


Two Parents
$70.50

Room Rate: $141.00 (taxes included)

Room costs are the responsibility of the parent(s) and are divided based on room occupancy as outlined below:

  • Two Parents (no members): Each parent is responsible for $70.50

Hampton Inn 1810 Belmont Avenue, Windsor Milk, MD 21244

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