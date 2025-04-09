Colleyville Middle School Choir Boosters Club's Beginning of the Year

In the spring, CMS Choirs participate in two events which provide an opportunity to compete and enjoy a full day of activities. 7th and 8th Grade Spring Event: Epic Water Contest Fun Day in Granbury, Texas. This event features a performance contest which begins in the morning, followed by a fun filled day at the indoor event facility. 6th Grade Spring Even is the GCISD 6th Grade Festival. After this event, the 6th grade CMS choir students will spend the remainder of their day at Urban Air. There will be additional field trips, concert expenses, classroom needs and other activities. Each event includes a cost. It is the goal of the CMS Choir Booster Club to implement various fundraising events during the year to cover the full cost for every student. Every CMS choir student is encouraged to participate in our fundraising activities. The Choir Handbook allows for a fundraising opt-out. This opt-out allows families to support the choir program while avoiding the fundraising activity. If you wish OPT-OUT, you can use the buyout provision. The OPT-OUT cost is $80 per student, or $140 for families with multiple choir students enrolled in the CMS choir program.