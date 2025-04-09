Colleyville Middle School Choir Boosters Club's Beginning of the Year

If you are new to choir, one shirt is required. Choir shirts are the same from 2024-2025, so if you already have one, no need to buy another.
Choir dresses are required. Female choir students wear a formal black concert dress. 6th grade girls and girls new to the choir program or any girl needing to change their sizing will be fitted for their dress by Mrs. Pence. The fitting will occur during Colt Camp or the first few days of school.
Male choir students are required to get the dress attire for the year. Male choir students wear black tuxedo pants and a long sleeve black tuxedo shirts. Ties are provided by the choir for each concert, with varying color based on season and event. All 6th grade boys, boys new to the choir program or any boy needing to change their sizing will be fitted for the dress uniforms by a professional tailor associated as a consultant with our uniform company. This fitting will occur at the beginning of school during their normal choir class period.
CMS has a Choir Booster Club that serves, by coordinating programs and events to benefit and supplement the CMS Choir program. The Booster Club pays for: Sheet music, Competitions, Transportation through GCISD, Food/beverage prior to field trips, Voice lesson scholarships, students in need, Other classroom necessities
Choir Sweatshirts are optional.
Enjoy a 12x18 yard sign with stakes to support your choir student!
In the spring, CMS Choirs participate in two events which provide an opportunity to compete and enjoy a full day of activities. 7th and 8th Grade Spring Event: Epic Water Contest Fun Day in Granbury, Texas. This event features a performance contest which begins in the morning, followed by a fun filled day at the indoor event facility. 6th Grade Spring Even is the GCISD 6th Grade Festival. After this event, the 6th grade CMS choir students will spend the remainder of their day at Urban Air. There will be additional field trips, concert expenses, classroom needs and other activities. Each event includes a cost. It is the goal of the CMS Choir Booster Club to implement various fundraising events during the year to cover the full cost for every student. Every CMS choir student is encouraged to participate in our fundraising activities. The Choir Handbook allows for a fundraising opt-out. This opt-out allows families to support the choir program while avoiding the fundraising activity. If you wish OPT-OUT, you can use the buyout provision. The OPT-OUT cost is $80 per student, or $140 for families with multiple choir students enrolled in the CMS choir program.
In the spring, CMS Choirs participate in two events which provide an opportunity to compete and enjoy a full day of activities. 7th and 8th Grade Spring Event: Epic Water Contest Fun Day in Granbury, Texas. This event features a performance contest which begins in the morning, followed by a fun filled day at the indoor event facility. 6th Grade Spring Even is the GCISD 6th Grade Festival. After this event, the 6th grade CMS choir students will spend the remainder of their day at Urban Air. There will be additional field trips, concert expenses, classroom needs and other activities. Each event includes a cost. It is the goal of the CMS Choir Booster Club to implement various fundraising events during the year to cover the full cost for every student. Every CMS choir student is encouraged to participate in our fundraising activities. The Choir Handbook allows for a fundraising opt-out. This opt-out allows families to support the choir program while avoiding the fundraising activity. If you wish OPT-OUT, you can use the buyout provision. The OPT-OUT cost is $80 per student, or $140 for families with multiple choir students enrolled in the CMS choir program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!