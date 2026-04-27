Collier County Beekeeping Association

Offered by

Collier County Beekeeping Association

About the memberships

Collier County Beekeeping Association's Memberships

Jan. - Dec. (1-Year) Membership or Annual Renewal
$40

Renews yearly on: December 31

1 Full Year Membership. Choose automatic renewal to stay in good standing with the club for the next year.

Feb. - Dec. (11 mo.) Membership
$36.67

Valid until December 30

11 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in February. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

March - Dec. (10 mo.) Membership
$33.33

Valid until December 30

10 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in March. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

April - Dec. (9 mo.) Membership
$30

Valid until December 30

9 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in April. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

May - Dec. (8 mo.) Membership
$26.67

Valid until December 30

8 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in May. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

June - Dec. (7 mo.) Membership
$23.33

Valid until December 30

7 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in June. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

July - Dec. (6 mo.) Membership
$20

Valid until December 30

6 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in July. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

Aug. - Dec. (5 mo.) Membership
$16.67

Valid until December 30

5 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in August. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

Sept. - Dec. (4 mo.) Membership
$13.33

Valid until December 30

4 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in September. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

Oct. - Dec. (3 mo.) Membership
$10

Valid until December 30

3 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in October. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

Nov. - Dec. (2 mo.) Membership
$6.67

Valid until December 30

2 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in November. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

December (1 mo.) Membership
$3.33

Valid until December 30

1 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in December. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.

Lifetime Member - Never Expires!
$600

No expiration

This membership offer is to become a lifetime member of Collier County Beekeepers Association and is the 2026 equivalent to donating two complete and populated beehives to the club as required in the club's constitution.

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