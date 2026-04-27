Collier County Beekeeping Association's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
1 Full Year Membership. Choose automatic renewal to stay in good standing with the club for the next year.
Valid until December 30
11 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in February. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
Valid until December 30
10 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in March. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
Valid until December 30
9 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in April. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
Valid until December 30
8 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in May. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
Valid until December 30
7 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in June. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
Valid until December 30
6 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in July. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
Valid until December 30
5 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in August. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
Valid until December 30
4 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in September. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
Valid until December 30
3 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in October. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
Valid until December 30
2 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in November. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
Valid until December 30
1 Month Prorated Membership if Joining in December. Don't forget to sign up for the 1 full year membership in January of next year, reoccurring so that you stay in good standing with the club dues.
No expiration
This membership offer is to become a lifetime member of Collier County Beekeepers Association and is the 2026 equivalent to donating two complete and populated beehives to the club as required in the club's constitution.
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