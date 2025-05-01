Collingdale Fire Company Golf Outing Hole & Silver Sponsorships

Silver Sponsor
$175
Includes 1 company sign on the front 9 and 1 company sign on the back 9. Saves $25. Please email whatever you would like on the signs to [email protected].
Hole Sponsor
$100
Includes 1 company sign on the course. Please email whatever you would like on the signs to [email protected]

