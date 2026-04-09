Collins Family Ministries Silent Auction- BK's Birthday Bash

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About this event
Starting bid
A Relaxing Massage or Facial
A Dose of Energy, Relief from Stress
An Extra Boost of Hydration
Value $245
Includes:
Jocassee Hydration & Aesthetics Gift Card - $120
Biltmore Fur Throw
Gingham Ultra Shea Body Cream
Juniper Massage Lotion
Lathering Exfoliating Shower Poufs
Decorative Container
Donated by: LifePoint Ladies LifeGroup
Starting bid
Value $85
Includes:
Wire Bunny
3 Chalk Paints
4 Paint Brushes
Donated by Rediscovered Treasures
Starting bid
Value $150
Includes:
Black Truffle Sea Salt
Sicilian Lemon White Balsamic Vinegar
Wild Mushroom & Sage Infused Olive Oil
Pasta de Puglia
Salt Sisters Garlicky Wild Mushroom Rub & Seasoning
Truffle Balsamic Glaze
Taralli Cookies
Salted Carmel Hot Cocoa
Starting bid
Value: $75
Includes:
Farmhouse Medium Roast Coffee with Stainless Steel Scoop
Stainless Steel Farmhouse Tumbler
Clemson Coffee Cup
Farmhouse Coffee Exchange Gift Card - $15
Donated by: Farmhouse Coffee Exchange
Starting bid
Value $225
$50 Steph's Steakhouse gift card
$50 Garage on Main gift card
$20 Mountain Mocha gift Card
4- $25 Stump House Taproom gift cards
Starting bid
Value $210
Includes:
2 tickets to Clemson Little Theater
$50 Raines on Exchange gift certificate
$10 Vasqueros Mexican Restaurant
3 Month Tiger Express Unlimited Car Washes
Starting bid
Value $400
Portland Leather bag
Starting bid
Value $320
Includes:
$100 Paddle & Board Gift Card
$50 Longhorn Steakhouse Gift Card
$50 Scoops Ice Cream Shop Gift Card
3 month Tiger Wash Unlimited Car Wash
Starting bid
Value $220
$120 Jocassee Hydration gift card
Joico Hold Hero finishing spray, and Hydrasplash Shampoo and Conditioner
2 Bath and Body Works body lotions
Plush blanket
Starting bid
Value $250
$50 Dear Rosie gift card
Hand-painted cards
$30 Royal Creation gift card
$25 Green Springs gift card
Metal Angel figurine
Hand-painted purse
Floral painting
Starting bid
Value: $310
Includes:
Brighton Gold Quilted Crossbody Bag
Donated by: Emily’s Especially For You
Starting bid
value $5000
Bradford portrait certificate with hotel accommodations
Starting bid
Value: $60
Includes:
The British Josiah
Izzy & Lenore
Artemis Fowl
The Purpose Driven Life
I See The Moon
Head Off & Split
Starting bid
Value: $220
2 - $50 The Spot gift cards ($100)
3 months of Tiger Wash Unlimited Car Washes
Starting bid
Value $400
$400 Sunrise Tire Gift Certificate
toy car
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Includes:
1981 Signed by Danny Ford Clemson Football
(Head Coach - Won 5 ACC Titles & 6 Bowl Games out of 12 seasons)
$2 bill Signed by Danny Ford
Purple Nike Visor
3 x 5' Clemson Flag
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Includes:
Football Signed by Dabo Swinney "All In"
Signed photo of Coach Dabo Swinney
Orange Nike Visor
3 x 5' Clemson Flag
Starting bid
Value: $235
Highly–Coveted - Player Exclusive Clemson Items
Includes:
Player- Exclusive Tourneau Capital One Orange Bowl Watch
2024 ACC Champions Football Cap
Small Plush Tiger
Clemson Seat Cushion
Signed photo of Coach Dabo Swinney
Donated by: Clemson Chamber of Commerce
Starting bid
Value: $148
Includes:
Clemson Tennis Tee Shirts
5 Dunlop Grand Prix Tennis Balls
Golf Balls
Donated by: Clemson Chamber of Commerce
Starting bid
Value: $550
Includes:
Round of Golf for 4 at Keowee Key
golf balls
mug
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