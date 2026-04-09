Collins Home And Family Ministries
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Collins Home And Family Ministries

About this event

Sales closed

Collins Family Ministries Silent Auction- BK's Birthday Bash

Pick-up location

4056 Wells Hwy, Seneca, SC 29678, USA

#1 SPA Serene Bliss item
#1 SPA Serene Bliss
$120

Starting bid

A Relaxing Massage or Facial

A Dose of Energy, Relief from Stress

An Extra Boost of Hydration

Value $245


Includes:

Jocassee Hydration & Aesthetics Gift Card - $120

Biltmore Fur Throw

Gingham Ultra Shea Body Cream

Juniper Massage Lotion

Lathering Exfoliating Shower Poufs

Decorative Container


Donated by: LifePoint Ladies LifeGroup



#2 Create a Spring Centerpiece item
#2 Create a Spring Centerpiece
$40

Starting bid

Value $85


Includes:

Wire Bunny

3 Chalk Paints

4 Paint Brushes


Donated by Rediscovered Treasures

#3 Olive Oil Drizzle item
#3 Olive Oil Drizzle
$50

Starting bid

Value $150


Includes:

Black Truffle Sea Salt

Sicilian Lemon White Balsamic Vinegar

Wild Mushroom & Sage Infused Olive Oil

Pasta de Puglia

Salt Sisters Garlicky Wild Mushroom Rub & Seasoning

Truffle Balsamic Glaze

Taralli Cookies

Salted Carmel Hot Cocoa




#4 Daily Perks–Farmhouse Coffee item
#4 Daily Perks–Farmhouse Coffee
$15

Starting bid

Value: $75


Includes:

Farmhouse Medium Roast Coffee with Stainless Steel Scoop

Stainless Steel Farmhouse Tumbler

Clemson Coffee Cup

Farmhouse Coffee Exchange Gift Card - $15


Donated by: Farmhouse Coffee Exchange


#5 Explore Walhalla item
#5 Explore Walhalla
$100

Starting bid

Value $225


$50 Steph's Steakhouse gift card

$50 Garage on Main gift card

$20 Mountain Mocha gift Card

4- $25 Stump House Taproom gift cards

#6 Dinner and a Play item
#6 Dinner and a Play
$50

Starting bid

Value $210


Includes:

2 tickets to Clemson Little Theater

$50 Raines on Exchange gift certificate

$10 Vasqueros Mexican Restaurant

3 Month Tiger Express Unlimited Car Washes

#7 Leather Purse item
#7 Leather Purse
$100

Starting bid

Value $400


Portland Leather bag

#8 Charcuterie and Scoops item
#8 Charcuterie and Scoops
$100

Starting bid

Value $320


Includes:

$100 Paddle & Board Gift Card

$50 Longhorn Steakhouse Gift Card

$50 Scoops Ice Cream Shop Gift Card

3 month Tiger Wash Unlimited Car Wash


#9 Jocassee Hydration and Spa item
#9 Jocassee Hydration and Spa
$50

Starting bid

Value $220


$120 Jocassee Hydration gift card

Joico Hold Hero finishing spray, and Hydrasplash Shampoo and Conditioner

2 Bath and Body Works body lotions

Plush blanket




#10 Downtown Seneca item
#10 Downtown Seneca
$100

Starting bid

Value $250


$50 Dear Rosie gift card

Hand-painted cards

$30 Royal Creation gift card

$25 Green Springs gift card

Metal Angel figurine

Hand-painted purse

Floral painting





#11- Bright Delight Gold Crossbody Purse item
#11- Bright Delight Gold Crossbody Purse
$100

Starting bid

Value: $310


Includes:

Brighton Gold Quilted Crossbody Bag


Donated by: Emily’s Especially For You 


#12 Bradford Portrait item
#12 Bradford Portrait
$300

Starting bid

value $5000


Bradford portrait certificate with hotel accommodations

#13- Book Nook Escape item
#13- Book Nook Escape
$10

Starting bid

Value: $60


Includes:

The British Josiah

Izzy & Lenore

Artemis Fowl

The Purpose Driven Life

I See The Moon 

Head Off & Split


#14 SPOTless Car and Dinner item
#14 SPOTless Car and Dinner
$75

Starting bid

Value: $220


2 - $50 The Spot gift cards ($100)

3 months of Tiger Wash Unlimited Car Washes

#15 Wheelie Good Tires item
#15 Wheelie Good Tires
$200

Starting bid

Value $400


$400 Sunrise Tire Gift Certificate

toy car

#16 Clemson Head Football Coach Danny Ford Football Package item
#16 Clemson Head Football Coach Danny Ford Football Package
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless


Includes:

1981 Signed by Danny Ford Clemson Football 

(Head Coach - Won 5 ACC Titles & 6 Bowl Games out of 12 seasons)

$2 bill Signed by Danny Ford

Purple Nike Visor

3 x 5' Clemson Flag


#17 Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Football Package item
#17 Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Football Package
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless


Includes:

Football Signed by Dabo Swinney "All In"

Signed photo of Coach Dabo Swinney

Orange Nike Visor

3 x 5' Clemson Flag



#18 Exclusive Clemson Fan Memorabilia item
#18 Exclusive Clemson Fan Memorabilia
$100

Starting bid

Value: $235

 

Highly–Coveted - Player Exclusive Clemson Items


Includes:

Player- Exclusive Tourneau Capital One Orange Bowl Watch

2024 ACC Champions Football Cap 

Small Plush Tiger

Clemson Seat Cushion 

Signed photo of Coach Dabo Swinney


Donated by: Clemson Chamber of Commerce


# 19 Clemson Serve Up a Set Tennis item
# 19 Clemson Serve Up a Set Tennis
$30

Starting bid

Value: $148


Includes:

Clemson Tennis Tee Shirts

5 Dunlop Grand Prix Tennis Balls

Golf Balls


Donated by: Clemson Chamber of Commerce


#20 BeFORE & After Golf item
#20 BeFORE & After Golf
$275

Starting bid

Value: $550


Includes:

Round of Golf for 4 at Keowee Key

golf balls

mug



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