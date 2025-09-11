Collins PTO's Extra Bright Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the rest of the school year!
Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.
*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM
Winners will be notified by direct email from Collins PTO.
Starting bid
Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the rest of the school year!
Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.
*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM
Winners will be notified by direct email from Collins PTO.
Starting bid
Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the rest of the school year!
Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.
*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM
Winners will be notified by direct email from Collins PTO.
Starting bid
Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the rest of the school year!
Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.
*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM
Winners will be notified by direct email from Collins PTO.
Starting bid
Don't worry about finding parking during either band concert this year!
You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert
**5TH GRADE**
Starting bid
Don't worry about finding parking during either band concert this year!
You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert
**6TH GRADE**
Starting bid
Don't worry about finding parking during either orchestra concert this year!
You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert
**5TH GRADE**
Starting bid
Don't worry about finding parking during either orchestra concert this year!
You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert
**6TH GRADE**
Starting bid
Don't worry about finding parking during choir concerts this year!
You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert
**5TH GRADE**
Starting bid
Don't worry about finding parking during choir concerts this year!
You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert
**6TH GRADE**
Starting bid
Skip the line and be the first in on the fun! The Art Department is offering a priority face paint pass for one 5th grader at Fall Frenzy.
The lucky winner will head down 5 minutes early and enjoy a customized face paint design of their choice—no waiting required!
**5TH GRADE**
*Picture is for advertisement only and does not represent actual designs
**Fall Frenzy is Nov 14
Starting bid
Skip the line and be the first in on the fun! The Art Department is offering a priority face paint pass for one 6th grader at Fall Frenzy.
The lucky winner will head down 5 minutes early and enjoy a customized face paint design of their choice—no waiting required!
**6TH GRADE**
*Picture is for advertisement only and does not represent actual designs
**Fall Frenzy is Nov 14
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Starting bid
Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!