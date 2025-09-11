Hosted by

Collins Intermediate School Parent Teacher Organization

Collins PTO's Extra Bright Auction

Carline Fast Pass #1 item
Carline Fast Pass #1
$100

Starting bid

Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the rest of the school year!


Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.


*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM


Winners will be notified by direct email from Collins PTO.

Carline Fast Pass #2 item
Carline Fast Pass #2
$100

Starting bid

Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the rest of the school year!


Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.


*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM


Winners will be notified by direct email from Collins PTO.

Carline Fast Pass #3 Removed item
Carline Fast Pass #3 Removed
$100

Starting bid

Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the rest of the school year!


Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.


*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM


Winners will be notified by direct email from Collins PTO.

Carline Fast Pass #3 item
Carline Fast Pass #3
$100

Starting bid

Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the rest of the school year!


Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.


*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM


Winners will be notified by direct email from Collins PTO.

Reserved Parking for 2025-2026 Band Concerts (5th Grade) item
Reserved Parking for 2025-2026 Band Concerts (5th Grade)
$25

Starting bid

Don't worry about finding parking during either band concert this year!


You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert


**5TH GRADE**

Reserved Parking for 2025-2026 Band Concerts (6th Grade) item
Reserved Parking for 2025-2026 Band Concerts (6th Grade)
$25

Starting bid

Don't worry about finding parking during either band concert this year!


You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert


**6TH GRADE**

Reserved Parking for 2025-26 Orchestra Concerts (5th Grade) item
Reserved Parking for 2025-26 Orchestra Concerts (5th Grade)
$25

Starting bid

Don't worry about finding parking during either orchestra concert this year!


You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert


**5TH GRADE**

Reserved Parking for 2025-26 Orchestra Concerts (6th Grade) item
Reserved Parking for 2025-26 Orchestra Concerts (6th Grade)
$25

Starting bid

Don't worry about finding parking during either orchestra concert this year!


You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert


**6TH GRADE**

Reserved Parking for 2025-26 Choir Concerts (5th Grade) item
Reserved Parking for 2025-26 Choir Concerts (5th Grade)
$25

Starting bid

Don't worry about finding parking during choir concerts this year!


You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert


**5TH GRADE**

Reserved Parking for 2025-26 Choir Concerts (6th Grade) item
Reserved Parking for 2025-26 Choir Concerts (6th Grade)
$25

Starting bid

Don't worry about finding parking during choir concerts this year!


You will have a designated front row spot reserved at both the Winter and Spring Concert


**6TH GRADE**

Priority Face Painting (5th Grade) item
Priority Face Painting (5th Grade)
$20

Starting bid

Skip the line and be the first in on the fun! The Art Department is offering a priority face paint pass for one 5th grader at Fall Frenzy.


The lucky winner will head down 5 minutes early and enjoy a customized face paint design of their choice—no waiting required!


**5TH GRADE**


*Picture is for advertisement only and does not represent actual designs

**Fall Frenzy is Nov 14

Priority Face Painting (6th Grade) item
Priority Face Painting (6th Grade)
$20

Starting bid

Skip the line and be the first in on the fun! The Art Department is offering a priority face paint pass for one 6th grader at Fall Frenzy.


The lucky winner will head down 5 minutes early and enjoy a customized face paint design of their choice—no waiting required!


**6TH GRADE**


*Picture is for advertisement only and does not represent actual designs

**Fall Frenzy is Nov 14

October 2025 Birthday Marquee item
October 2025 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

November 2025 Birthday Marquee item
November 2025 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

December 2025 Birthday Marquee item
December 2025 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

January 2026 Birthday Marquee item
January 2026 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

February 2026 Birthday Marquee item
February 2026 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

March 2026 Birthday Marquee item
March 2026 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

April 2026 Birthday Marquee item
April 2026 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

May 2026 Birthday Marquee item
May 2026 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

June 2026 Birthday Marquee item
June 2026 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

July 2026 Birthday Marquee item
July 2026 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

August 2026 Birthday Marquee item
August 2026 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

September 2026 Birthday Marquee item
September 2026 Birthday Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Your student's name and birthday on the Collins marquee off of Shadowbend the week of their birthday. Only 1 lucky student per month!

