Collinsville Crimson Cadets 2025 Winter Raffle

About this raffle
Win 50% of the ticket sales from this raffle item! Guaranteed $100, but the more tickets sold, the higher the prize!
This adorable bundle is perfect for the upcoming holidays. It includes Stoneware Bar Pan, Toaster Tongs, Mini Nylon Serving Spatula (2), Skinny Scraper, Paring Knife Set, Gingerbread Items
Donated by Sarah Casillas
$80 Value
For a picture of the items please visit https://www.collinsvillecrimsoncadets.com/2025winterraffle
Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler
Donated by Banc First
$250 Value
For a picture - please visit https://www.collinsvillecrimsoncadets.com/2025winterraffle
5 lbs of ground beef and 4 ribeye steaks of Certified Oklahoma Beef
Donated by 4T Ranch (Tabor Family)
$75 Value
Photo Session for a Student - includes 1 hour session, 2 locations, 2 outfits and 10 digital images
Donated by Cindy Merrell Photography
$200 Value
1/2 Day Paddle Fishing Trip for a party of 3 with Reel Good Times fishing guide Justin Ellington.
Donated by Justin Ellington
$600 Value
Homemade 70"x90" Twin Blanket with a music note and cardinal colors. Created and donated by Haley Burton!
$250 Value
For a picture - please visit https://www.collinsvillecrimsoncadets.com/2025winterraffle
Collinsville Cardinal Swag! Includes: Gray Halftime Tour Short Sleeve XL, Natural Halftime Tour Long Sleeve L, Roots and Boots Short Sleeve L, Red Stamp Short Sleeve M, Oskee Wow Wow Short Sleeve S, Gray Stamp Sweatshirt 2XL, Black Hat
$140 Value
For a picture visit - https://www.collinsvillecrimsoncadets.com/2025winterraffle
40 units of Botox & a Syringe of Juvéderm filler
Donated by Pamela Klein with rule of thirds
$1,000 Value
