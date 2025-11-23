Collinsville Crimson Cadets Booster Organization

Hosted by

Collinsville Crimson Cadets Booster Organization

About this raffle

Collinsville Crimson Cadets 2025 Winter Raffle

50/50 Cash Prize
$5

Win 50% of the ticket sales from this raffle item! Guaranteed $100, but the more tickets sold, the higher the prize!

Pampered Chef Bundle
$5

This adorable bundle is perfect for the upcoming holidays. It includes Stoneware Bar Pan, Toaster Tongs, Mini Nylon Serving Spatula (2), Skinny Scraper, Paring Knife Set, Gingerbread Items
Donated by Sarah Casillas
$80 Value

For a picture of the items please visit https://www.collinsvillecrimsoncadets.com/2025winterraffle

Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler
$5

Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler

Donated by Banc First
$250 Value

For a picture - please visit https://www.collinsvillecrimsoncadets.com/2025winterraffle

Ground Beef & Steaks
$5

5 lbs of ground beef and 4 ribeye steaks of Certified Oklahoma Beef

Donated by 4T Ranch (Tabor Family)

$75 Value


www.4t-ranch.com

Photo Session for 1 Student
$5

Photo Session for a Student - includes 1 hour session, 2 locations, 2 outfits and 10 digital images

Donated by Cindy Merrell Photography

$200 Value

Paddle Fishing Trip
$5

1/2 Day Paddle Fishing Trip for a party of 3 with Reel Good Times fishing guide Justin Ellington.

Donated by Justin Ellington

$600 Value


https://rgtguideservice.com/

$50 Gift Certificate to The Wax Lady
$5

$50 Gift Certificate to The Wax Lady


https://www.thewaxladyowasso.com/

Homemade Blanket
$5

Homemade 70"x90" Twin Blanket with a music note and cardinal colors. Created and donated by Haley Burton!

$250 Value

For a picture - please visit https://www.collinsvillecrimsoncadets.com/2025winterraffle

Cardinal Swag
$5

Collinsville Cardinal Swag! Includes: Gray Halftime Tour Short Sleeve XL, Natural Halftime Tour Long Sleeve L, Roots and Boots Short Sleeve L, Red Stamp Short Sleeve M, Oskee Wow Wow Short Sleeve S, Gray Stamp Sweatshirt 2XL, Black Hat

$140 Value

For a picture visit - https://www.collinsvillecrimsoncadets.com/2025winterraffle

Botox & Filler
$5

40 units of Botox & a Syringe of Juvéderm filler

Donated by Pamela Klein with rule of thirds

$1,000 Value


https://www.thirdstulsa.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!