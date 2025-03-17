eventClosed

Collinsville Crimson Cadets Booster Organization's Spring Raffle 2025

addExtraDonation

$

Individual Ticket
$5
Specify the item you want entered for the raffle ticket once you add the ticket to the cart.
5 Tickets for $20 Bundle
$20
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Specify the items you want entered for the raffle ticket once you add the ticket to the cart.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing