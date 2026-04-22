Collinsville Fire and Rescue's Silent Auction Part 3

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Starting bid
🍽️ Thank you Williams Brothers for your support!
They’ve generously donated a Mississippi-themed plate valued at $69 to our Silent Auction—perfect for any home with a little state pride! ❤️
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🚁 Thank you Boyd Williams for your incredible support!
**Please read the Stipulations**
They’ve generously donated a Helicopter Ride to our Silent Auction—an unforgettable experience you won’t want to miss! 🔥
✨ Take to the skies and enjoy a one-of-a-kind view like never before!
👉 This is one of our BIG items—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
💆♀️✨ Thank you Renew You Medical Spa for your support!
They’ve generously donated a $20 Facial to our Silent Auction—the perfect way to relax, refresh, and treat yourself! 💖
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🥩🔥 Thank you SSSS Steakhouse for your support!
They’ve generously donated a $50 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for enjoying a delicious steakhouse meal and a great night out! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🌸📚 Thank you World of Flowers for your support!
They’ve generously donated a decor and planting book valued at $30 to our Silent Auction—perfect for adding inspiration and beauty to your home and garden! 🌿✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
⚡ We've had a supporter generously donate a voltage tester valued at $70 to our Silent Auction—reliable, practical, and a must-have for any toolbox! 🔧
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🍽️ Thank you Don P’s for your support!
They’ve generously donated a $50 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for enjoying a great meal! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
💆♀️ Thank you Pampered Bodies for your support!
They’ve generously donated a $50 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for a little relaxation and self-care! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🍝 Thank you Olive Garden for your support!
They’ve generously donated a $25 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for enjoying a delicious Italian meal! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🍗 Thank you Raising Cane’s for your support!
They’ve generously donated a gift basket filled with FREE meals to our Silent Auction—yes, you read that right… FREE Cane’s! 😍
👉 Don’t miss out—get those bids in and treat yourself while supporting Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
💎 Thank you Sides Jewelry for your support!
They’ve generously donated a beautiful pearl necklace valued $30 to our Silent Auction—timeless, elegant, and the perfect piece for any occasion! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🥤 Thank you Nineteen North Nutrition by Summer for your support!
They’ve generously donated a $25 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for grabbing a refreshing drink or treat! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
Thank you 601 Sports Meridian for your support!
They’ve generously donated a $100 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for gear, apparel, and everything sports! 🔥
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
Thank you 601 Sports Meridian for your support!
They’ve generously donated a $100 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for gear, apparel, and everything sports! 🔥
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🥩 Thank you Hometown Prime Steakhouse for your support!
They’ve generously donated a $50 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for enjoying a delicious steakhouse meal! 🔥
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
Thank you M&M Florist for your support!
They’ve generously donated a hand wash valued at $28 to our Silent Auction—perfect for adding a fresh, clean touch to your home! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🧢 Thank you 601 Sports Meridian for your support!
They’ve generously donated a Silencer Hat $30 to our Silent Auction—perfect for everyday wear and showing off your style! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🛏️ Thank you M & S for your support!
They’ve generously donated a set of full sized sheets valued at $39 to our Silent Auction—comfortable, stylish, and perfect for a great night’s sleep! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🌿 Thank you for your support!
They’ve generously donated beautiful Well Garden Art Décor valued at $50 to our Silent Auction—perfect for adding charm and character to your outdoor space! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Starting bid
🛍️ Thank you The Liberty Shop for your support!
They’ve generously donated a pajama set valued at $70 to our Silent Auction—comfortable, stylish, and perfect for relaxing! ✨
👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids 9n and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!