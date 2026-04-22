Hosted by

Collinsville Fire and Rescue

About this event

Sales closed

Collinsville Fire and Rescue's Silent Auction Part 3

Pick-up location

11710 Nancy Dr, Collinsville, MS 39325, USA

1. Mississippi Plate item
1. Mississippi Plate
$15

Starting bid

🍽️ Thank you Williams Brothers for your support!

They’ve generously donated a Mississippi-themed plate valued at $69 to our Silent Auction—perfect for any home with a little state pride! ❤️

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

2. Helicopter Ride item
2. Helicopter Ride
$200

Starting bid

🚁 Thank you Boyd Williams for your incredible support!

**Please read the Stipulations**

They’ve generously donated a Helicopter Ride to our Silent Auction—an unforgettable experience you won’t want to miss! 🔥

✨ Take to the skies and enjoy a one-of-a-kind view like never before!

👉 This is one of our BIG items—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

  1. Flight is for up to 2 Passengers
  2. Weight Limit of 285lbs per Person
  3. Flight within Lauderdale County
  4. Please Schedule within 30 Days of the Auction
3. Facial item
3. Facial
$10

Starting bid

💆‍♀️✨ Thank you Renew You Medical Spa for your support!

They’ve generously donated a $20 Facial to our Silent Auction—the perfect way to relax, refresh, and treat yourself! 💖

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

4. SSSS Steakhouse $50 Gift-Card item
4. SSSS Steakhouse $50 Gift-Card
$25

Starting bid

🥩🔥 Thank you SSSS Steakhouse for your support!

They’ve generously donated a $50 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for enjoying a delicious steakhouse meal and a great night out! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

5. Plant Decor and Planting Book item
5. Plant Decor and Planting Book
$10

Starting bid

🌸📚 Thank you World of Flowers for your support!

They’ve generously donated a decor and planting book valued at $30 to our Silent Auction—perfect for adding inspiration and beauty to your home and garden! 🌿✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

6. Voltage Tester item
6. Voltage Tester
$15

Starting bid

⚡ We've had a supporter generously donate a voltage tester valued at $70 to our Silent Auction—reliable, practical, and a must-have for any toolbox! 🔧

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

7. Don P's $50 Gift-Card item
7. Don P's $50 Gift-Card
$25

Starting bid

🍽️ Thank you Don P’s for your support!

They’ve generously donated a $50 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for enjoying a great meal! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

8. Pampered Bodies $50 Gift-Card item
8. Pampered Bodies $50 Gift-Card
$25

Starting bid

💆‍♀️ Thank you Pampered Bodies for your support!

They’ve generously donated a $50 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for a little relaxation and self-care! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

9. Olive Garden $25 Gift-Card item
9. Olive Garden $25 Gift-Card
$10

Starting bid

🍝 Thank you Olive Garden for your support!

They’ve generously donated a $25 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for enjoying a delicious Italian meal! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

10. Canes Gift Basket item
10. Canes Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

🍗 Thank you Raising Cane’s for your support!

They’ve generously donated a gift basket filled with FREE meals to our Silent Auction—yes, you read that right… FREE Cane’s! 😍

👉 Don’t miss out—get those bids in and treat yourself while supporting Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

11. Pearl Necklace item
11. Pearl Necklace
$5

Starting bid

💎 Thank you Sides Jewelry for your support!

They’ve generously donated a beautiful pearl necklace valued $30 to our Silent Auction—timeless, elegant, and the perfect piece for any occasion! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

12. Nineteen North Nutrition by Summer $25 Gift-Card item
12. Nineteen North Nutrition by Summer $25 Gift-Card
$5

Starting bid

🥤 Thank you Nineteen North Nutrition by Summer for your support!

They’ve generously donated a $25 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for grabbing a refreshing drink or treat! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

13. 601 Sports Meridian $100 Gift-Card #1 item
13. 601 Sports Meridian $100 Gift-Card #1
$50

Starting bid

Thank you 601 Sports Meridian for your support!

They’ve generously donated a $100 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for gear, apparel, and everything sports! 🔥

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

14. 601 Sports Meridian $100 Gift-Card #2 item
14. 601 Sports Meridian $100 Gift-Card #2
$50

Starting bid

Thank you 601 Sports Meridian for your support!

They’ve generously donated a $100 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for gear, apparel, and everything sports! 🔥

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

15. Hometown Prime $50 Gift-Card item
15. Hometown Prime $50 Gift-Card
$25

Starting bid

🥩 Thank you Hometown Prime Steakhouse for your support!

They’ve generously donated a $50 gift card to our Silent Auction—perfect for enjoying a delicious steakhouse meal! 🔥

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

16. Hand Wash item
16. Hand Wash
$6

Starting bid

Thank you M&M Florist for your support!

They’ve generously donated a hand wash valued at $28 to our Silent Auction—perfect for adding a fresh, clean touch to your home! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

17. Silencer hat item
17. Silencer hat
$5

Starting bid

🧢 Thank you 601 Sports Meridian for your support!

They’ve generously donated a Silencer Hat $30 to our Silent Auction—perfect for everyday wear and showing off your style! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

18. Sheets item
18. Sheets
$10

Starting bid

🛏️ Thank you M & S for your support!

They’ve generously donated a set of full sized sheets valued at $39 to our Silent Auction—comfortable, stylish, and perfect for a great night’s sleep! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

19. Wishing Well Yard Decor item
19. Wishing Well Yard Decor
$10

Starting bid

🌿 Thank you for your support!

They’ve generously donated beautiful Well Garden Art Décor valued at $50 to our Silent Auction—perfect for adding charm and character to your outdoor space! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids in and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

20. Pajama Set item
20. Pajama Set
$20

Starting bid

🛍️ Thank you The Liberty Shop for your support!

They’ve generously donated a pajama set valued at $70 to our Silent Auction—comfortable, stylish, and perfect for relaxing! ✨

👉 Don’t miss your chance—get those bids 9n and support Collinsville Fire & Rescue! 🚒💛

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!