Collision Celebration '26 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Traeger Timberline XL Grill
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Fair Market Value: $4,300
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Take your BBQ game to the next level with this Traeger Timberline XL wood pellet grill. Delivery will be arranged to the winner within Sioux Falls or the surrounding area.
Includes:
**generously donated by RF Bouche
Winner will receive contact information to coordinate delivery.
Starting bid
One Case of Thick, Wrapped Beef Tenderloins + Orca 20-Quart Cooler
Fair Market Value: $1,740 ($1500 meat, $240 cooler)
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Win a premium Orca 20-quart cooler and a case of thick, wrapped beef tenderloins—perfect for grilling or entertaining! Delivery will be arranged to the winner within Sioux Falls or the surrounding area.
Cooler Features:
**generously donated by RF Bouche
Winner will receive contact information to coordinate delivery.
Starting bid
The Tree House Airbnb – 2-Night Stay (Sioux Falls, SD)
Family Fun with Hot Tub + Solarium
Fair Market Value: $1050-$1250 depending on booking
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
SoDak Stays presents a one-of-a-kind Tree House in Sioux Falls! Perfect for families and groups, this unique stay features:
Valid through the end of 2026, subject to availability, and not valid on holidays.
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses
Fair Market Value: $176
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Oakley sun lenses deliver outdoor performance with reliable clarity designed to help you see more clearly in any environment with signature Oakley style.
Holbrook is a timeless, classic design fused with modern Oakley technology. Inspired by the screen heroes from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, this design epitomizes the spirit of exploration and adventure. The iconic American frame design is accented by metal rivets and Oakley icons, perfect for those who seek equal parts performance and style.
**generously donated by Dr. Chad Beynon
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Tru Massage Therapy 30-Minute Massage + 30-Minute Red Light Therapy
Fair Market Value: $80
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Enjoy a full hour of relaxation and rejuvenation with Tru Massage Therapy! This gift certificate includes:
Perfect for stress relief, muscle recovery, or simply treating yourself to some well-deserved pampering.
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Family Entertainment Package – Sioux Falls Experiences
Fair Market Value: $376
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Enjoy a variety of fun activities around Sioux Falls with this family entertainment bundle—perfect for kids, friends, or a fun night out.
Bundle includes:
Notes:
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Golf Addiction - Two 30 Day Unlimited Summer Passes
Fair Market Value: $100
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Enjoy two 30-day unlimited summer passes to Golf Addiction’s simulator facility. Play full rounds on some of the PGA Tour’s most challenging courses using advanced golf simulator technology—with your own clubs.
Perfect for golfers looking to practice, compete with friends, or experience iconic courses in a fun indoor setting.
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Calvary Elite Gymnastics & Tumbling – Birthday Party 🥳 Package + 10 Open Gym Punch Pass (Tea, SD)
Fair Market Value: $285
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Celebrate with a fun-filled birthday party at Calvary Elite Gymnastics & Tumbling! Saturday parties are hosted between 2–4 PM on the Saturday of your choosing and include 1 hour in the gym plus 30 minutes upstairs for food, gifts, and celebration. The party accommodates up to 10 participants, and staff handle the details so you can simply enjoy the day.
Also included: Open Gym Punch Pass
For full birthday party details, visit calvaryelitegymnastics.com
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
5tool Sports Facility Membership (Harrisburg, SD)
Fair Market Value: $500
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Membership valid through August 2026 and includes:
About 5tool Sports: A Christ-centered youth sports program teaching virtues, values, and the promises of God, while developing competitive skills in baseball, softball, and basketball.
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Premier Auto Detailers Inside and Out Mobile Detail Cleaning Package-WE COME TO YOU!
Fair Market Value: $150 Sedan, $170 SUV/Truck
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
This “Inside & Out Package” brings professional detailing right to you! Includes:
More details click here: https://boards.com/a/Oz26E.bAGZfE
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
The Baseball Seams Co. – Handmade Baseball & Faith Collection (Sioux Falls, SD)
Fair Market Value: $365
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
This package of handmade products from The Baseball Seams Co. beautifully brings out your love of the game in a unique and meaningful way - these products are upcycled from worn tattered baseballs. **Baseball Seams Co is based in Sioux Falls and exists to glorify God through the platform of baseball.
Bundle includes:
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
HOTWORX – One Month Memberships(For You + a Friend!) + Apparel Package (Sioux Falls)
Fair Market Value: $225
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Enjoy a unique fitness experience at HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio designed to maximize results in a short amount of time. This package includes one free month of membership for you and a friend, giving you access to infrared sauna workouts available anytime, day or night. Redeemable at the Eastside or Westside studio)
Also included:
Experience high-intensity workouts in an infrared sauna environment that helps you sweat, detox, and strengthen your body.
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
5tool Sports Facility Membership (Harrisburg, SD)
Fair Market Value: $500
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Membership valid through August 2026 and includes:
About 5tool Sports: A Christ-centered youth sports program teaching virtues, values, and the promises of God, while developing competitive skills in baseball, softball, and basketball.
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Fleece Poncho (12mo–3T)
Fair Market Value: $50
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Keep your little one safe, warm, and oh-so-cute this season with this adorable fleece poncho! Designed with two layers of ultra-soft fleece, it’s like wrapping them in a cozy blanket wherever you go.
Perfect for busy parents on the move, this poncho is car seat–friendly—straps fit securely underneath without any bulky layers, so your child stays both safe and comfortable. Easy to slip on and off, it’s a must-have for chilly days!
Fits sizes 12 months–3T
**generously donated by Chelsea McKillip
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Marc Rasmussen Consulting – Custom Digital Business Card
Fair Market Value: $100
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Get a custom digital business card created by Marc Rasmussen Consulting and showcase your product or service in a modern, professional way—perfect for networking, marketing, or standing out in 2026.
Winner will receive contact information to coordinate creation and delivery of the digital card.
Starting bid
Hy-Vee – Beef Bundle Certificate (Sioux Falls, SD)
Fair Market Value: $110
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Bring home a variety of quality beef selections from Hy-Vee, perfect for hearty meals and family dinners. This bundle includes several versatile cuts that make weeknight cooking easy and delicious.
Bundle includes:
Redemption Details:
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Pampered Chef – Small Oven Bakeware Set + Silicone Mats + $15 Gift Certificate
Fair Market Value: $129
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Upgrade your kitchen with this versatile Pampered Chef baking bundle. Perfect for everyday cooking and baking, this set includes durable oven bakeware along with multi-purpose silicone mats designed for easy food release and simple cleanup.
Also included:
A great gift or package for anyone who loves to bake, cook, or spend time in the kitchen.
**generously donated by Kari Quall
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Marc Rasmussen Consulting – Custom Digital Business Card
Fair Market Value: $100
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Get a custom digital business card created by Marc Rasmussen Consulting and showcase your product or service in a modern, professional way—perfect for networking, marketing, or standing out in 2026.
Winner will receive contact information to coordinate creation and delivery of the digital card.
Starting bid
Bloom & Branch – Fresh Monthly Bouquets (Sioux Falls, SD)
Fair Market Value: $135
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Bring the beauty of fresh, seasonal flowers into your home every month with a Bloom & Branch floral subscription. Each month, you’ll receive a Signature Wrapped Designer’s Choice Bouquet featuring a loose, garden-style wrap and thoughtfully curated stems that highlight the best blooms of the season.
A perfect gift for yourself or someone special, this subscription delivers style, fragrance, and seasonal charm straight from downtown Sioux Falls.
Winner will be contacted with instructions to claim and schedule their subscription.
Starting bid
605 Threads & Things – Apparel & Faith Gift Basket (Sioux Falls, SD)
Fair Market Value: $100
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Celebrate faith and encouragement with this thoughtful gift basket from 605 Threads & Things. This collection includes comfortable apparel, inspiring journals, and fun faith-based accessories—perfect for personal use or gifting to someone special.
Bundle includes:
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Marc Rasmussen Consulting – Custom Digital Business Card
Fair Market Value: $100
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Get a custom digital business card created by Marc Rasmussen Consulting and showcase your product or service in a modern, professional way—perfect for networking, marketing, or standing out in 2026.
Winner will receive contact information to coordinate creation and delivery of the digital card.
Starting bid
Revolution Yoga & Cycle Studio – 5 Class Certificate + Hat (Sioux Falls, SD)
Fair Market Value: $118
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Try something new with five classes at Revolution Yoga & Cycle Studio. Choose from energizing cycle sessions or restorative yoga classes in a welcoming studio environment designed to help you move, sweat, and recharge.
Also included:
Whether you're looking to build strength, improve flexibility, or simply unwind, this package is a great way to experience the variety of classes offered at REVOLUTION.
Redemption Details:
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Glow Up Bundle + $25 to The Studio on Main St. (Hills, MN)
Fair Market Value: $110
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a relaxing self-care experience! This thoughtfully curated bundle includes salon-quality hair care, refreshing skincare, and a local beauty treat.
Package includes:
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Premium Juna Pillow Set (2) – Fully Adjustable Comfort
Fair Market Value: $296
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Upgrade your sleep with this set of two premium Juna pillows, designed for personalized comfort and better rest. Each pillow is fully adjustable, allowing you to customize the loft and support to match your preferred sleep position.
Crafted for lasting comfort, Juna pillows come with a lifetime comfort commitment, ensuring you’ll always have the support you need for a great night’s sleep.
Includes:
Pick up location: Collision office
Starting bid
Chiropractic Care + Cozy Extras Gift Basket (Sioux Falls, SD)
Fair Market Value: $210
**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Treat yourself (and a friend!) to a wellness boost with this generous gift basket from Highest Health Chiropractic!
This bundle includes two $40 new patient visit gift certificates—perfect for sharing (must be used by two different people; exam and x-rays not included if needed). Plus, enjoy a mix of fun and functional goodies:
Pick up location: Collision office
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!