Hosted by

Collision Ministries

About this event

Sales closed

Collision Celebration '26 Silent Auction

Ultimate Backyard BBQ: Traeger Timberline XL Grill item
Ultimate Backyard BBQ: Traeger Timberline XL Grill item
Ultimate Backyard BBQ: Traeger Timberline XL Grill item
Ultimate Backyard BBQ: Traeger Timberline XL Grill
$1,200

Starting bid

Traeger Timberline XL Grill


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Fair Market Value: $4,300


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Take your BBQ game to the next level with this Traeger Timberline XL wood pellet grill. Delivery will be arranged to the winner within Sioux Falls or the surrounding area.


Includes:

  • 2 Traeger X MEATER Wireless Meat Thermometers & 2 wired probes
  • Keep Warm Mode, Super Smoke Mode, Digital Controller
  • WiFIRE® smart monitoring for remote grilling via WiFi
  • EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg, Pellet Sensor, Pellet Dump
  • Fully insulated for consistent cooking & efficient burn
  • 3 levels of stainless-steel grates = 1,320 sq. in. of cooking space
  • Internal lights & induction side burner

**generously donated by RF Bouche


Winner will receive contact information to coordinate delivery.

Steak Lover’s Bundle: Case of Beef Tenderloins + Orca Cooler item
Steak Lover’s Bundle: Case of Beef Tenderloins + Orca Cooler item
Steak Lover’s Bundle: Case of Beef Tenderloins + Orca Cooler
$450

Starting bid

One Case of Thick, Wrapped Beef Tenderloins + Orca 20-Quart Cooler


Fair Market Value: $1,740 ($1500 meat, $240 cooler)


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Win a premium Orca 20-quart cooler and a case of thick, wrapped beef tenderloins—perfect for grilling or entertaining! Delivery will be arranged to the winner within Sioux Falls or the surrounding area.


Cooler Features:

  • 20-quart capacity (holds 5 gallons, 18 cans, or 15 bottles)
  • Integrated insulation keeps ice/cold for up to 10 days
  • Cargo net attachment for extra storage

**generously donated by RF Bouche


Winner will receive contact information to coordinate delivery.

Family-Friendly Tree House Getaway with Hot Tub item
Family-Friendly Tree House Getaway with Hot Tub item
Family-Friendly Tree House Getaway with Hot Tub item
Family-Friendly Tree House Getaway with Hot Tub
$400

Starting bid

The Tree House Airbnb – 2-Night Stay (Sioux Falls, SD)
Family Fun with Hot Tub + Solarium


Fair Market Value: $1050-$1250 depending on booking


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


SoDak Stays presents a one-of-a-kind Tree House in Sioux Falls! Perfect for families and groups, this unique stay features:

  • Two-story solarium to enjoy all seasons
  • Sleeps 12 people
  • Saltwater hot tub (year-round), firepit, grill, and playset
  • Local murals and artwork throughout the house
  • Baby/kid amenities: toys, pack-n-play, booster seat, and kids’ dinnerware
  • 5 minutes from downtown Sioux Falls

Valid through the end of 2026, subject to availability, and not valid on holidays.

Pick up location: Collision office

Classic Cool: Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses item
Classic Cool: Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses
$50

Starting bid

Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses


Fair Market Value: $176


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Oakley sun lenses deliver outdoor performance with reliable clarity designed to help you see more clearly in any environment with signature Oakley style.

  • Matte black frame made of lightweight O Matter™ frame material with Square O metal icon and front rivet accent
  • Prizm™ grey lenses enhance color, contrast and detail for an optimized experience
  • 100% UV protection up to 400nm 

Holbrook is a timeless, classic design fused with modern Oakley technology. Inspired by the screen heroes from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, this design epitomizes the spirit of exploration and adventure. The iconic American frame design is accented by metal rivets and Oakley icons, perfect for those who seek equal parts performance and style.

**generously donated by Dr. Chad Beynon 


Pick up location: Collision office

Relax & Recharge: 30-Min Massage + 30-Min Red Light Therapy item
Relax & Recharge: 30-Min Massage + 30-Min Red Light Therapy item
Relax & Recharge: 30-Min Massage + 30-Min Red Light Therapy
$25

Starting bid

Tru Massage Therapy 30-Minute Massage + 30-Minute Red Light Therapy


Fair Market Value: $80


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Enjoy a full hour of relaxation and rejuvenation with Tru Massage Therapy! This gift certificate includes:

  • 30-minute therapeutic massage
  • 30-minute red light therapy session

Perfect for stress relief, muscle recovery, or simply treating yourself to some well-deserved pampering.


Pick up location: Collision office

Ultimate Family Fun Bundle item
Ultimate Family Fun Bundle item
Ultimate Family Fun Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Family Entertainment Package – Sioux Falls Experiences


Fair Market Value: $376


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible
Enjoy a variety of fun activities around Sioux Falls with this family entertainment bundle—perfect for kids, friends, or a fun night out.

Bundle includes:

  • 6 open gym passes to 605 Ninja (1 hr each)
  • 6 jump passes to Sky Zone Trampoline Park (30 minutes each)
  • 8 Universal Attraction Tickets to Thunder Road (expires 9/22/26)
  • 4 middle-level tickets to a Sioux Falls Skyforce game (expires April 2027)
  • $30 certificate to Color Me Mine pottery painting studio (expires 10/31/26)

Notes:

  • Thunder Road tickets exclude Hyper Bowling and OMNI-Arena.
  • Valid for participating Sioux Falls locations.

Pick up location: Collision office

Play PGA Courses: Two 30-Day Unlimited Golf Passes item
Play PGA Courses: Two 30-Day Unlimited Golf Passes
$25

Starting bid

Golf Addiction - Two 30 Day Unlimited Summer Passes


Fair Market Value: $100


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Enjoy two 30-day unlimited summer passes to Golf Addiction’s simulator facility. Play full rounds on some of the PGA Tour’s most challenging courses using advanced golf simulator technology—with your own clubs.


Perfect for golfers looking to practice, compete with friends, or experience iconic courses in a fun indoor setting.


Pick up location: Collision office

Ultimate Kids Birthday Party Package + Open Gym Passes item
Ultimate Kids Birthday Party Package + Open Gym Passes item
Ultimate Kids Birthday Party Package + Open Gym Passes item
Ultimate Kids Birthday Party Package + Open Gym Passes
$85

Starting bid

Calvary Elite Gymnastics & Tumbling – Birthday Party 🥳  Package + 10 Open Gym Punch Pass (Tea, SD)


Fair Market Value: $285


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Celebrate with a fun-filled birthday party at Calvary Elite Gymnastics & Tumbling! Saturday parties are hosted between 2–4 PM on the Saturday of your choosing and include 1 hour in the gym plus 30 minutes upstairs for food, gifts, and celebration. The party accommodates up to 10 participants, and staff handle the details so you can simply enjoy the day.

Also included: Open Gym Punch Pass

  • 10 punches to open gym
  • Each punch is valid for 1 hour for one child
  • Current open gym times are listed on the customer portal at calvaryelitegymnastics.com (times may change, especially during summer)

For full birthday party details, visit calvaryelitegymnastics.com


Pick up location: Collision office

Train Like a Pro: 5tool Sports Membership item
Train Like a Pro: 5tool Sports Membership
$150

Starting bid

5tool Sports Facility Membership (Harrisburg, SD)


Fair Market Value: $500


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Membership valid through August 2026 and includes:

  • 24/7 facility access (except scheduled practice times)
  • 3 full-length cages, pitching mounds, pitching machines
  • Weights, HitTrax, and Rapsodo for performance tracking

About 5tool Sports: A Christ-centered youth sports program teaching virtues, values, and the promises of God, while developing competitive skills in baseball, softball, and basketball.


Pick up location: Collision office

Mobile Auto Detail: We Come to You! item
Mobile Auto Detail: We Come to You! item
Mobile Auto Detail: We Come to You!
$50

Starting bid

Premier Auto Detailers Inside and Out Mobile Detail Cleaning Package-WE COME TO YOU!


Fair Market Value: $150 Sedan, $170 SUV/Truck


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


This “Inside & Out Package” brings professional detailing right to you! Includes:

  • Pre-rinse, bug & tar removal
  • Rims & wheels deep clean
  • Foam bath & 2-bucket wash
  • Interior vacuumed, vents cleaned, cloth seats scrubbed
  • Chrome/plastic trim restored, windows cleaned

More details click here: https://boards.com/a/Oz26E.bAGZfE


Pick up location: Collision office

Baseball, Faith & America Bundle item
Baseball, Faith & America Bundle item
Baseball, Faith & America Bundle item
Baseball, Faith & America Bundle
$110

Starting bid

The Baseball Seams Co. – Handmade Baseball & Faith Collection (Sioux Falls, SD)


Fair Market Value: $365


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


This package of handmade products from The Baseball Seams Co. beautifully brings out your love of the game in a unique and meaningful way - these products are upcycled from worn tattered baseballs. **Baseball Seams Co is based in Sioux Falls and exists to glorify God through the platform of baseball.


Bundle includes:

  • 16x20 autographed limited edition “America At The Seams” canvas print
  • Signed hardcover coffee table storytelling 50 inspirational stories in 50 states through baseball art
  • Framed “America’s Game” baseball American flag original artwork made from worn baseballs and blue jersey mesh
  • A stained wooden cross stand containing authentic used baseball leather
  • A tattered encouragement baseball with Proverbs 3:5-6 handwritten

Pick up location: Collision office

HOTWORX Fitness Experience for Two item
HOTWORX Fitness Experience for Two
$75

Starting bid

HOTWORX – One Month Memberships(For You + a Friend!) + Apparel Package (Sioux Falls)


Fair Market Value: $225


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Enjoy a unique fitness experience at HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio designed to maximize results in a short amount of time. This package includes one free month of membership for you and a friend, giving you access to infrared sauna workouts available anytime, day or night. Redeemable at the Eastside or Westside studio)

Also included:

  • HOTWORX T-shirt
  • HOTWORX rally towel

Experience high-intensity workouts in an infrared sauna environment that helps you sweat, detox, and strengthen your body.


Pick up location: Collision office

Train Like a Pro: 5tool Sports Membership item
Train Like a Pro: 5tool Sports Membership
$150

Starting bid

5tool Sports Facility Membership (Harrisburg, SD)


Fair Market Value: $500


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Membership valid through August 2026 and includes:

  • 24/7 facility access (except scheduled practice times)
  • 3 full-length cages, pitching mounds, pitching machines
  • Weights, HitTrax, and Rapsodo for performance tracking

About 5tool Sports: A Christ-centered youth sports program teaching virtues, values, and the promises of God, while developing competitive skills in baseball, softball, and basketball.


Pick up location: Collision office

Cozy Up Cuties Fleece Poncho item
Cozy Up Cuties Fleece Poncho item
Cozy Up Cuties Fleece Poncho item
Cozy Up Cuties Fleece Poncho
$15

Starting bid

Fleece Poncho (12mo–3T)


Fair Market Value: $50


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Keep your little one safe, warm, and oh-so-cute this season with this adorable fleece poncho! Designed with two layers of ultra-soft fleece, it’s like wrapping them in a cozy blanket wherever you go.


Perfect for busy parents on the move, this poncho is car seat–friendly—straps fit securely underneath without any bulky layers, so your child stays both safe and comfortable. Easy to slip on and off, it’s a must-have for chilly days!

Fits sizes 12 months–3T

**generously donated by Chelsea McKillip

Pick up location: Collision office

Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card item
Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card item
Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card item
Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card
$25

Starting bid

Marc Rasmussen Consulting – Custom Digital Business Card


Fair Market Value: $100


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Get a custom digital business card created by Marc Rasmussen Consulting and showcase your product or service in a modern, professional way—perfect for networking, marketing, or standing out in 2026.


Winner will receive contact information to coordinate creation and delivery of the digital card.


Butcher’s Choice Beef Bundle item
Butcher’s Choice Beef Bundle item
Butcher’s Choice Beef Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Hy-Vee – Beef Bundle Certificate (Sioux Falls, SD)


Fair Market Value: $110


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Bring home a variety of quality beef selections from Hy-Vee, perfect for hearty meals and family dinners. This bundle includes several versatile cuts that make weeknight cooking easy and delicious.

Bundle includes:

  • 2 (2.5 lb) Choice Reserve Boneless Beef Chuck Roasts
  • 5 (5 oz) Choice Reserve Beef Cube Steaks
  • 3 (1 lb packages) Lean Beef for Stew
  • 5 (1 lb packages) 85% Lean / 15% Fat Ground Chuck

Redemption Details:

  • Redeemable only at a Sioux Falls Hy-Vee store
  • Expires: April 30, 2026
  • No substitutions
  • No cash back
  • Not valid on online orders

Pick up location: Collision office

Bake Like a Pro Kitchen Bundle item
Bake Like a Pro Kitchen Bundle item
Bake Like a Pro Kitchen Bundle item
Bake Like a Pro Kitchen Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Pampered Chef – Small Oven Bakeware Set + Silicone Mats + $15 Gift Certificate


Fair Market Value: $129


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Upgrade your kitchen with this versatile Pampered Chef baking bundle. Perfect for everyday cooking and baking, this set includes durable oven bakeware along with multi-purpose silicone mats designed for easy food release and simple cleanup.

Also included:

  • Pampered Chef Small Oven Bakeware Set
  • Multi-Purpose Silicone Mats
  • $15 Pampered Chef gift certificate toward a future purchase

A great gift or package for anyone who loves to bake, cook, or spend time in the kitchen.


**generously donated by Kari Quall


Pick up location: Collision office

Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card item
Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card item
Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card item
Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card
$25

Starting bid

Marc Rasmussen Consulting – Custom Digital Business Card


Fair Market Value: $100


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Get a custom digital business card created by Marc Rasmussen Consulting and showcase your product or service in a modern, professional way—perfect for networking, marketing, or standing out in 2026.


Winner will receive contact information to coordinate creation and delivery of the digital card.


Blooms All Season Long – 3-Month Subscription item
Blooms All Season Long – 3-Month Subscription
$40

Starting bid

Bloom & Branch – Fresh Monthly Bouquets (Sioux Falls, SD)


Fair Market Value: $135


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Bring the beauty of fresh, seasonal flowers into your home every month with a Bloom & Branch floral subscription. Each month, you’ll receive a Signature Wrapped Designer’s Choice Bouquet featuring a loose, garden-style wrap and thoughtfully curated stems that highlight the best blooms of the season.

A perfect gift for yourself or someone special, this subscription delivers style, fragrance, and seasonal charm straight from downtown Sioux Falls.


Winner will be contacted with instructions to claim and schedule their subscription.

Faith & Inspiration Gift Basket item
Faith & Inspiration Gift Basket item
Faith & Inspiration Gift Basket item
Faith & Inspiration Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

605 Threads & Things – Apparel & Faith Gift Basket (Sioux Falls, SD)


Fair Market Value: $100


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Celebrate faith and encouragement with this thoughtful gift basket from 605 Threads & Things. This collection includes comfortable apparel, inspiring journals, and fun faith-based accessories—perfect for personal use or gifting to someone special.

Bundle includes:

  • XL Hoodie
  • XL T-shirt
  • Embroidered Cap
  • 2 Faith Journals
  • Pen
  • WWJD Bracelet
  • 3 Bags of Gourmet Popcorn
  • Custom “Jesus Found Me” Stickers
  • “Jesus Loves You” Stickers
  • 15% Off Coupon for a future purchase

Pick up location: Collision office

Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card item
Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card item
Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card item
Connect in Style: Custom Digital Business Card
$25

Starting bid

Marc Rasmussen Consulting – Custom Digital Business Card


Fair Market Value: $100


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Get a custom digital business card created by Marc Rasmussen Consulting and showcase your product or service in a modern, professional way—perfect for networking, marketing, or standing out in 2026.


Winner will receive contact information to coordinate creation and delivery of the digital card.


Recharge & Restore Fitness Package item
Recharge & Restore Fitness Package item
Recharge & Restore Fitness Package
$35

Starting bid

Revolution Yoga & Cycle Studio – 5 Class Certificate + Hat (Sioux Falls, SD)


Fair Market Value: $118


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Try something new with five classes at Revolution Yoga & Cycle Studio. Choose from energizing cycle sessions or restorative yoga classes in a welcoming studio environment designed to help you move, sweat, and recharge.

Also included:

  • Revolution Yoga & Cycle Studio hat

Whether you're looking to build strength, improve flexibility, or simply unwind, this package is a great way to experience the variety of classes offered at REVOLUTION.

Redemption Details:

  • Certificate valid for 5 classes
  • Expires September 1, 2026

Pick up location: Collision office

Glow Up Beauty Bundle + $25 Studio Gift Certificate item
Glow Up Beauty Bundle + $25 Studio Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Glow Up Bundle + $25 to The Studio on Main St. (Hills, MN)


Fair Market Value: $110


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a relaxing self-care experience! This thoughtfully curated bundle includes salon-quality hair care, refreshing skincare, and a local beauty treat.

Package includes:

  • Aluram Daily Shampoo & Conditioner
  • Aluram Leave-In Conditioner
  • Scalp Massager
  • “Glow For It” Face Mask
  • “Dew You Love Me” Under-Eye Masks
  • $25 Gift Certificate to The Studio on Main St., redeemable with Jessica Martens

Pick up location: Collision office

Dream Comfort Pillow Duo item
Dream Comfort Pillow Duo item
Dream Comfort Pillow Duo item
Dream Comfort Pillow Duo
$90

Starting bid

Premium Juna Pillow Set (2) – Fully Adjustable Comfort


Fair Market Value: $296


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Upgrade your sleep with this set of two premium Juna pillows, designed for personalized comfort and better rest. Each pillow is fully adjustable, allowing you to customize the loft and support to match your preferred sleep position.


Crafted for lasting comfort, Juna pillows come with a lifetime comfort commitment, ensuring you’ll always have the support you need for a great night’s sleep.

Includes:

  • 2 Premium Juna Adjustable Pillows
  • Fully customizable loft and support
  • Lifetime comfort commitment

Pick up location: Collision office

Feel-Good Wellness Bundle item
Feel-Good Wellness Bundle item
Feel-Good Wellness Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Chiropractic Care + Cozy Extras Gift Basket (Sioux Falls, SD)


Fair Market Value: $210


**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible


Treat yourself (and a friend!) to a wellness boost with this generous gift basket from Highest Health Chiropractic!


This bundle includes two $40 new patient visit gift certificates—perfect for sharing (must be used by two different people; exam and x-rays not included if needed). Plus, enjoy a mix of fun and functional goodies:

  • $20 Cherry Berry gift card
  • Adult Large T-shirt & Youth Large T-shirt
  • Coffee mug
  • Lunch bag
  • Hat
  • Plush hippo
  • 2 keychains
  • 2 can coolers
  • 4 plastic cups

Pick up location: Collision office

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!