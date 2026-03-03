Collision Celebration '26 Silent Auction

Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses





Fair Market Value: $176





**Amount over FMV is tax-deductible





Oakley sun lenses deliver outdoor performance with reliable clarity designed to help you see more clearly in any environment with signature Oakley style.

Matte black frame made of lightweight O Matter™ frame material with Square O metal icon and front rivet accent

Prizm™ grey lenses enhance color, contrast and detail for an optimized experience

100% UV protection up to 400nm

Holbrook is a timeless, classic design fused with modern Oakley technology. Inspired by the screen heroes from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, this design epitomizes the spirit of exploration and adventure. The iconic American frame design is accented by metal rivets and Oakley icons, perfect for those who seek equal parts performance and style.



**generously donated by Dr. Chad Beynon





Pick up location: Collision office