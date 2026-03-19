Coloma Regular Season Tournament Registration

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All birthdates must reflect that the player is 8 or under as of 5/1/26.
Roster must be submitted to our tournament director at [email protected] before your team is accepted in the tournament.
CYBSA reserves the right to deny any team entry into our tournament.
All birthdates must reflect that the player is 10 or under as of 5/1/26.
Roster must be submitted to our tournament director at [email protected] before your team is accepted in the tournament.
CYBSA reserves the right to deny any team entry into our tournament.
All birthdates must reflect that the player is 12 or under as of 5/1/26.
Roster must be submitted to our tournament director at [email protected] before your team is accepted in the tournament.
CYBSA reserves the right to deny any team entry into our tournament.
All birthdates must reflect that the player is 14 or under as of 5/1/26.
Roster must be submitted to our tournament director at [email protected] before your team is accepted in the tournament.
CYBSA reserves the right to deny any team entry into our tournament.
All birthdates must reflect that the player is 8 or under as of 8/31/25.
Roster must be submitted to our tournament director at [email protected] before your team is accepted in the tournament.
CYBSA reserves the right to deny any team entry into our tournament.
All birthdates must reflect that the player is 10 or under as of 8/31/25.
Roster must be submitted to our tournament director at [email protected] before your team is accepted in the tournament.
CYBSA reserves the right to deny any team entry into our tournament.
All birthdates must reflect that the player is 12 or under as of 8/31/25.
Roster must be submitted to our tournament director at [email protected] before your team is accepted in the tournament.
CYBSA reserves the right to deny any team entry into our tournament.
All birthdates must reflect that the player is 14 or under as of 8/31/25.
Roster must be submitted to our tournament director at [email protected] before your team is accepted in the tournament.
CYBSA reserves the right to deny any team entry into our tournament.
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