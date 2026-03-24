Colonial Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America

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Colonial Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America

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Colonial PVA's Shop

Heather Navy Colonial PVA Shirt - Medium item
Heather Navy Colonial PVA Shirt - Medium
$20

Crafted from a blend of airlume combed and ring-spun cotton with polyester, this tee is available with the Colonial Chapter Logo on the front. Features include a retail fit, pre-shrunk fabric, and side-seaming for durability.

52% Cotton / 48% Polyester

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Heather Navy Colonial PVA Shirt - Large item
Heather Navy Colonial PVA Shirt - Large
$20

Great cap. Available in three sizes and two colors.Crafted from a blend of airlume combed and ring-spun cotton with polyester, this tee is available with the Colonial Chapter Logo on the front. Features include a retail fit, pre-shrunk fabric, and side-seaming for durability.

52% Cotton / 48% Polyester

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Heather Navy Colonial PVA Shirt - XL item
Heather Navy Colonial PVA Shirt - XL
$20

Crafted from a blend of airlume combed and ring-spun cotton with polyester, this tee is available with the Colonial Chapter Logo on the front. Features include a retail fit, pre-shrunk fabric, and side-seaming for durability.

52% Cotton / 48% Polyester

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Heather Navy Colonial PVA Shirt - XXL item
Heather Navy Colonial PVA Shirt - XXL
$23

Crafted from a blend of airlume combed and ring-spun cotton with polyester, this tee is available with the Colonial Chapter Logo on the front. Features include a retail fit, pre-shrunk fabric, and side-seaming for durability.

52% Cotton / 48% Polyester

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Fleece Pullover Hoodie - Large item
Fleece Pullover Hoodie - Large
$30

Soft, durable 50/50 cotton-poly blend with a pill-resistant finish. This hoodie maintains quality through multiple washes, offering great value for its price.

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Red Colonial PVA T Shirt - Medium item
Red Colonial PVA T Shirt - Medium
$20

Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.

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Red Colonial PVA T Shirt - Large item
Red Colonial PVA T Shirt - Large
$20

Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.

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Red Colonial PVA T Shirt - XL item
Red Colonial PVA T Shirt - XL
$20

Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.

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Red Colonial PVA T Shirt - XXL item
Red Colonial PVA T Shirt - XXL
$23

Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.

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White Colonial PVA T Shirt - M item
White Colonial PVA T Shirt - M
$20

Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.

0
White Colonial PVA T Shirt - Large item
White Colonial PVA T Shirt - Large
$20

Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.

0
White Colonial PVA T Shirt - XL item
White Colonial PVA T Shirt - XL
$20

Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.

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White Colonial PVA T Shirt - XXL item
White Colonial PVA T Shirt - XXL
$23

Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.

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Colonial PVA Car Decal item
Colonial PVA Car Decal
$10

Car Decal with the full color Colonial Chapter PVA Logo. Show off your support to everyone during your travels. Decal Size is 3" x 5"

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