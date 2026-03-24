Colonial PVA's Shop

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Crafted from a blend of airlume combed and ring-spun cotton with polyester, this tee is available with the Colonial Chapter Logo on the front. Features include a retail fit, pre-shrunk fabric, and side-seaming for durability.
52% Cotton / 48% Polyester
Great cap. Available in three sizes and two colors.Crafted from a blend of airlume combed and ring-spun cotton with polyester, this tee is available with the Colonial Chapter Logo on the front. Features include a retail fit, pre-shrunk fabric, and side-seaming for durability.
52% Cotton / 48% Polyester
Crafted from a blend of airlume combed and ring-spun cotton with polyester, this tee is available with the Colonial Chapter Logo on the front. Features include a retail fit, pre-shrunk fabric, and side-seaming for durability.
52% Cotton / 48% Polyester
Crafted from a blend of airlume combed and ring-spun cotton with polyester, this tee is available with the Colonial Chapter Logo on the front. Features include a retail fit, pre-shrunk fabric, and side-seaming for durability.
52% Cotton / 48% Polyester
Soft, durable 50/50 cotton-poly blend with a pill-resistant finish. This hoodie maintains quality through multiple washes, offering great value for its price.
Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.
Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.
Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.
Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.
Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.
Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.
Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.
Crafted from a 60% combed ringspun cotton and 40% polyester blend. It features a tear-away label, minimal shrinkage, and a soft, slightly heathered finish with a durable 1x1 baby rib-knit collar. Praised for its softness, quality, and stretch.
Car Decal with the full color Colonial Chapter PVA Logo. Show off your support to everyone during your travels. Decal Size is 3" x 5"
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