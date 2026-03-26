High School Band Boosters

Offered by

High School Band Boosters

About this shop

Color Guard Bundt Cake Fundraiser - Spring 2026

Chocolate Chocolate Chip item
Chocolate Chocolate Chip
$7

This decadent chocolate cake is rich with a home-baked flavor. Sprinkled with chocolate chips throughout, this treat is sure to cure your chocolate cravings.

1
White Chocolate Raspberry item
White Chocolate Raspberry
$7

Scrumptious white chocolate cake swirled with the finest raspberry puree. Fluffy, moist and ever so good.

1
Red Velvet item
Red Velvet
$7
This scarlet batter of velvety rich cocoa pays homage to its traditional Southern heritage. Every cake is baked with delicious chocolate chips.
1
Lemon item
Lemon
$7
Each bite of this light and refreshing cake has the smooth, sweet snap of lemon.
1
Confetti item
Confetti
$7
The combination of classic birthday cake baked with colorful sprinkles adds bites of fun to every occasion.
1
Strawberries & Cream item
Strawberries & Cream
$7

Made with strawberry fruit filling and creamy white chocolate, this moist, refreshing cake is sure to please and makes any occasion deliciously sweet.

1
Gluten Free Lemon Raspberry item
Gluten Free Lemon Raspberry
$8

A zesty and refreshing cake, hand-swirled with raspberry puree and made with *gluten-free ingredients!

1
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie item
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
$8
Everything you love about a homemade chocolate chip cookie baked into a cake! Made with gluten-free* ingredients including real eggs, vanilla and mini chocolate chips.
1
Bundtlett Trio item
Bundtlett Trio
$20

Choose 3 cakes from the following flavors: Confetti, Lemon, Red Velvet, White Chocolate Raspberry, Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Strawberries & Cream *Please enter your choices in the notes at checkout.
*GF Cakes cannot be included in this purchase. * Note cello bag not included

1
Gluten Free Bundtlett Trio item
Gluten Free Bundtlett Trio
$23

Choose 3 cakes from the following flavors:

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Lemon Raspberry

*Please enter your choices in the notes at checkout.

*Regular Cakes cannot be included in this purchase.
* Note cello bag not included

1
Add a donation for High School Band Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!