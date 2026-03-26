Color Guard Bundt Cake Fundraiser - Spring 2026

Offered by
About this shop
This decadent chocolate cake is rich with a home-baked flavor. Sprinkled with chocolate chips throughout, this treat is sure to cure your chocolate cravings.
Scrumptious white chocolate cake swirled with the finest raspberry puree. Fluffy, moist and ever so good.
Made with strawberry fruit filling and creamy white chocolate, this moist, refreshing cake is sure to please and makes any occasion deliciously sweet.
A zesty and refreshing cake, hand-swirled with raspberry puree and made with *gluten-free ingredients!
Choose 3 cakes from the following flavors:
Confetti, Lemon, Red Velvet, White Chocolate Raspberry, Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Strawberries & Cream
*Please enter your choices in the notes at checkout.
*GF Cakes cannot be included in this purchase. * Note cello bag not included
Choose 3 cakes from the following flavors:
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Lemon Raspberry
*Please enter your choices in the notes at checkout.
*Regular Cakes cannot be included in this purchase.
* Note cello bag not included
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!