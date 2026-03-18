Color Guard Lunch (The Colony)

About this event
Freshly baked toasted bun, with two beef patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and In-N-Out special spread (no onions), and french fries. Price includes sales tax.
Freshly baked toasted bun, with one beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and In-N-Out special spread (no onions), and french fries. Price includes sales tax.
Freshly baked toasted bun, with one beef patty, lettuce, tomato, and In-N-Out special spread (no onions), and french fries. Price includes sales tax.
Two slices of melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and In-N-Out special spread on a freshly baked bun (no onions), with french fries. Price includes sales tax
Double-double cheeseburger but wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun, with french fries. Price includes sales tax.
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