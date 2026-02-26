Color Her Spring 2026 Tea Party Fundraiser

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About this event
This ticket includes entry, refreshments, and entertainment
This ticket is for children ages 6 -17. Children 5 and under are free.
Can’t attend but want to make a child’s day magical? Sponsor a seat for one of our students or guests who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend. Your donation covers the cost of one child’s full tea party experience.
Share the gift of spring and community! Purchase this ticket to sponsor an adult’s attendance at our Annual Color Her Spring Tea Party. Your donation will be offered to parishioners, alumni, or caregivers who would love to attend but may not be able to afford a ticket.
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