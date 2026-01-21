Color Me Blue: A Kid's Art Auction

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Enjoy an Igloo cooler full of Florida Standard Spirits goodies, including a bottle each of tequila, vodka, and gin, two drinking glasses, a pair of T-shirts, and $50 gift card good for any Monroe purchase! Estimated Value: $250
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3 months membership at 9Round Kickboxing Fitness. Estimated Value: $315
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Enjoy dinner for 4 at Chuck's Fish in Tallahassee. Estimated Value: $400
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Pick the home game of your choice for two with the following seats: Mid-court FSU Basketball, 3rd and home Baseball, and 50-yard line Football. Estimated Value: $500
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Capture the perfect moment with a 30-minute photo session at Vicki Young Photography. Estimated Value: $330
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Relax for 4 nights at the St. George Blue Wave beach house. Estimated Value: $1,600
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A two night stay at a Disney Deluxe resort including 8 tickets to Disney World parks. Estimated Value: $1,950
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Leave the kids at home courtesy of Seminole Sitters while you enjoy a couple's pottery class at Beartree Pottery. Estimated Value: $150
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Turn your home into a salon with hair care products courtesy of Livin' In The Cut and Carriage House. Estimated Value: $385
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Add these to your collection! Autographed football and basketball signed by FSU alumni and FAMU Head Coach Charlie Ward. Estimated Value: $400
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An original artwork by local Tallahassee artist Dan Taylor. Estimated Value: $450
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An Intimate Evening: Ballet, Wine & Charcuterie (Boards by Alexis class and tickets to Ballet). Estimated Value: $385
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Three bottles of aged bourbon. Estimated Value: $500
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Escape to the beautiful mountains of Blue Ridge, GA in this cozy, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath cabin on Fightingtown creek. Listen to the rushing water on the deck while enjoying your morning coffee. Just 15 minutes from downtown and close proximity to mountain trails, wineries, orchards and more. Subject to scheduling availability. Blackout dates applicable to all major holidays. Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains with a cabin stay for four nights. Estimated Value: $1,600
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Assorted wines + 1 bottle of bourbon. Estimated Value: $450
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Wines, aluminum tumblers, and a hammered aluminum serving plate from one of the largest collections in the country. Estimated Value: $100
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Use this spreader and $100 Home Depot gift card for all your lawn and gardening needs. Estimated Value: $200
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Go out to Milanos for dinner for 4 before enjoying some games at Hangar 38. Estimated Value: $150
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7 Days Nail Spa Pedicure gift certificate and Earth Remedies gift certificate. Estimated Value: $100
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Tickets to "Songs of the Bulbul"+ Seminole Sitters Babysitting Services. Estimated Value: $200
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Gift Basket includes a charcuterie board, cocktail glasses, ice molds, and $100 gift card. Estimated Value: $250
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Enjoy a $100 Thai Kitchen gift card along with a bottle of wine and two drinking glasses. Estimated Value: $120
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