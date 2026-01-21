Color Me Blue: A Kid's Art Auction

Escape to the beautiful mountains of Blue Ridge, GA in this cozy, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath cabin on Fightingtown creek. Listen to the rushing water on the deck while enjoying your morning coffee. Just 15 minutes from downtown and close proximity to mountain trails, wineries, orchards and more. Subject to scheduling availability. Blackout dates applicable to all major holidays. Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains with a cabin stay for four nights. Estimated Value: $1,600