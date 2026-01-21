Early Learning Coalition Of The Big Bend Region Inc
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Early Learning Coalition Of The Big Bend Region Inc

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Color Me Blue: A Kid's Art Auction

"Gold Dust Woman" by Winter Bowden item
"Gold Dust Woman" by Winter Bowden
$50

Starting bid

"The Blue in Me" by Hermonie Burns item
"The Blue in Me" by Hermonie Burns
$50

Starting bid

"Abstract Art" by Ja'siah Williams item
"Abstract Art" by Ja'siah Williams
$60

Starting bid

"Mess of Art" by Nadia Davis item
"Mess of Art" by Nadia Davis
$60

Starting bid

"Silenced" by Caylee Gifford item
"Silenced" by Caylee Gifford
$60

Starting bid

"Waiting" by Iris Abrego item
"Waiting" by Iris Abrego
$50

Starting bid

"Magic Kingdom" by Zariah Grice item
"Magic Kingdom" by Zariah Grice
$50

Starting bid

"Western Wings" by Hudson Ogden item
"Western Wings" by Hudson Ogden
$60

Starting bid

"Fun with Bigfoot" by Vinny Parker-Flynn item
"Fun with Bigfoot" by Vinny Parker-Flynn
$50

Starting bid

"The Jaguar of Fame" by Chase Riddle item
"The Jaguar of Fame" by Chase Riddle
$50

Starting bid

"Sunset at St. Marks" by Aashvi Chauhan item
"Sunset at St. Marks" by Aashvi Chauhan
$60

Starting bid

"Blue goes Bloom" by Pallavi Goriparthi item
"Blue goes Bloom" by Pallavi Goriparthi
$60

Starting bid

"Bring them to Me" by Ali King Shabazz item
"Bring them to Me" by Ali King Shabazz
$60

Starting bid

"Butterfly Dreams" by Zoe Howard item
"Butterfly Dreams" by Zoe Howard
$50

Starting bid

"Nautical Bloom" by Isabel Ramirez item
"Nautical Bloom" by Isabel Ramirez
$60

Starting bid

"Swan Lake" by Scout Glasgow item
"Swan Lake" by Scout Glasgow
$50

Starting bid

"A Work in Progress" by Abigail Lusby item
"A Work in Progress" by Abigail Lusby
$50

Starting bid

"Galaxy" by Kara Lewis item
"Galaxy" by Kara Lewis
$50

Starting bid

"Quiet in the Pines" by Isabella Martin item
"Quiet in the Pines" by Isabella Martin
$50

Starting bid

"In the Forest" by Florence Chipps-Walton item
"In the Forest" by Florence Chipps-Walton
$60

Starting bid

"Feral" by Seojeong Lee item
"Feral" by Seojeong Lee
$50

Starting bid

"A Fox in the Sunset" by Kathryn Noll item
"A Fox in the Sunset" by Kathryn Noll
$60

Starting bid

"Lego Harry Potter" by Michael Noll item
"Lego Harry Potter" by Michael Noll
$60

Starting bid

"Life is Good" by Harper Leeds item
"Life is Good" by Harper Leeds
$60

Starting bid

"Still LIt" by Daksha Mallela item
"Still LIt" by Daksha Mallela
$50

Starting bid

"Little Shops" by Alexa Meikenhous item
"Little Shops" by Alexa Meikenhous
$50

Starting bid

"The Sunset" by Kalivia Henderson item
"The Sunset" by Kalivia Henderson
$50

Starting bid

"A Perfect Day" by Arizona Bordon-Price item
"A Perfect Day" by Arizona Bordon-Price
$50

Starting bid

The Monroe gift basket item
The Monroe gift basket
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy an Igloo cooler full of Florida Standard Spirits goodies, including a bottle each of tequila, vodka, and gin, two drinking glasses, a pair of T-shirts, and $50 gift card good for any Monroe purchase! Estimated Value: $250

9Round Membership item
9Round Membership
$130

Starting bid

3 months membership at 9Round Kickboxing Fitness. Estimated Value: $315

Dinner at Chuck's item
Dinner at Chuck's
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner for 4 at Chuck's Fish in Tallahassee. Estimated Value: $400

FSU Game Day Sports Package item
FSU Game Day Sports Package
$300

Starting bid

Pick the home game of your choice for two with the following seats: Mid-court FSU Basketball, 3rd and home Baseball, and 50-yard line Football. Estimated Value: $500

Vicki Young photo session item
Vicki Young photo session
$150

Starting bid

Capture the perfect moment with a 30-minute photo session at Vicki Young Photography. Estimated Value: $330

Beach house vacation item
Beach house vacation
$900

Starting bid

Relax for 4 nights at the St. George Blue Wave beach house. Estimated Value: $1,600

Disney Deluxe Package item
Disney Deluxe Package
$1,000

Starting bid

A two night stay at a Disney Deluxe resort including 8 tickets to Disney World parks. Estimated Value: $1,950

Date night pottery class item
Date night pottery class
$70

Starting bid

Leave the kids at home courtesy of Seminole Sitters while you enjoy a couple's pottery class at Beartree Pottery. Estimated Value: $150

His and Hers haircare item
His and Hers haircare
$150

Starting bid

Turn your home into a salon with hair care products courtesy of Livin' In The Cut and Carriage House. Estimated Value: $385

Charlie Ward memorabilia item
Charlie Ward memorabilia
$250

Starting bid

Add these to your collection! Autographed football and basketball signed by FSU alumni and FAMU Head Coach Charlie Ward. Estimated Value: $400

Fragments of Infinity item
Fragments of Infinity
$200

Starting bid

An original artwork by local Tallahassee artist Dan Taylor. Estimated Value: $450

ELC Leadership Team Basket item
ELC Leadership Team Basket
$150

Starting bid

An Intimate Evening: Ballet, Wine & Charcuterie (Boards by Alexis class and tickets to Ballet). Estimated Value: $385

Bourbon basket item
Bourbon basket
$225

Starting bid

Three bottles of aged bourbon. Estimated Value: $500

Mountain Retreat item
Mountain Retreat item
Mountain Retreat item
Mountain Retreat
$900

Starting bid

Escape to the beautiful mountains of Blue Ridge, GA in this cozy, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath cabin on Fightingtown creek. Listen to the rushing water on the deck while enjoying your morning coffee. Just 15 minutes from downtown and close proximity to mountain trails, wineries, orchards and more. Subject to scheduling availability. Blackout dates applicable to all major holidays. Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains with a cabin stay for four nights. Estimated Value: $1,600

Wine basket item
Wine basket
$125

Starting bid

Assorted wines + 1 bottle of bourbon. Estimated Value: $450

One Hope Aluminum basket item
One Hope Aluminum basket
$60

Starting bid

Wines, aluminum tumblers, and a hammered aluminum serving plate from one of the largest collections in the country. Estimated Value: $100

DIY-er basket item
DIY-er basket
$100

Starting bid

Use this spreader and $100 Home Depot gift card for all your lawn and gardening needs. Estimated Value: $200

Family Fun Night item
Family Fun Night
$80

Starting bid

Go out to Milanos for dinner for 4 before enjoying some games at Hangar 38. Estimated Value: $150

Treat Yourself! item
Treat Yourself!
$60

Starting bid

7 Days Nail Spa Pedicure gift certificate and Earth Remedies gift certificate. Estimated Value: $100

Opening Nights item
Opening Nights
$80

Starting bid

Tickets to "Songs of the Bulbul"+ Seminole Sitters Babysitting Services. Estimated Value: $200 

Blackberry Mimosa Entertaining gift basket item
Blackberry Mimosa Entertaining gift basket
$85

Starting bid

Gift Basket includes a charcuterie board, cocktail glasses, ice molds, and $100 gift card. Estimated Value: $250 

Thai dinner package item
Thai dinner package
$85

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 Thai Kitchen gift card along with a bottle of wine and two drinking glasses. Estimated Value: $120

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