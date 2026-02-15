Color of Golf's Subscription Packages

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About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
Includes base subscription, Branded COG shirt and COG Subscription Bag Tag.
5% discount applied!
Renews monthly
Includes base subscription, Branded COG shirt and COG Subscription Bag Tag.
Valid until April 16, 2027
Includes base subscription, Branded COG shirt and COG Subscription Bag Tag.
5% discount applied.
Renews monthly
Includes base subscription, Branded COG shirt and COG Subscription Bag Tag.
$
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