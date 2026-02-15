Color of Golf

Offered by

Color of Golf

About the memberships

Color of Golf's Subscription Packages

COG Essentials
$237.50

Valid until April 16, 2027

Includes base subscription, Branded COG shirt and COG Subscription Bag Tag.

  • Access to all COG events at published pricing

5% discount applied!

COG Essentials
$21

Renews monthly

Includes base subscription, Branded COG shirt and COG Subscription Bag Tag.

  • Access to all COG events at published pricing
  • Eligible for COG shirt after 3rd payment if paying monthly
The Confidence Card
$475

Valid until April 16, 2027

Includes base subscription, Branded COG shirt and COG Subscription Bag Tag.

  • GHIN membership
  • Entry fees into COG annual scholarship golf tournament.
  • Access to all other COG events at published pricing.

5% discount applied.

The Confidence Card
$42

Renews monthly

Includes base subscription, Branded COG shirt and COG Subscription Bag Tag.

  • GHIN membership
  • Entry fees into COG annual scholarship golf tournament.
  • Access to all other COG events at published pricing.
  • Eligible for COG shirt after 3rd payment if paying monthly
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