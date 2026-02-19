PJHWest Color Run 2026

Local businesses and families are welcome to help sponsor this event. This exciting opportunity not only helps GTAB and PTA but also offers students the chance to contribute and win big! All students who recruit a sponsor will be included in a gift card drawing. Please email the following to [email protected]: Provide the name exactly as it should appear on the event T-shirt (e.g., Business Name, Family Name or student name). If you would like to use a business logo, please send to the Color Run email listed above.