PJHWest Color Run 2026

This bundle is your all-access pass to the most colorful day of the year. It includes registration for the course, the official 2026 Color Run T-Shirt and access to the after party! Students should bring a towel and shoes that can get dirty for this fun and messy event. To guarantee receipt of a T-shirt, register by Monday, March 16, 2026.
The official Color Run 2026 T-shirt.
Note: If you purchased the Color Run Bundle, a shirt is already included! This option is for those who want an extra shirt or are purchasing the Social Only pass. To guarantee receipt of T-shirt, please order by Monday, March 16 2026.
Don’t just run, run in style! Our 2026 Color Run Swag Bag comes loaded with everything you need to tackle the course and look cool doing it.
Grab a social only pass and head straight to the social. You can grab snacks at the concession stand, hang out with friends, and dance to the beat with our live DJ. It’s the ultimate way to be part of the day without getting wet or breaking a sweat!
Want to spread some extra joy? Gift a student the full Color Run experience. This covers the cost of one student's registration and their official event T-shirt. Sponsored tickets are distributed by school staff to students in need of a little extra community support. Add a sponsorship to your cart and make a difference today!
Local businesses and families are welcome to help sponsor this event. This exciting opportunity not only helps GTAB and PTA but also offers students the chance to contribute and win big! All students who recruit a sponsor will be included in a gift card drawing. Please email the following to [email protected]: Provide the name exactly as it should appear on the event T-shirt (e.g., Business Name, Family Name or student name). If you would like to use a business logo, please send to the Color Run email listed above.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!