Locust Grove Elementary Pto

Offered by

Locust Grove Elementary Pto

Color Run SWAG Store

Cotton T-shirt item
Cotton T-shirt
$7
Tech T-Shirt item
Tech T-Shirt
$9
Long Sleeve Cotton Shirt item
Long Sleeve Cotton Shirt
$15

Add our White Long-Sleeve Cotton Color Run Shirt to your registration — soft, comfortable, and ready for a splash of color.

Silicone Band item
Silicone Band
$3

Add a Color Run Silicone Bracelet to show your support for our school and remember race day long after the color fades.

Bandana item
Bandana
$3

Designed to help protect your mouth and nose from airborne color powder, this bandana is a must-have for a more comfortable run.

Drawstring Tote Bag item
Drawstring Tote Bag
$5

A durable, easy-to-carry tote — perfect for your water, snacks, and all your Color Run keepsakes!

Personal Bag of Color item
Personal Bag of Color
$3

A personal splash of color to throw around in addition to all the color fun during the race!

Color Run Logo and LGE Face Tatoos item
Color Run Logo and LGE Face Tatoos
$2

Temporary, colorful, and ready for race day! Show your spirit with both the Color Run and LGE logos on your cheeks or arms.

Beanie item
Beanie
$12

🔥 New Add-On Alert!
Stay warm in style with our Neon Color Run Beanie — available during registration while supplies last!

Crew Neck Sweatshirt item
Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$20

Add our White Crewneck Sweatshirt to your Color Run registration — cozy, classic, and perfect for a cool, colorful race day.

Hoodie item
Hoodie
$30

oft, warm, and ready for color! This cozy hoodie is perfect before, during, and after the Color Run.

Headband item
Headband
$12

Keep your ears warm without overheating! This vibrant headband features our logo and is perfect for running, walking, or cheering.

Logo Sunglasses item
Logo Sunglasses
$3

Durable, bright, and fun — these sunglasses protect your eyes while letting you enjoy every colorful moment of the run.

Add a donation for Locust Grove Elementary Pto

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!