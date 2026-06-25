A cartoon cardinal mascot wearing a "Pride" shirt runs in the foreground against a vibrant, abstract watercolor splash background.
River Woods Home and School

Hosted by

River Woods Home and School

About this event

Color Run 2026 Sponsorship

2607 River Woods Dr

Naperville, IL 60565, USA

Sunglasses Sponsor
$600

An exclusive opportunity for ONE sponsor to have their logo/name engraved on all sunglass frames issued to each Color Run participant. Company Logo or family name placement on event tshirt and MyBooster website. Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families. Name announced during the event.

Drawstring Bag Sponsor
$600

An exclusive opportunity for ONE sponsor to have their logo/name engraved on all drawstring bags issued to each Color Run participant. Company Logo or family name placement on event tshirt and MyBooster website. Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families. Name announced during the event.

Soaring Red Bird Sponsor
$600

Top Company Logo or family name placement on event tshirt and MyBooster website. Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families. Name announced during the event.

Red Bird Sponsor
$300

Company Logo or family name placement on event tshirt and MyBooster website. Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families. Name announced during the event.

Color Station Sponsor
$150

Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families. Company Logo/Sign placed in front of color station during race.

If applicable-Priority volunteering for color station.

Nesting Bird Sponsor
$50

Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families.

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