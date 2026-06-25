Color Run 2026 Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
An exclusive opportunity for ONE sponsor to have their logo/name engraved on all sunglass frames issued to each Color Run participant. Company Logo or family name placement on event tshirt and MyBooster website. Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families. Name announced during the event.
An exclusive opportunity for ONE sponsor to have their logo/name engraved on all drawstring bags issued to each Color Run participant. Company Logo or family name placement on event tshirt and MyBooster website. Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families. Name announced during the event.
Top Company Logo or family name placement on event tshirt and MyBooster website. Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families. Name announced during the event.
Company Logo or family name placement on event tshirt and MyBooster website. Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families. Name announced during the event.
Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families. Company Logo/Sign placed in front of color station during race.
If applicable-Priority volunteering for color station.
Recognition in school emails/social media post to River Woods families.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!