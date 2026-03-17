Color Run & Spring Fling

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About this event
Race will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the entrance of Lake Park Elementary School. Participants should wear a white or light colored shirt.
Entry for family up to 5, plus 3 Cake Walk tickets. (Dunk Booth tickets sold separately.)
Try your luck in our classic cake walk for a chance to win a sweet treat!
Take your shot at the dunk booth!
Access to games and bounce houses. (Cake Walk and Dunk Booth tickets sold separately).
$
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