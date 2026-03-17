Hosted by

Lake Park Elementary P T O Inc

About this event

Color Run & Spring Fling

605 Meadowlark Dr

Albany, GA 31707, USA

Color Run
Free

Race will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the entrance of Lake Park Elementary School. Participants should wear a white or light colored shirt.

Family Fun Pack
$25

Entry for family up to 5, plus 3 Cake Walk tickets. (Dunk Booth tickets sold separately.)

Cake Walk Ticket
$1

Try your luck in our classic cake walk for a chance to win a sweet treat!

Dunk Booth Ticket
$1

Take your shot at the dunk booth!

Individual Ticket
$5

Access to games and bounce houses. (Cake Walk and Dunk Booth tickets sold separately).


Add a donation for Lake Park Elementary P T O Inc

$

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