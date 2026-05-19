His House of Hope

Hosted by

His House of Hope

About this event

Color Run Sponsorship 2026

585 County Hwy W

Phillips, WI 54555, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

(Only 5 Available)
• Large logo on event signage and promotions
• Featured social media recognition (multiple posts)
• Verbal recognition during event
• Logo on event t-shirts (top placement)
• Premium website placement
• Recognition as a Premier Community Partner
• Recognition on all printed materials
• Recognition at opening/closing ceremony
• Community leadership award
• Maximum visibility throughout the event campaign

Send vector file of logo to [email protected]

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

(Only 15 Available)
• Logo on signage and promotions
• Social media recognition
• Verbal recognition during event
• Logo on event t-shirts
• Premium website placement
• Recognition as a Community Partner
• Recognition at opening/closing ceremony
• Recognition award presented for community leadership

Send vector file of logo to [email protected]

Gold Sponsor
$500

• Logo on select materials
• Group social media recognition
• Name on event signage
• Website recognition

Send vector file logo to [email protected]

Silver Sponsor
$250

• Logo on select materials
• Group social media recognition
• Name on event signage

Send vector file of logo to [email protected]

Bronze Sponsor
$100

• Name listed on event signage
• Group recognition on social media

Send in your company name to [email protected]

Add a donation for His House of Hope

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