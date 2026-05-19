Color Run Sponsorship 2026

Hosted by
About this event
(Only 5 Available)
• Large logo on event signage and promotions
• Featured social media recognition (multiple posts)
• Verbal recognition during event
• Logo on event t-shirts (top placement)
• Premium website placement
• Recognition as a Premier Community Partner
• Recognition on all printed materials
• Recognition at opening/closing ceremony
• Community leadership award
• Maximum visibility throughout the event campaign
Send vector file of logo to [email protected]
(Only 15 Available)
• Logo on signage and promotions
• Social media recognition
• Verbal recognition during event
• Logo on event t-shirts
• Premium website placement
• Recognition as a Community Partner
• Recognition at opening/closing ceremony
• Recognition award presented for community leadership
Send vector file of logo to [email protected]
• Logo on select materials
• Group social media recognition
• Name on event signage
• Website recognition
Send vector file logo to [email protected]
• Logo on select materials
• Group social media recognition
• Name on event signage
Send vector file of logo to [email protected]
• Name listed on event signage
• Group recognition on social media
Send in your company name to [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!