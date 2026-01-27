Color Their World 5k

Callahan County Child Welfare Board 5K Color Powder Run. This fun, untimed 5K run/walk is open to all ages and fitness levels and features colorful powder stations along the course.





*There will be a short lap for a fun run if you do not want to walk or run the entire 5k. *





All proceeds support the Callahan County Child Welfare Board and help serve children and families in our community.





Pre-registration closes March 4. Register early!

registration include participation, race number bib and entrance to the after party.





*Race Registration does not include t-shirt*