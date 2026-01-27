Color Their World 5k

About this event
Callahan County Child Welfare Board 5K Color Powder Run. This fun, untimed 5K run/walk is open to all ages and fitness levels and features colorful powder stations along the course.
*There will be a short lap for a fun run if you do not want to walk or run the entire 5k. *
All proceeds support the Callahan County Child Welfare Board and help serve children and families in our community.
Pre-registration closes March 4. Register early!
registration include participation, race number bib and entrance to the after party.
*Race Registration does not include t-shirt*
White Tshirt with race logo
White Tshirt with race logo
White Tshirt with race logo
White Tshirt with race logo
$
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