callahan county child welfare board

Hosted by

callahan county child welfare board

About this event

Color Their World 5k

Downtown Baird

Registration
$25
Available until Apr 4

Callahan County Child Welfare Board 5K Color Powder Run. This fun, untimed 5K run/walk is open to all ages and fitness levels and features colorful powder stations along the course.


*There will be a short lap for a fun run if you do not want to walk or run the entire 5k. *


All proceeds support the Callahan County Child Welfare Board and help serve children and families in our community.


Pre-registration closes March 4. Register early!

registration include participation, race number bib and entrance to the after party.


*Race Registration does not include t-shirt*

Race Shirt Adult Small
$20

White Tshirt with race logo

Race Shirt Adult Medium
$20

White Tshirt with race logo

Race Shirt Adult Large
$20

White Tshirt with race logo

Race Shirt Adult XL
$20

White Tshirt with race logo

Add a donation for callahan county child welfare board

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