Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Association's Silent Auction

VIP Rocket Launch Experience at Cape Canaveral, Florida – Provided by Lockheed Martin Space. You and up to several guests will receive VIP access at an upcoming rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. You will get the VIP treatment with access to many behind the scenes activities not usually available to the public. These activities usually include things such as a mission briefing about the launch, receptions with people working the launch, a preferred location to see the launch, and perhaps most special, being able to go out to the launch pad to see the rocket and the spacecraft up close a day before the launch! This is the experience of a lifetime!