Silent Auction (Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network)

2 tickets to Meow Wolf Denver, (Value: $90)
https://meowwolf.com/visit/denver
2 tickets to Meow Wolf Denver, (Value: $90)
https://meowwolf.com/visit/denver
2 Tickets to Meow Wolf Denver (Set 2)
$45
Starting bid
2 tickets to Meow Wolf Denver, (Value: $90)
https://meowwolf.com/visit/denver
2 tickets to Meow Wolf Denver, (Value: $90)
https://meowwolf.com/visit/denver
4 Tickets to Meow Wolf Denver (Set 3)
$90
Starting bid
4 tickets to Meow Wolf Denver, (Value: $180)
https://meowwolf.com/visit/denver
4 tickets to Meow Wolf Denver, (Value: $180)
https://meowwolf.com/visit/denver
2 Tickets to Sipping N' Painting Hampden
$35
Starting bid
A voucher for 2 to Sipping N' Painting Hampden ($70 Value)
https://www.sippingnpaintinghampden.com/
A voucher for 2 to Sipping N' Painting Hampden ($70 Value)
https://www.sippingnpaintinghampden.com/
4 Tickets to Children's Museum
$30
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Children's Museum at Marsico Campus, Value ($75)
https://www.mychildsmuseum.org/
4 Tickets to Children's Museum at Marsico Campus, Value ($75)
https://www.mychildsmuseum.org/
4 Tickets to History Colorado Museums (Set 1)
$30
Starting bid
4 Tickets to History Colorado Museums (Value: $60)
https://www.historycolorado.org/museums
4 Tickets to History Colorado Museums (Value: $60)
https://www.historycolorado.org/museums
4 Tickets to History Colorado Museums (Set 2)
$30
Starting bid
4 Tickets to History Colorado Museums (Value: $60)
https://www.historycolorado.org/museums
4 Tickets to History Colorado Museums (Value: $60)
https://www.historycolorado.org/museums
Museum of Contemporary Art
$15
Starting bid
2 admission and 2 drink tickets to The Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver (Value: $40)
https://mcadenver.org/
2 admission and 2 drink tickets to The Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver (Value: $40)
https://mcadenver.org/
4 Admission Tickets to the Denver Zoo
$50
Starting bid
4 Admission Tickets to the Denver Zoo
Value ($100)
https://denverzoo.org/
4 Admission Tickets to the Denver Zoo
Value ($100)
https://denverzoo.org/
4 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Set 1)
$50
Starting bid
4 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Value: $100)
https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit
4 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Value: $100)
https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit
4 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Set 2)
$50
Starting bid
4 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Value: $100)
https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit
4 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Value: $100)
https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit
2 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Set 1)
$20
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Value: $50)
https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit
2 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Value: $50)
https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit
2 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Set 2)
$20
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Value: $50)
https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit
2 Tickets to the Denver Art Museum (Value: $50)
https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/plan-your-visit
2 Tickets to Opera Colorado
$200
Starting bid
2 Tickets to a Tues/Fri Show at Opera Colorado during the 2025-2026 season (Value: $458)
https://www.operacolorado.org/
2 Tickets to a Tues/Fri Show at Opera Colorado during the 2025-2026 season (Value: $458)
https://www.operacolorado.org/
4 Tickets to Denver Museum of Nature and Science
$40
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Denver Museum of Nature and Science (Value: $80) (cannot be redeemed for admission to special surcharged exhibitions.)
https://www.dmns.org/
4 Tickets to Denver Museum of Nature and Science (Value: $80) (cannot be redeemed for admission to special surcharged exhibitions.)
https://www.dmns.org/
(2 Tickets) Colorado Symphony Concert for the 25-26 Season
$100
Starting bid
2 Tickets to a Colorado Symphony Concert for 25-26 Season
Subject to availability
(Value: $236)
coloradosymphony.org
2 Tickets to a Colorado Symphony Concert for 25-26 Season
Subject to availability
(Value: $236)
coloradosymphony.org
Maui Jim Black Polarized Sunglasses
$75
Starting bid
Maui Jim Black Polarized Sunglasses (Value: ~$200)
Maui Jim Black Polarized Sunglasses (Value: ~$200)
Maui Jim Blue Polarized Sunglasses
$75
Starting bid
Maui Jim Blue Polarized Sunglasses (Value: ~$200)
Maui Jim Blue Polarized Sunglasses (Value: ~$200)
$15 Gift Certificate to Tea Street (Parker) and Gift Set
$15
Starting bid
$15 Gift Card to Tea Street (Parker location) and a Gift Set which includes bucket hat and 1 reusable straw (Value: $35)
www.teastreetdenver.com
$15 Gift Card to Tea Street (Parker location) and a Gift Set which includes bucket hat and 1 reusable straw (Value: $35)
www.teastreetdenver.com
Signed Copy of "Being Japanese American..."
$30
Starting bid
This is a signed copy of Gil Asakawa's "Being Japanese American: A JA Sourcebook for Nikkei, Hapa . . . & Their Friends"
Value: ($60)
Description of the book:
A celebration of JA culture: facts, recipes, songs, words, and memories that every JA will want to share.
From immigration to discrimination and internment, and then to reparations and a high rate of intermarriage, Americans of Japanese descent share a long and sometimes painful history, and now fear their unique culture is being lost.
Gil Asakawa's celebration of what makes JAs so special is an entertaining blend of facts and features, of recipes, songs, and memories that every JA will want to share with friends and family. Included are interviews with famous JAs and a look at how it's hip to be Japanese, from manga to martial arts, plus a section on Japantown communities and tips for JA's scrapbooking their families and traveling to Japan to rediscover their roots.
This is a signed copy of Gil Asakawa's "Being Japanese American: A JA Sourcebook for Nikkei, Hapa . . . & Their Friends"
Value: ($60)
Description of the book:
A celebration of JA culture: facts, recipes, songs, words, and memories that every JA will want to share.
From immigration to discrimination and internment, and then to reparations and a high rate of intermarriage, Americans of Japanese descent share a long and sometimes painful history, and now fear their unique culture is being lost.
Gil Asakawa's celebration of what makes JAs so special is an entertaining blend of facts and features, of recipes, songs, and memories that every JA will want to share with friends and family. Included are interviews with famous JAs and a look at how it's hip to be Japanese, from manga to martial arts, plus a section on Japantown communities and tips for JA's scrapbooking their families and traveling to Japan to rediscover their roots.
Signed copy of Jungle Rules & Other Poems by Meta Sarmiento
$20
Starting bid
This is a signed copy of Jungle Rules & Other Poems by Meta Sarmiento (Value: $40)
Warning: 18+
Jungle Rules & Other Poems combines the lyrics and poetry of Meta Sarmiento with the photographs of Olivia Jones to create a collection of work that captures the fires that raised a little island kid. A collaborative project that brings to life the core of Jungle Rules: no limitations on the wild passion required to make dreams a reality.
This is a signed copy of Jungle Rules & Other Poems by Meta Sarmiento (Value: $40)
Warning: 18+
Jungle Rules & Other Poems combines the lyrics and poetry of Meta Sarmiento with the photographs of Olivia Jones to create a collection of work that captures the fires that raised a little island kid. A collaborative project that brings to life the core of Jungle Rules: no limitations on the wild passion required to make dreams a reality.
Mahjong Set
$15
Starting bid
Value ($35)
Timeless Game: Mahjong is one of the most-played games worldwide. Similar to gin rummy, our American-rules mahjong game features durable tiles that can also be used to play Chinese rules.
Detailed Rules Included: A strategic game of skill & luck using 152 tiles emblazoned with beautiful Chinese symbols, the goal is to create sets of tiles by choosing & discarding tiles from your wall.
Satisfying Tiles: Easy to pick up whether you're a pro or new to mahjong, ASMR fans will love the feel of the tiles & satisfying sounds during play. Play this trending game with 4 players, ages 8+.
Family Game Night: Make memories with board games for kids 4-6, board games for kids 6-8 & board games for kids 8-12. take the fun outside with camping games & outdoor games for adults and family.
Spin Master Toys & Games: Looking for kids games, yard games & card games for grown ups, kids or teen? Shop everything from family game night, travel games, puzzles for adults & family games.
Includes: 152 Tiles, 3 Dice, 80 Scoring Chips, 1 Wind Indicator, Instructions
Covered by the Spin Master Care Commitment. See below for full details
Value ($35)
Timeless Game: Mahjong is one of the most-played games worldwide. Similar to gin rummy, our American-rules mahjong game features durable tiles that can also be used to play Chinese rules.
Detailed Rules Included: A strategic game of skill & luck using 152 tiles emblazoned with beautiful Chinese symbols, the goal is to create sets of tiles by choosing & discarding tiles from your wall.
Satisfying Tiles: Easy to pick up whether you're a pro or new to mahjong, ASMR fans will love the feel of the tiles & satisfying sounds during play. Play this trending game with 4 players, ages 8+.
Family Game Night: Make memories with board games for kids 4-6, board games for kids 6-8 & board games for kids 8-12. take the fun outside with camping games & outdoor games for adults and family.
Spin Master Toys & Games: Looking for kids games, yard games & card games for grown ups, kids or teen? Shop everything from family game night, travel games, puzzles for adults & family games.
Includes: 152 Tiles, 3 Dice, 80 Scoring Chips, 1 Wind Indicator, Instructions
Covered by the Spin Master Care Commitment. See below for full details
$50 Gift Certificate to The Empress Seafood
$25
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate to The Empress Seafood
https://www.empressdenver.com/
$50 Gift Certificate to The Empress Seafood
https://www.empressdenver.com/
$50 to Nile Ethiopian Restaurant
$25
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate to Nile Ethiopian Restaurant
https://nileethiopianrestaurantcolorado.com/
$50 Gift Certificate to Nile Ethiopian Restaurant
https://nileethiopianrestaurantcolorado.com/
$50 Gift Certificate (total) to two businesses
$25
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to El Tequileño Family Mexican Restaurant (Aurora location) and $25 Gift Card to Coco Loco Smoothies Juices & Eats
https://www.eltequilenomexrest.com/
https://cocolococolorado.com/
$25 Gift Certificate to El Tequileño Family Mexican Restaurant (Aurora location) and $25 Gift Card to Coco Loco Smoothies Juices & Eats
https://www.eltequilenomexrest.com/
https://cocolococolorado.com/
$100 Gift Card to Shin Myung Gwan Korean BBQ Restaurant
$50
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to Shin Myung Gwan Korean BBQ Restaurant
https://www.ordershinmyungbbq.com/
$100 Gift Certificate to Shin Myung Gwan Korean BBQ Restaurant
https://www.ordershinmyungbbq.com/
$50 to Mr Tang Korean Restaurant
$25
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Mr Tang Korean Restaurant
https://mr-tang.com/
$50 Gift Card to Mr Tang Korean Restaurant
https://mr-tang.com/
$50 First Watch-Village On The Park
$25
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to First Watch (Village On The Park Location ONLY)
https://firstwatch.com/locations/village-on-the-park/
$50 Gift Card to First Watch (Village On The Park Location ONLY)
https://firstwatch.com/locations/village-on-the-park/
$50 to TOUS Les Jours - Korean French bakery
$20
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to TOUS les JOURS- Korean French Bakery (Aurora location ONLY)
https://tljus.com/
$50 Gift Card to TOUS les JOURS- Korean French Bakery (Aurora location ONLY)
https://tljus.com/
$100 Tofu House
$50
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Tofu House
https://www.tofuhouse1962co.com/
$100 Gift Card to Tofu House
https://www.tofuhouse1962co.com/
$100 Nana’s Dim Sum and Dumplings - Village on the Park
$50
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Nana's Dim Sum and Dumplings (Village on the Park location ONLY)
https://nanasdimsumanddumplings.com/aurora
$100 Gift Card to Nana's Dim Sum and Dumplings (Village on the Park location ONLY)
https://nanasdimsumanddumplings.com/aurora
$50 Gift Card to Kokoro
$25
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Kokoro
https://www.kokororestaurants.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooD5_phMY1GNHb8YPDYlHYVIbv2mS57zes9pzyLo1F-i41HLd-C
$50 Gift Card to Kokoro
https://www.kokororestaurants.com/?srsltid=AfmBOooD5_phMY1GNHb8YPDYlHYVIbv2mS57zes9pzyLo1F-i41HLd-C
Stay at Clayton Hotel Denver
$200
Starting bid
One night stay at Clayton Hotel Denver (Value $400)
(room, tax & valet included)
Valid until May 18, 2026
https://claytondenver.com/
One night stay at Clayton Hotel Denver (Value $400)
(room, tax & valet included)
Valid until May 18, 2026
https://claytondenver.com/
Photography Session (1hr) with Kate Norris Photography
$250
Starting bid
Valid for a (1) hour session with Kate Norris Photography, valued up to $550. Kate primarily specializes in portraits/branding.
Redeem before August 31, 2025.
https://www.katenorrisphotography.com/
https://www.facebook.com/katenorrisphotography/
https://www.instagram.com/katenorrisphotography/
Valid for a (1) hour session with Kate Norris Photography, valued up to $550. Kate primarily specializes in portraits/branding.
Redeem before August 31, 2025.
https://www.katenorrisphotography.com/
https://www.facebook.com/katenorrisphotography/
https://www.instagram.com/katenorrisphotography/
Professional Organizing with Jennie (1)
$200
Starting bid
One 4-hour home or business organizing session with a professional organizing concierge
orderlycollective.com
One 4-hour home or business organizing session with a professional organizing concierge
orderlycollective.com
Professional Organizing with Jennie (2)
$200
Starting bid
One 4-hour home or business organizing session with a professional organizing concierge
orderlycollective.com
One 4-hour home or business organizing session with a professional organizing concierge
orderlycollective.com
Denver Art Museum Bookmark
$10
Starting bid
Denver Art Museum Bookmark (Value: $18)
Denver Art Museum Bookmark (Value: $18)
Denver Art Museum Magnets
$10
Starting bid
Denver Art Museum Magnets (set of 3, Value: $20)
Denver Art Museum Magnets (set of 3, Value: $20)
2 Tickets to Calm Clarity: Foundation Workshop (6 Series)
$300
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Calm Clarity's Foundation Workshop (Value: $1200)
The mission of Calm Clarity is to use neuroscience to develop the leadership capacity of human beings to co-create a world where every person thrives. We have supported thousands of people from diverse ages and backgrounds to rewire their brain to experience greater wisdom, fulfillment, and joy since we ran our first programs in 2013 for inner-city high school students.
Discover how much more effective, resilient, creative, and fulfilled you are when you experience alignment and wholeness.
Please note: this is a 6-part series of 2-hour sessions, which will take place weekly on 6 Wednesdays on Oct 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and Nov 5 from 7pm to 9pm ET.
Please find more information here:
https://www.calmclarity.org/events-1/calm-clarity-foundation-workshop-fall-2025-6-sessions
2 Tickets to Calm Clarity's Foundation Workshop (Value: $1200)
The mission of Calm Clarity is to use neuroscience to develop the leadership capacity of human beings to co-create a world where every person thrives. We have supported thousands of people from diverse ages and backgrounds to rewire their brain to experience greater wisdom, fulfillment, and joy since we ran our first programs in 2013 for inner-city high school students.
Discover how much more effective, resilient, creative, and fulfilled you are when you experience alignment and wholeness.
Please note: this is a 6-part series of 2-hour sessions, which will take place weekly on 6 Wednesdays on Oct 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and Nov 5 from 7pm to 9pm ET.
Please find more information here:
https://www.calmclarity.org/events-1/calm-clarity-foundation-workshop-fall-2025-6-sessions
2 Tickets to Calm Clarity: Science of Listening Workshop
$50
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Calm Clarity's "The Science of Listening to Deepen Connection and Understanding" Workshop
(Value: $200)
Note: This is a virtual Workshop
The mission of Calm Clarity is to use neuroscience to develop the leadership capacity of human beings to co-create a world where every person thrives. We have supported thousands of people from diverse ages and backgrounds to rewire their brain to experience greater wisdom, fulfillment, and joy since we ran our first programs in 2013 for inner-city high school students.
Join this virtual interactive workshop to unlock the transformative power of listening to genuinely connect in our digitally distracted era. Experience the science of listening come to life in your own body and brain as you practice mindful listening to build deep, meaningful, and life affirming connections with your fellow workshop partcipants.
Use science to unlock the power of listening to genuinely connect in our digitally distracted era. We'll guide you to activate key neural systems that integrate your heart, mind, body and spirit to more effectively attune to people at work and at home.
More info:
https://www.calmclarity.org/events-1/the-science-of-listening-to-deepen-connection-and-understanding-2025-11-13-12-00
Choose a date that is available for you!
2 Tickets to Calm Clarity's "The Science of Listening to Deepen Connection and Understanding" Workshop
(Value: $200)
Note: This is a virtual Workshop
The mission of Calm Clarity is to use neuroscience to develop the leadership capacity of human beings to co-create a world where every person thrives. We have supported thousands of people from diverse ages and backgrounds to rewire their brain to experience greater wisdom, fulfillment, and joy since we ran our first programs in 2013 for inner-city high school students.
Join this virtual interactive workshop to unlock the transformative power of listening to genuinely connect in our digitally distracted era. Experience the science of listening come to life in your own body and brain as you practice mindful listening to build deep, meaningful, and life affirming connections with your fellow workshop partcipants.
Use science to unlock the power of listening to genuinely connect in our digitally distracted era. We'll guide you to activate key neural systems that integrate your heart, mind, body and spirit to more effectively attune to people at work and at home.
More info:
https://www.calmclarity.org/events-1/the-science-of-listening-to-deepen-connection-and-understanding-2025-11-13-12-00
Choose a date that is available for you!
1.5 hour Luxury Car Ride Experience
$250
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1.5 hour Luxury Car Ride Experience as a passenger with an experienced driver.
Enjoy a 1.5 hour Luxury Car Ride Experience as a passenger with an experienced driver.
Gift Certificate for (1) 45-min Professional Billiard Lesson
$80
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for (1) 45-min Professional Billiard Lesson for up to two people with Master Instructor, Samm Diep.
Value: $150
Table rental & Learning materials included
https://sammdiep.com/about/
Gift Certificate for (1) 45-min Professional Billiard Lesson for up to two people with Master Instructor, Samm Diep.
Value: $150
Table rental & Learning materials included
https://sammdiep.com/about/
Three Asian American Children's Books
$25
Starting bid
Hardback children's books: Once Upon a Sari ($18.99), A Garden Called Home ($18.99); and Nana, Nenek & Nina ($17.99)
Hardback children's books: Once Upon a Sari ($18.99), A Garden Called Home ($18.99); and Nana, Nenek & Nina ($17.99)
Working on My Sisig Pack - Fat Rabbit Farm T-Shirt
$20
Starting bid
Women's Size Large T-shirt from Fat Rabbit Farm ($28.99 value)
Women's Size Large T-shirt from Fat Rabbit Farm ($28.99 value)
"Where the Wild Things Are" Hardback Book (Copy 1)
$10
Starting bid
Hardback copy of "Where the Wild Things Are" (Value: $25)
Hardback copy of "Where the Wild Things Are" (Value: $25)
"Where the Wild Things Are" Hardback Book (Copy 2)
$10
Starting bid
Hardback copy of "Where the Wild Things Are" (Value: $25)
Hardback copy of "Where the Wild Things Are" (Value: $25)
"Where the Wild Things Are" Hardback Book (Copy 3)
$10
Starting bid
Hardback copy of "Where the Wild Things Are" (Value: $25)
Hardback copy of "Where the Wild Things Are" (Value: $25)
Seeing Differently "The Phillips Collection" (Copy 1)
$25
Starting bid
Seeing Differently "The Phillips Collection" Book
(Value: $50)
The Phillips Collection―America’s first museum of modern art―was founded in Washington, DC, in 1921 by Duncan Phillips as a memorial to his father, Duncan Clinch Phillips, and his brother, James, who died in the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic. Recognizing the healing power of art, Phillips sought to inspire others to “see beautifully as true artists see.” This ground-breaking volume, planned in conjunction with the museum’s centennial, offers an unprecedented breadth of insights and inclusive narratives on the Phillips’s growing art collection from a range of voices, including artists, curators, and critics, who shed light on the museum’s acquisitions since 2000.
Seeing Differently features diverse artistic expressions across wide-ranging media by renowned artists from the 19th to the 21st centuries, including John Akomfrah, Benny Andrews, Esther Bubley, Edgar Degas, Anselm Kiefer, Simone Leigh, and Aimé Mpane. This richly illustrated book includes an opening essay by Phillips director Dorothy Kosinski, artist conversations with John Edmonds, Whitfield Lovell, Alyson Shotz, and the late David C. Driskell, and 11 thematic essays by scholars and practitioners across disciplines. Its over 200 plates feature paintings, sculptures, videos, quilts, prints, and photographs, many with object responses by notable contributors, including artists Anthony Gormley, Sean Scully, Renée Stout, and Jennifer Wen Ma, among others.
Seeing Differently "The Phillips Collection" Book
(Value: $50)
The Phillips Collection―America’s first museum of modern art―was founded in Washington, DC, in 1921 by Duncan Phillips as a memorial to his father, Duncan Clinch Phillips, and his brother, James, who died in the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic. Recognizing the healing power of art, Phillips sought to inspire others to “see beautifully as true artists see.” This ground-breaking volume, planned in conjunction with the museum’s centennial, offers an unprecedented breadth of insights and inclusive narratives on the Phillips’s growing art collection from a range of voices, including artists, curators, and critics, who shed light on the museum’s acquisitions since 2000.
Seeing Differently features diverse artistic expressions across wide-ranging media by renowned artists from the 19th to the 21st centuries, including John Akomfrah, Benny Andrews, Esther Bubley, Edgar Degas, Anselm Kiefer, Simone Leigh, and Aimé Mpane. This richly illustrated book includes an opening essay by Phillips director Dorothy Kosinski, artist conversations with John Edmonds, Whitfield Lovell, Alyson Shotz, and the late David C. Driskell, and 11 thematic essays by scholars and practitioners across disciplines. Its over 200 plates feature paintings, sculptures, videos, quilts, prints, and photographs, many with object responses by notable contributors, including artists Anthony Gormley, Sean Scully, Renée Stout, and Jennifer Wen Ma, among others.
Seeing Differently "The Phillips Collection" (Copy 2)
$25
Starting bid
Seeing Differently "The Phillips Collection" Book
(Value: $50)
The Phillips Collection―America’s first museum of modern art―was founded in Washington, DC, in 1921 by Duncan Phillips as a memorial to his father, Duncan Clinch Phillips, and his brother, James, who died in the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic. Recognizing the healing power of art, Phillips sought to inspire others to “see beautifully as true artists see.” This ground-breaking volume, planned in conjunction with the museum’s centennial, offers an unprecedented breadth of insights and inclusive narratives on the Phillips’s growing art collection from a range of voices, including artists, curators, and critics, who shed light on the museum’s acquisitions since 2000.
Seeing Differently features diverse artistic expressions across wide-ranging media by renowned artists from the 19th to the 21st centuries, including John Akomfrah, Benny Andrews, Esther Bubley, Edgar Degas, Anselm Kiefer, Simone Leigh, and Aimé Mpane. This richly illustrated book includes an opening essay by Phillips director Dorothy Kosinski, artist conversations with John Edmonds, Whitfield Lovell, Alyson Shotz, and the late David C. Driskell, and 11 thematic essays by scholars and practitioners across disciplines. Its over 200 plates feature paintings, sculptures, videos, quilts, prints, and photographs, many with object responses by notable contributors, including artists Anthony Gormley, Sean Scully, Renée Stout, and Jennifer Wen Ma, among others.
Seeing Differently "The Phillips Collection" Book
(Value: $50)
The Phillips Collection―America’s first museum of modern art―was founded in Washington, DC, in 1921 by Duncan Phillips as a memorial to his father, Duncan Clinch Phillips, and his brother, James, who died in the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic. Recognizing the healing power of art, Phillips sought to inspire others to “see beautifully as true artists see.” This ground-breaking volume, planned in conjunction with the museum’s centennial, offers an unprecedented breadth of insights and inclusive narratives on the Phillips’s growing art collection from a range of voices, including artists, curators, and critics, who shed light on the museum’s acquisitions since 2000.
Seeing Differently features diverse artistic expressions across wide-ranging media by renowned artists from the 19th to the 21st centuries, including John Akomfrah, Benny Andrews, Esther Bubley, Edgar Degas, Anselm Kiefer, Simone Leigh, and Aimé Mpane. This richly illustrated book includes an opening essay by Phillips director Dorothy Kosinski, artist conversations with John Edmonds, Whitfield Lovell, Alyson Shotz, and the late David C. Driskell, and 11 thematic essays by scholars and practitioners across disciplines. Its over 200 plates feature paintings, sculptures, videos, quilts, prints, and photographs, many with object responses by notable contributors, including artists Anthony Gormley, Sean Scully, Renée Stout, and Jennifer Wen Ma, among others.
Denver Art Museum Collection Highlights, Hardback (Copy 1)
$25
Starting bid
Denver Art Museum Collection Highlights, Hardback (Value: $50)
Published to celebrate the opening of the Denver Art Museum’s newly renovated campus, this stunning volume highlights masterworks from the museum’s global art collection. Published to celebrate the opening of the Denver Art Museum’s newly renovated campus, this stunning volume highlights masterworks from the museum’s global art collection. Founded in 1893, the Denver Art Museum is now one of the largest art museums between Chicago and the West Coast. Featuring around 70,000 works, the collection represents cultures from Africa and Asia to Europe and Oceania, from the ancient past to the present day. Housed in landmark buildings by Daniel Libeskind and Gio Ponti, the museum also showcases work by regional artists, and provides invaluable ways for the community to learn about the world.
Denver Art Museum Collection Highlights, Hardback (Value: $50)
Published to celebrate the opening of the Denver Art Museum’s newly renovated campus, this stunning volume highlights masterworks from the museum’s global art collection. Published to celebrate the opening of the Denver Art Museum’s newly renovated campus, this stunning volume highlights masterworks from the museum’s global art collection. Founded in 1893, the Denver Art Museum is now one of the largest art museums between Chicago and the West Coast. Featuring around 70,000 works, the collection represents cultures from Africa and Asia to Europe and Oceania, from the ancient past to the present day. Housed in landmark buildings by Daniel Libeskind and Gio Ponti, the museum also showcases work by regional artists, and provides invaluable ways for the community to learn about the world.
Denver Art Museum Collection Highlights, Hardback (Copy 2)
$25
Starting bid
Denver Art Museum Collection Highlights, Hardback (Value: $50)
Published to celebrate the opening of the Denver Art Museum’s newly renovated campus, this stunning volume highlights masterworks from the museum’s global art collection. Published to celebrate the opening of the Denver Art Museum’s newly renovated campus, this stunning volume highlights masterworks from the museum’s global art collection. Founded in 1893, the Denver Art Museum is now one of the largest art museums between Chicago and the West Coast. Featuring around 70,000 works, the collection represents cultures from Africa and Asia to Europe and Oceania, from the ancient past to the present day. Housed in landmark buildings by Daniel Libeskind and Gio Ponti, the museum also showcases work by regional artists, and provides invaluable ways for the community to learn about the world.
Denver Art Museum Collection Highlights, Hardback (Value: $50)
Published to celebrate the opening of the Denver Art Museum’s newly renovated campus, this stunning volume highlights masterworks from the museum’s global art collection. Published to celebrate the opening of the Denver Art Museum’s newly renovated campus, this stunning volume highlights masterworks from the museum’s global art collection. Founded in 1893, the Denver Art Museum is now one of the largest art museums between Chicago and the West Coast. Featuring around 70,000 works, the collection represents cultures from Africa and Asia to Europe and Oceania, from the ancient past to the present day. Housed in landmark buildings by Daniel Libeskind and Gio Ponti, the museum also showcases work by regional artists, and provides invaluable ways for the community to learn about the world.
The North Fork by Trent Davis Bailey (Copy 1)
$30
Starting bid
The North Fork by Trent Davis Bailey with an essay by Rebecca Solnit and a poem by David Mason (Value: $75)
In The North Fork, Trent Davis Bailey looks to a remote river valley in western Colorado. A Colorado native himself, the artist was drawn to the vastness of his home state, its rich agrarian history, and the assorted characters who inhabit the Western Slope. He was especially curious about his extended family who used to live there — an aunt, uncle, and cousins — who he hadn’t seen in nearly 20 years. Describing his childhood memories of them, he says: “They lived in a large tent at the base of a mountain. Their backyard had three ponds and a garden where they grew their own food. Beyond that was a dense forest of scrub oak and juniper trees where I imagined coyotes, black bears, and mountain lions lurked.” Bailey marveled over his cousins’ world, but due to a falling out between his father and his uncle, he only visited the North Fork a few times as a child. In 2011, Bailey returned to the valley and for the next seven years he used photography to piece together his experience of the North Fork and its inhabitants. In due time, he not just found his extended family, but he rekindled ties with them while forging his own place within the local community. Then one fateful day, while foraging for mushrooms, he met his now wife with whom he has two children. Collectively, the photographs in this book are informed by that backstory, but they also go well beyond it: conjuring up their own associations of place, food, kinship, and wonder.
The North Fork by Trent Davis Bailey with an essay by Rebecca Solnit and a poem by David Mason (Value: $75)
In The North Fork, Trent Davis Bailey looks to a remote river valley in western Colorado. A Colorado native himself, the artist was drawn to the vastness of his home state, its rich agrarian history, and the assorted characters who inhabit the Western Slope. He was especially curious about his extended family who used to live there — an aunt, uncle, and cousins — who he hadn’t seen in nearly 20 years. Describing his childhood memories of them, he says: “They lived in a large tent at the base of a mountain. Their backyard had three ponds and a garden where they grew their own food. Beyond that was a dense forest of scrub oak and juniper trees where I imagined coyotes, black bears, and mountain lions lurked.” Bailey marveled over his cousins’ world, but due to a falling out between his father and his uncle, he only visited the North Fork a few times as a child. In 2011, Bailey returned to the valley and for the next seven years he used photography to piece together his experience of the North Fork and its inhabitants. In due time, he not just found his extended family, but he rekindled ties with them while forging his own place within the local community. Then one fateful day, while foraging for mushrooms, he met his now wife with whom he has two children. Collectively, the photographs in this book are informed by that backstory, but they also go well beyond it: conjuring up their own associations of place, food, kinship, and wonder.
The North Fork by Trent Davis Bailey (Copy 2)
$30
Starting bid
The North Fork by Trent Davis Bailey with an essay by Rebecca Solnit and a poem by David Mason (Value: $75)
In The North Fork, Trent Davis Bailey looks to a remote river valley in western Colorado. A Colorado native himself, the artist was drawn to the vastness of his home state, its rich agrarian history, and the assorted characters who inhabit the Western Slope. He was especially curious about his extended family who used to live there — an aunt, uncle, and cousins — who he hadn’t seen in nearly 20 years. Describing his childhood memories of them, he says: “They lived in a large tent at the base of a mountain. Their backyard had three ponds and a garden where they grew their own food. Beyond that was a dense forest of scrub oak and juniper trees where I imagined coyotes, black bears, and mountain lions lurked.” Bailey marveled over his cousins’ world, but due to a falling out between his father and his uncle, he only visited the North Fork a few times as a child. In 2011, Bailey returned to the valley and for the next seven years he used photography to piece together his experience of the North Fork and its inhabitants. In due time, he not just found his extended family, but he rekindled ties with them while forging his own place within the local community. Then one fateful day, while foraging for mushrooms, he met his now wife with whom he has two children. Collectively, the photographs in this book are informed by that backstory, but they also go well beyond it: conjuring up their own associations of place, food, kinship, and wonder.
The North Fork by Trent Davis Bailey with an essay by Rebecca Solnit and a poem by David Mason (Value: $75)
In The North Fork, Trent Davis Bailey looks to a remote river valley in western Colorado. A Colorado native himself, the artist was drawn to the vastness of his home state, its rich agrarian history, and the assorted characters who inhabit the Western Slope. He was especially curious about his extended family who used to live there — an aunt, uncle, and cousins — who he hadn’t seen in nearly 20 years. Describing his childhood memories of them, he says: “They lived in a large tent at the base of a mountain. Their backyard had three ponds and a garden where they grew their own food. Beyond that was a dense forest of scrub oak and juniper trees where I imagined coyotes, black bears, and mountain lions lurked.” Bailey marveled over his cousins’ world, but due to a falling out between his father and his uncle, he only visited the North Fork a few times as a child. In 2011, Bailey returned to the valley and for the next seven years he used photography to piece together his experience of the North Fork and its inhabitants. In due time, he not just found his extended family, but he rekindled ties with them while forging his own place within the local community. Then one fateful day, while foraging for mushrooms, he met his now wife with whom he has two children. Collectively, the photographs in this book are informed by that backstory, but they also go well beyond it: conjuring up their own associations of place, food, kinship, and wonder.
Lunar Moon Phases: Korean Moon Jars Exhibit Book
$30
Starting bid
Lunar Moon Phases: Korean Moon Jars Exhibit Book from the Denver Art Museum (Value: $75)
Lunar Moon Phases: Korean Moon Jars Exhibit Book from the Denver Art Museum (Value: $75)
Gio Ponti In The American West Book (Copy 1)
$25
Starting bid
Gio Ponti In The American West Book (Value: $55)
The only book devoted to the sole building ever built in the United States by the mid-century Italian master architect and designer, whose brand has a cult following and ever-growing popularity.
Opened in 1971, Denver Art Museum's north building, a seven-story structure--with its distinctive cut-out roofline, narrow windows, and an exterior covered with more than a million custom-made glass tiles--was one of the first high-rise art museums.
In 2020, after a two-year closure for renovations, the museum is reopening the Ponti building, which will include new architecture and design galleries featuring an exhibition of Ponti-designed objects from the Denver Art Museum and local collections.
The book will include both recent and historic photography, including many architectural details, and tell the story of how Gio Ponti, at the end of his long and remarkable career, created an architectural icon in the American West.
Dr. Mäkelä, former chair of the Department of Architecture at the University of Colorado Denver, will contribute an in-depth illustrated history of the building. Darrin Alfred, DAM Curator of Architecture and Design, will write about Ponti's design work using objects from the DAM collection as examples. Architect Jorge Silvetti will write about his admiration for Ponti's masterpiece from his perspective as one of the architects in charge of the renovations
Gio Ponti In The American West Book (Value: $55)
The only book devoted to the sole building ever built in the United States by the mid-century Italian master architect and designer, whose brand has a cult following and ever-growing popularity.
Opened in 1971, Denver Art Museum's north building, a seven-story structure--with its distinctive cut-out roofline, narrow windows, and an exterior covered with more than a million custom-made glass tiles--was one of the first high-rise art museums.
In 2020, after a two-year closure for renovations, the museum is reopening the Ponti building, which will include new architecture and design galleries featuring an exhibition of Ponti-designed objects from the Denver Art Museum and local collections.
The book will include both recent and historic photography, including many architectural details, and tell the story of how Gio Ponti, at the end of his long and remarkable career, created an architectural icon in the American West.
Dr. Mäkelä, former chair of the Department of Architecture at the University of Colorado Denver, will contribute an in-depth illustrated history of the building. Darrin Alfred, DAM Curator of Architecture and Design, will write about Ponti's design work using objects from the DAM collection as examples. Architect Jorge Silvetti will write about his admiration for Ponti's masterpiece from his perspective as one of the architects in charge of the renovations
Gio Ponti In The American West Book (Copy 2)
$25
Starting bid
Gio Ponti In The American West Book (Value: $55)
The only book devoted to the sole building ever built in the United States by the mid-century Italian master architect and designer, whose brand has a cult following and ever-growing popularity.
Opened in 1971, Denver Art Museum's north building, a seven-story structure--with its distinctive cut-out roofline, narrow windows, and an exterior covered with more than a million custom-made glass tiles--was one of the first high-rise art museums.
In 2020, after a two-year closure for renovations, the museum is reopening the Ponti building, which will include new architecture and design galleries featuring an exhibition of Ponti-designed objects from the Denver Art Museum and local collections.
The book will include both recent and historic photography, including many architectural details, and tell the story of how Gio Ponti, at the end of his long and remarkable career, created an architectural icon in the American West.
Dr. Mäkelä, former chair of the Department of Architecture at the University of Colorado Denver, will contribute an in-depth illustrated history of the building. Darrin Alfred, DAM Curator of Architecture and Design, will write about Ponti's design work using objects from the DAM collection as examples. Architect Jorge Silvetti will write about his admiration for Ponti's masterpiece from his perspective as one of the architects in charge of the renovations
Gio Ponti In The American West Book (Value: $55)
The only book devoted to the sole building ever built in the United States by the mid-century Italian master architect and designer, whose brand has a cult following and ever-growing popularity.
Opened in 1971, Denver Art Museum's north building, a seven-story structure--with its distinctive cut-out roofline, narrow windows, and an exterior covered with more than a million custom-made glass tiles--was one of the first high-rise art museums.
In 2020, after a two-year closure for renovations, the museum is reopening the Ponti building, which will include new architecture and design galleries featuring an exhibition of Ponti-designed objects from the Denver Art Museum and local collections.
The book will include both recent and historic photography, including many architectural details, and tell the story of how Gio Ponti, at the end of his long and remarkable career, created an architectural icon in the American West.
Dr. Mäkelä, former chair of the Department of Architecture at the University of Colorado Denver, will contribute an in-depth illustrated history of the building. Darrin Alfred, DAM Curator of Architecture and Design, will write about Ponti's design work using objects from the DAM collection as examples. Architect Jorge Silvetti will write about his admiration for Ponti's masterpiece from his perspective as one of the architects in charge of the renovations
The Legacy of La Malinche Book (Denver Art Museum)
$25
Starting bid
The Legacy of La Malinche Book (Value: $50)
The first major visual and cultural exploration of the legacy of La Malinche, simultaneously reviled as a traitor to her people and hailed as the mother of Mexico
“Malinche herself comes through. She is not an idea or a myth but a person. And she is ablaze with life.”—Angelica Aboulhosn, Humanities
An enslaved Indigenous girl who became Hernán Cortés’s interpreter and cultural translator, Malinche stood at center stage in one of the most significant events of modern history. Linguistically gifted, she played a key role in the transactions, negotiations, and conflicts between the Spanish and the Indigenous populations of Mexico that shaped the course of global politics for centuries to come. As mother to Cortés’s firstborn son, she became the symbolic progenitor of a modern Mexican nation and a heroine to Chicana and Mexicana artists.
Traitor, Survivor, Icon is the first major publication to present a comprehensive visual exploration of Malinche’s enduring impact on communities living on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Five hundred years after her death, her image and legacy remain relevant to conversations around female empowerment, indigeneity, and national identity throughout the Americas. This book establishes and examines her symbolic import and the ways in which artists, scholars, and activists have appropriated her image to interpret and express their own experiences and agendas, from the 1500s through today.
Published in association with the Denver Art Museum
The Legacy of La Malinche Book (Value: $50)
The first major visual and cultural exploration of the legacy of La Malinche, simultaneously reviled as a traitor to her people and hailed as the mother of Mexico
“Malinche herself comes through. She is not an idea or a myth but a person. And she is ablaze with life.”—Angelica Aboulhosn, Humanities
An enslaved Indigenous girl who became Hernán Cortés’s interpreter and cultural translator, Malinche stood at center stage in one of the most significant events of modern history. Linguistically gifted, she played a key role in the transactions, negotiations, and conflicts between the Spanish and the Indigenous populations of Mexico that shaped the course of global politics for centuries to come. As mother to Cortés’s firstborn son, she became the symbolic progenitor of a modern Mexican nation and a heroine to Chicana and Mexicana artists.
Traitor, Survivor, Icon is the first major publication to present a comprehensive visual exploration of Malinche’s enduring impact on communities living on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Five hundred years after her death, her image and legacy remain relevant to conversations around female empowerment, indigeneity, and national identity throughout the Americas. This book establishes and examines her symbolic import and the ways in which artists, scholars, and activists have appropriated her image to interpret and express their own experiences and agendas, from the 1500s through today.
Published in association with the Denver Art Museum
ReVisión: A New Look at Art in the Americas
$20
Starting bid
ReVisión: A New Look at Art in the Americas (Value: $40)
The Spanish Conquest of the Aztec Empire was a key factor in the Spanish colonization of the Americas. After the conquest, there was a struggle to preserve the region’s culture, heritage, and history as its people strived to rebuild upon what was left. At the same time, a new geographic and cultural identity was being forged that brought together aspects of Spanish culture along with the practices and traditions of the Africans and Native Americans who lived in the region.
ReVisión collects essays from scholars of Latin American art history to help others understand the region’s nuanced history of creation, destruction, and renewal. In addition to essays, ReVisión showcases work from artists such as Alexander Apóstol, Juan Enrique Bedoya, Johanna Calle, and Ronny Quevedo in order to help visualize the questions of identity, exploitation of natural resources, and displacement from both before and after the conquest.
ReVisión: A New Look at Art in the Americas (Value: $40)
The Spanish Conquest of the Aztec Empire was a key factor in the Spanish colonization of the Americas. After the conquest, there was a struggle to preserve the region’s culture, heritage, and history as its people strived to rebuild upon what was left. At the same time, a new geographic and cultural identity was being forged that brought together aspects of Spanish culture along with the practices and traditions of the Africans and Native Americans who lived in the region.
ReVisión collects essays from scholars of Latin American art history to help others understand the region’s nuanced history of creation, destruction, and renewal. In addition to essays, ReVisión showcases work from artists such as Alexander Apóstol, Juan Enrique Bedoya, Johanna Calle, and Ronny Quevedo in order to help visualize the questions of identity, exploitation of natural resources, and displacement from both before and after the conquest.
Nature as Muse: Inventing Impressionist Landscape
$25
Starting bid
Nature as Muse: Inventing Impressionist Landscape by Heinrich, Christoph (Value: $50)
This is an illustrated catalog of the exhibition.
Nature as Muse: Impressionist Landscapes from the Frederic C. Hamilton Collection and the Denver Art Museum was part of the exhibition Passport to Paris. It features the Impressionist masterworks that Denver-based philanthropist Frederic C. Hamilton, the museum’s Chairman Emeritus, bequeathed in January 2014 from his private collection to the museum—the largest gift ever given to the museum. Following the February 9 closing of Passport to Paris, Nature as Muse will reopen on February 12 and remain on view through March 23, 2014. Entry to the exhibition will be included in general admission.
It displays the stunning work of nineteenth-century impressionist artists, including Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Alfred Sisley.
Focusing on landscape paintings, this exhibition will feature about 36 artworks from the private collection of Frederic C. Hamilton and the DAM’s own holdings. This is the first time that the masterworks from Hamilton’s private collection will be on view to the public.
In the beginning of the nineteenth century, artists took their easels and paints and worked outside, freed from the constraints of studio space and light. Utilizing loose brushstrokes and a soft color palette, the impressionists told the story of the French countryside through their canvases.
Nature as Muse: Inventing Impressionist Landscape by Heinrich, Christoph (Value: $50)
This is an illustrated catalog of the exhibition.
Nature as Muse: Impressionist Landscapes from the Frederic C. Hamilton Collection and the Denver Art Museum was part of the exhibition Passport to Paris. It features the Impressionist masterworks that Denver-based philanthropist Frederic C. Hamilton, the museum’s Chairman Emeritus, bequeathed in January 2014 from his private collection to the museum—the largest gift ever given to the museum. Following the February 9 closing of Passport to Paris, Nature as Muse will reopen on February 12 and remain on view through March 23, 2014. Entry to the exhibition will be included in general admission.
It displays the stunning work of nineteenth-century impressionist artists, including Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Alfred Sisley.
Focusing on landscape paintings, this exhibition will feature about 36 artworks from the private collection of Frederic C. Hamilton and the DAM’s own holdings. This is the first time that the masterworks from Hamilton’s private collection will be on view to the public.
In the beginning of the nineteenth century, artists took their easels and paints and worked outside, freed from the constraints of studio space and light. Utilizing loose brushstrokes and a soft color palette, the impressionists told the story of the French countryside through their canvases.
Print of Tokio Ueyama's "Desert Brush" from March, 1945
$5
Starting bid
Print of Tokio Ueyama's "Desert Brush" from March, 1945
Value: $15
Print of Tokio Ueyama's "Desert Brush" from March, 1945
Value: $15
Print of Tokio Ueyama's "Untitled (Amache Sunflowers)"
$5
Starting bid
Print of Tokio Ueyama's "Untitled (Amache Sunflowers)", August 1943
Value: $15
Print of Tokio Ueyama's "Untitled (Amache Sunflowers)", August 1943
Value: $15
Print of "Passage" by Akemi Tsutsui-Kunitake
$20
Starting bid
Print of "Passage" by Akemi Tsutsui-Kunitake
Value: $35
tsutsui-kunitake.com
Instagram: akemictart
Print of "Passage" by Akemi Tsutsui-Kunitake
Value: $35
tsutsui-kunitake.com
Instagram: akemictart
Print of "Kodama Séance" by Akemi Tsutsui-Kunitake
$20
Starting bid
Print of "Kodama Séance" by Akemi Tsutsui-Kunitake
Value: $35
tsutsui-kunitake.com
Instagram: akemictart
Print of "Kodama Séance" by Akemi Tsutsui-Kunitake
Value: $35
tsutsui-kunitake.com
Instagram: akemictart
Print of "Kaminari No Mai" by Akemi Tsutsui-Kunitake
$25
Starting bid
Print of "Kaminari No Mai" by Akemi Tsutsui-Kunitake
Value: $45
tsutsui-kunitake.com
Instagram: akemictart
Print of "Kaminari No Mai" by Akemi Tsutsui-Kunitake
Value: $45
tsutsui-kunitake.com
Instagram: akemictart
"Abstract Flowers" 8x10 original painting by Dr. S. L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Abstract Flowers" 8x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Abstract Flowers" 8x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Beneath The Surface" 17.5x21.5 by Dr. S. L. Yang
$300
Starting bid
"Beneath The Surface" 17.5x21.5 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Beneath The Surface" 17.5x21.5 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Berry Picking" 12x10 by Dr. S. L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Berry Picking" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Berry Picking" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Blues Brothers" 8x10 by Dr. S.L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Blues Brothers" 8x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Blues Brothers" 8x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Floating Slumber" 12x10 by Dr. S. L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Floating Slumber" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Floating Slumber" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Friendly Otter" 12x10 by Dr. S. L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Friendly Otter" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Friendly Otter" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Hello" 10x12 by Dr. S. L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Hello" 10x12 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Hello" 10x12 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Impact" 8x10 by Dr. S. L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Watching" 8x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Watching" 8x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Journey" 17.5x21.5 by Dr. S. L. Yang
$260
Starting bid
"Journey" 17.5x21.5 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Journey" 17.5x21.5 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Panda Hug" 8x10 by Dr. S.L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Panda Hug" 8x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Panda Hug" 8x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Pas De Deux" 12x15 by Dr. S.L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Pas De Deux" 12x15 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Pas De Deux" 12x15 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Pensive Puppy" 10x12 by Dr. S.L. Yang
$90
Starting bid
"Pensive Puppy" 10x12 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Pensive Puppy" 10x12 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Reunion on Magpie Bridge" 21.5x17.5 by Dr. S.L. Yang
$300
Starting bid
"Reunion on Magpie Bridge" 21.5x17.5 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Reunion on Magpie Bridge" 21.5x17.5 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Rise and Shine" 12x10 by Dr. S.L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Rise and Shine" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Rise and Shine" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Safe and Sound" 12x10 by Dr. S.L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Safe and Sound" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Safe and Sound" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Turtle" 10x12 by Dr. S. L. Yang
$120
Starting bid
"Turtle" 10x12 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Turtle" 10x12 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Watching" 12x10 by Dr. S. L. Yang
$90
Starting bid
"Watching" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
"Watching" 12x10 original painting
Artwork by Dr. S.L. Yang
https://www.peacefulrainds.com/
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!