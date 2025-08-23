Colorado ASTA Large Group Festival Registration 2026

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Register one ensemble for the CASTA Festival at Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus in Colorado Springs on Monday, March 2, 2026.
Register one ensemble for the CASTA Festival at Mapleton Performing Arts Center in Thornton on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
Register one ensemble for the CASTA Festival at Fairview High School in Boulder on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
Register one ensemble for the CASTA Festival at Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins on Thursday, March 5, 2026.
Register one ensemble for the CASTA Festival at Frederick High School in Longmont on Friday, March 6, 2026.
Register one ensemble for the CASTA State Festival, pending qualification based on performance at regional festival. State CASTA for 2026 will be on April 23 and 24 at Fort Collins High School.
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