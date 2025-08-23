American String Teachers Association Incorporated

Offered by

American String Teachers Association Incorporated

About this shop

Colorado ASTA Large Group Festival Registration 2026

Monday, March 2- Regional Festival in Colorado Springs
$300

Register one ensemble for the CASTA Festival at Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus in Colorado Springs on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Tuesday, March 3- Regional Festival in Thornton
$300

Register one ensemble for the CASTA Festival at Mapleton Performing Arts Center in Thornton on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Wednesday, March 4- Regional Festival in Boulder
$300

Register one ensemble for the CASTA Festival at Fairview High School in Boulder on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Thursday, March 5- Regional Festival in Fort Collins
$300

Register one ensemble for the CASTA Festival at Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Friday, March 6- Regional Festival in Longmont Area
$300

Register one ensemble for the CASTA Festival at Frederick High School in Longmont on Friday, March 6, 2026.

April 23 or 24, 2026 - State Festival in Fort Collins
$300

Register one ensemble for the CASTA State Festival, pending qualification based on performance at regional festival. State CASTA for 2026 will be on April 23 and 24 at Fort Collins High School.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!