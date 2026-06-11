Hosted by

American String Teachers Association Incorporated

About this event

Sales closed

Colorado ASTA Scholarship Fund 2026

Babe's Tea Room "Tea Time for Two"! item
Babe's Tea Room "Tea Time for Two"! item
Babe's Tea Room "Tea Time for Two"!
$60

Starting bid

An all-inclusive (minus tax & tip) afternoon teatime for two valued at $135.00!


A delightful prix fixe menu featuring savory tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones served with jam, house-made lemon curd, and Devonshire cream. Sweet treats include Scottish shortbread, petit four, seasonal tart, and French macaron.


Your experience includes unlimited tea tasting from our curated collection of over 80 premium loose-leaf teas.


https://babestearoom.com/golden

Red Breast 15 Year Irish Whiskey item
Red Breast 15 Year Irish Whiskey
$60

Starting bid

Value: $150.00

Donated by Crunchtronic Entertainment

https://www.crunchtronic.com/

Must be 21+ to bid on this item.

Lumiroar - Cielito Lindo Legion Membership item
Lumiroar - Cielito Lindo Legion Membership
$35

Starting bid

VALUE: $95.00

Join our Cielito Lindo Legion and play the Multi‑Level Masterpiece arrangement of the beloved Mexican song “Cielito Lindo” (by Quirino Mendoza y Cortés, arranged by Michael Linert - Version 6/1/26). As a Legion member you’ll receive a licensed digital copy of the music, a physical license mailed to you, and a personal welcome video—perfect for studios, classrooms, or concerts! 

Legion Licensing Terms of Use
Joining the Cielito Lindo Legion allows for unlimited digital and printed copy usage of this arrangement for personal practice, rehearsal, household performance, or K-12 school performance until 1/1/28 as advertised here and noted on each page of the sheet music. Each license allows for up to 150 student and/or professional musicians within one school, district (e.g. a traveling teacher) or organization (e.g. a professional symphony or community youth program). After the license date has passed, any digital and printed copies should no longer be utilized for any reason.

In addition, you’ll also receive the purrks of our Kind Kittens Legacy Membership, which supports our mission of making music accessible to all people through the production of performance and educational content! The purrks include: 

  • Inclusion in the the Kind Kittens section of our Legacy page! This page will be featured in our educational videos, broadcasts, newsletters, and posts!
  • A digital “Thank You” message emailed to you!
Domenic's Restaurant $50 Gift Card item
Domenic's Restaurant $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50

Location: 931 E. Harmony Rd.,

Ft. Collins, CO 80525

https://www.domenicsrestaurant.com/


Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar $50 Gift Card item
Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50.00

Locations:

1299 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO 80401

AND

6955 S York St Ste 406
Centennial, CO 80122

https://www.indulgewinebar.com/

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant $30 Gift Card item
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant $30 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Value: $30.00

Locations:

Boulder Walnut St

Fort Collins Mountain Ave

Greeley 9th St

Lone Tree Park Meadows Dr

Denver Wazee St

https://riograndemexican.com/


BJ's Restaurant $25 Gift Card item
BJ's Restaurant $25 Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Value: $25.00

Locations in CO:

Fort Collins Harmony Rd

Boulder 28th St

Westminster Town Center Dr

https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/

BJ's Restaurant $25 Gift Card item
BJ's Restaurant $25 Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Value: $25.00

Locations in CO:

Fort Collins Harmony Rd

Boulder 28th St

Westminster Town Center Dr

https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/

Viola/Piano pieces Sheet Music item
Viola/Piano pieces Sheet Music
$5

Starting bid

Donated by TJMusic: Album of six pieces by various composers for viola and piano.
Beethoven Cello Sonatas sheet music item
Beethoven Cello Sonatas sheet music
$5

Starting bid

Donated by TJMusic: Collection of five sonatas by Beethoven for Cello and Piano.
Four duets for violin and viola by Bach item
Four duets for violin and viola by Bach
$5

Starting bid

Donated by TJMusic: Collection of four duets for violin and viola by Bach.
String Quartet in G Minor by Grieg item
String Quartet in G Minor by Grieg
$5

Starting bid

Donated by TJMusic: String Quartet in G minor Opus 27 by Edvard Grieg, Kalmus Edition

Metropolitan State University Gift Bag item
Metropolitan State University Gift Bag
$8

Starting bid

An assortment of useful MSU swag including: MSU mesh-back cap, MSU Roadrunners pint glass, travel thermos, earbuds with chargers, reusable tote, pen and paper pad

Golden Mill Food Hall & Tap Wall $50 Gift Certificate item
Golden Mill Food Hall & Tap Wall $50 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50.00

Location:

1012 Ford St, Golden, CO 80401

https://www.thegoldenmill.com/

Midnight Oil Bookstore $50 Gift Card item
Midnight Oil Bookstore $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50.00

Location: ONLINE and

827 10th Street
Greeley, CO 80631

https://booksatmidnight.com/

Tribal Rites $25 Gift Card item
Tribal Rites $25 Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Tribal Rites offers piercing, tattoo, permanent jewelry, and "one of the finest collections of high-quality body jewelry from the world’s top manufacturers including BVLA, Sacred Symbols, Body Gems, Le Roi, Buddha, Diablo, and many others."

Location: 628 South College Ave.
Fort Collins, Colorado 80524

https://tribalritestattoo.com/

Limonata Restaurant $50 Gift Card item
Limonata Restaurant $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50.00

Location: 1002 S. College Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

https://www.makelimonata.com/

Matador Mexican Grill $25 Gift Card item
Matador Mexican Grill $25 Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Value: $25.00

Location: 1823 E. Harmony Rd

Fort Collins, CO 80528

http://matadorgrill.com/

Matador Mexican Grill $25 Gift Card item
Matador Mexican Grill $25 Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Value: $25.00

Location: 1823 E. Harmony Rd

Fort Collins, CO 80528

http://matadorgrill.com/

Matador Mexican Grill $25 Gift Card item
Matador Mexican Grill $25 Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Value: $25.00

Location: 1823 E. Harmony Rd

Fort Collins, CO 80528

http://matadorgrill.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!