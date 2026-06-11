Colorado ASTA Scholarship Fund 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
An all-inclusive (minus tax & tip) afternoon teatime for two valued at $135.00!
A delightful prix fixe menu featuring savory tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones served with jam, house-made lemon curd, and Devonshire cream. Sweet treats include Scottish shortbread, petit four, seasonal tart, and French macaron.
Your experience includes unlimited tea tasting from our curated collection of over 80 premium loose-leaf teas.
Starting bid
Value: $150.00
Donated by Crunchtronic Entertainment
Must be 21+ to bid on this item.
Starting bid
VALUE: $95.00
Join our Cielito Lindo Legion and play the Multi‑Level Masterpiece arrangement of the beloved Mexican song “Cielito Lindo” (by Quirino Mendoza y Cortés, arranged by Michael Linert - Version 6/1/26). As a Legion member you’ll receive a licensed digital copy of the music, a physical license mailed to you, and a personal welcome video—perfect for studios, classrooms, or concerts!
Legion Licensing Terms of Use
Joining the Cielito Lindo Legion allows for unlimited digital and printed copy usage of this arrangement for personal practice, rehearsal, household performance, or K-12 school performance until 1/1/28 as advertised here and noted on each page of the sheet music. Each license allows for up to 150 student and/or professional musicians within one school, district (e.g. a traveling teacher) or organization (e.g. a professional symphony or community youth program). After the license date has passed, any digital and printed copies should no longer be utilized for any reason.
In addition, you’ll also receive the purrks of our Kind Kittens Legacy Membership, which supports our mission of making music accessible to all people through the production of performance and educational content! The purrks include:
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: $50.00
Locations:
1299 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO 80401
AND
6955 S York St Ste 406
Centennial, CO 80122
Starting bid
Value: $30.00
Locations:
Boulder Walnut St
Fort Collins Mountain Ave
Greeley 9th St
Lone Tree Park Meadows Dr
Denver Wazee St
Starting bid
Value: $25.00
Locations in CO:
Fort Collins Harmony Rd
Boulder 28th St
Westminster Town Center Dr
Starting bid
Value: $25.00
Locations in CO:
Fort Collins Harmony Rd
Boulder 28th St
Westminster Town Center Dr
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by TJMusic: String Quartet in G minor Opus 27 by Edvard Grieg, Kalmus Edition
Starting bid
An assortment of useful MSU swag including: MSU mesh-back cap, MSU Roadrunners pint glass, travel thermos, earbuds with chargers, reusable tote, pen and paper pad
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Tribal Rites offers piercing, tattoo, permanent jewelry, and "one of the finest collections of high-quality body jewelry from the world’s top manufacturers including BVLA, Sacred Symbols, Body Gems, Le Roi, Buddha, Diablo, and many others."
Location: 628 South College Ave.
Fort Collins, Colorado 80524
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!