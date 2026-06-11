Colorado ASTA Scholarship Fund 2026

VALUE: $95.00

Join our Cielito Lindo Legion and play the Multi‑Level Masterpiece arrangement of the beloved Mexican song “Cielito Lindo” (by Quirino Mendoza y Cortés, arranged by Michael Linert - Version 6/1/26). As a Legion member you’ll receive a licensed digital copy of the music, a physical license mailed to you, and a personal welcome video—perfect for studios, classrooms, or concerts!

Learn more about the Multi-Level Masterpiece structure here: https://lumiroar.com/mlm



Listen to the work here: https://lumiroar.com/log/cielito

Legion Licensing Terms of Use

Joining the Cielito Lindo Legion allows for unlimited digital and printed copy usage of this arrangement for personal practice, rehearsal, household performance, or K-12 school performance until 1/1/28 as advertised here and noted on each page of the sheet music. Each license allows for up to 150 student and/or professional musicians within one school, district (e.g. a traveling teacher) or organization (e.g. a professional symphony or community youth program). After the license date has passed, any digital and printed copies should no longer be utilized for any reason.



In addition, you’ll also receive the purrks of our Kind Kittens Legacy Membership, which supports our mission of making music accessible to all people through the production of performance and educational content! The purrks include: