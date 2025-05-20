Colorado Conservatory Of Dance Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

3001 Industrial Ln #12, Broomfield, CO 80020, USA

Vail Valley Dance Festival Lawn Vouchers-2 Tickets
$42

2 lawn vouchers for Vail Valley Dance Festival for the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater! Tickets may not be used for Opening Night, Dorrance Dances, International Evenings of Dance I & II, Dance for $20.25. Festival runs July 25- Aug 5.

Vail Valley Dance Festival Lawn Vouchers-2 Tickets
$42

2 lawn vouchers for Vail Valley Dance Festival for the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater! Tickets may not be used for Opening Night, Dorrance Dances, International Evenings of Dance I & II, Dance for $20.25. Festival runs July 25- Aug 5.

Vail Valley Dance Festival Lawn Vouchers-2 Tickets and swag
$55

2 lawn vouchers for Vail Valley Dance Festival for the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater! Tickets may not be used for Opening Night, Dorrance Dances, International Evenings of Dance I & II, Dance for $20.25. Festival runs July 25- Aug 5. Includes: (2) lawn vouchers, (2) 28 oz aluminum water bottles, (2) Medium Vail Valley T-Shirts

