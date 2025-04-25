Colorado Culture Change Coalition Inc's Silent Auction

Valued at $300, Relational Nature Immersions brings 1 to 10 people together to be with nature in a new way. Relational Nature Immersions can be facilitated inside with plants, in a park, or in the forest. This experience is derived from Forest Bathing, or Shinrin-yoku, and has also been called Nature and Forest Therapy. The immersion is led by a certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, who presents a series of invitations to participants to explore and rediscover the natural world. The science behind it is that everything is energetically interconnected. Just like humans have a pre-conception to post-death life cycle, so does nature - simply said, we are nature, and nature is us. During this experience, the participants will also have an opportunity to really be with their five main senses, which supports overall well-being. During our time together, you may find answers to questions you have had for some time, experience new ideas, or ways to live your life with more joy and meaning. You may find a deep sadness that nature can hold for you. You may also find that you are truly never alone.

