Colorado Culture Change Coalition Inc's Silent Auction

This 1-hour Private Piano lesson will be offered to the winning bidder by Jake Malone, Pianist and Colorado Culture Change Coalition Board Member. Jake will provide this lesson your home (Denver Metro Area). Prize must be redeemed by October 31, 2025. Jake will contact the winning bidder to schedule this lesson. Good Luck!!
Relational Nature Immersion
$25
Starting bid
Valued at $300, Relational Nature Immersions brings 1 to 10 people together to be with nature in a new way. Relational Nature Immersions can be facilitated inside with plants, in a park, or in the forest. This experience is derived from Forest Bathing, or Shinrin-yoku, and has also been called Nature and Forest Therapy.
The immersion is led by a certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, who presents a series of invitations to participants to explore and rediscover the natural world. The science behind it is that everything is energetically interconnected. Just like humans have a pre-conception to post-death life cycle, so does nature - simply said, we are nature, and nature is us.
During this experience, the participants will also have an
opportunity to really be with their five main senses, which
supports overall well-being. During our time together, you may find answers to questions you have had for some time,
experience new ideas, or ways to live your life with more joy
and meaning. You may find a deep sadness that nature can hold for you. You may also find that you are truly never alone.
Breath and Body Awareness Virtual Self-Guided Mini Training
$25
Starting bid
Step into calm, clarity, and connection with Breath & Body Awareness —a self-paced, virtual mini course delivered straight to your inbox over two weeks, valued at $111. With 30+ minutes of guided practices, you’ll explore:
● Functional breathwork to calm the nervous system
● Body-awareness prompts to restore balance and energy flow
● Gentle guidance to reconnect with your intuitive inner compass
This is an invitation to experience a taste of Elizabeth Browning Jones’s (https://elizabethbrowningjones.com/) deeply intuitive approach—rooted in over 30 years of expertise in craniosacral therapy, massage, yoga therapy, group education, and immersive retreats.
Valued at $320, this 4-hour organizing service will be personalized to your style preference and functional needs. Rachel Fix (www.organizedbyrachel.co) will provide tailored solutions for your space while creating an efficient process to maintain.
1 Hour Solo Vocal Performance
$50
Starting bid
Treat your guests to an hour of "Live Music" in your Denver Metro Area Home or venue. Claire Lucas (www.clairelucassings.com), Vocalist and Colorado Culture Change Coalition Board Member will perform popular jazz standards, bringing joy and nostalgia to you and your guests evoking cherished memories from the past. This offering is valued at $125.
iFLY Denver Indoor Skydiving (4 flight vouchers)
$25
Starting bid
INDOOR SKYDIVING IS REAL FLYING
Experience the sensation of flying in our state-of-the-art vertical wind tunnels. Safe for all ages, experience levels and abilities, indoor sky diving at iFLY is a family-friendly activity perfect for kid’s birthday parties, corporate events, team building, and more.
This package, valued at $155 includes 4 flight vouchers. May be shared by up to two flyers (must fly at same time). Winning bidder must call iFLY Denver to book flights with gift voucher.
doTERRA Essential Oils for Yoga Collection Gift Basket
$75
Starting bid
Valued at $130, this doTERRA Essential Oils for Yoga Collection Gift Basket includes On Guard Oil and Pebble Diffuser.
Twisted Egg Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
A Gift Card valued at $25, The Twisted Egg (www.twistedegg.com) emerged from the simple (yet meaningful!) desire to redefine the breakfast experience by presenting familiar dishes in “twisted” ways. We’re always developing unique and bold flavors to keep our customers coming back! Located at Parker Road and Belleview, this is a treat you're sure to enjoy.
Fresh Roasted Coffee Gift Basket
$25
Starting bid
Nothing ushers in the day like fresh roasted coffee. This gift basket of coffee beans specially selected and roasted by Maddy Chapman, Coalition Board Member is sure to awaken your senses and start your day off just right. Valued at $60.
Cocktail Hour Piano for your Next Event
$25
Starting bid
Craig Abramson will bring his piano and and an hour of jazz (or pop and classic rock, if you like) to your next event in the Denver Metro Area. Your guests will appreciate that extra level of sophistication! Hear some of Craig's playing with local jazz band Chase Street Jam at chasestreetjam.com
Fully Flourish Spa Experience
$100
Starting bid
Flourish Spa and Salon (www.flourishavedaspaandsalon.com) is offering this gift certificate valued at $260, for a Fully Flourish Spa Experience. Come experience what Flourishing really feels like with a 60 min Massage, 60 min Facial and Pedi. Gratuity is NOT included in this package. This Aveda Salon and Spa is located at 2851 S. Parker Rd. #1000 Aurora, CO 80014.
Flourish Salon 90 minute Acupuncture Session
$75
Starting bid
Flourish Spa and Salon (www.flourishavedaspaandsalon.com) is offering this gift certificate valued at $185, for a 90 minute acupuncture session. Experience the powerful healing benefits of acupuncture with our compassionate Licensed Acupuncturist & Chinese Herbalist, Dr. Kati Betters (www.interwovenbalance.com)! Gratuity is NOT included in this package. This Aveda Salon and Spa is located at 2851 S. Parker Rd. #1000 Aurora, CO 80014.
