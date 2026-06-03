Colorado National Guard Infantry Association's Shop

About this shop
BN T-Shirt with DUI, MTN TAB and BN Number on front, Pando Commando Crest on the back
BN Hoodie with DUI, MTN TAB and BN Number on front, Pando Commando Crest on the back
BN Performance "Sun Hoodie" with DUI, MTN TAB and BN Number on front, Pando Commando Crest on the back. UPF 50
BN Ranger Panties with DUI, MTN TAB and BN Number on front left thigh
3’x5’ One sided outdoor flag with grommets. Lead time 4-5 weeks.
4” Diameter BN Stickers
Pack of 4x 4” Diameter BN Stickers
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!