Colorado Reined Cow Horse Association

Annual Membership | Colorado Reined Cow Horse Association

2026 Annual Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

For current and returning members of CRCA. You must hold a membership to compete at any CRCA event.

Membership is valid Jan.1st - Dec. 31st of each year.

CRCA Free Ride
Free

Valid for one year

If you have NEVER held a CRCA or NRCHA membership your first year is on us.

Membership is valid Jan.1st - Dec. 31st of first year
Questions about this option? Call Emily Parry at 970-520-1069

