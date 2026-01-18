Hosted by

Colorado Springs Charter Academy

About this event

Sales closed

Colorado Springs Charter Academy's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2577 N Chelton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909, USA

"Sundae Funday" (Lewellen Kindergarten) item
"Sundae Funday" (Lewellen Kindergarten) item
"Sundae Funday" (Lewellen Kindergarten) item
"Sundae Funday" (Lewellen Kindergarten)
$15

Starting bid

Treat your little one and the whole family to the ultimate ice cream experience! This adorable and fun-filled basket is packed with everything needed for sweet treats and cozy fun.

Includes:

  • Ice cream recipe book
  • Ice cream science kit
  • 20 waffle cone bowls
  • 3 plastic sundae bowls
  • 3 spoons
  • 2 packages of mini M&M’s
  • 2 Hershey’s shell toppings
  • Mini marshmallows
  • Ice cream scoop
  • Penguin-themed container
  • Plush “emotional support” ice cream
  • Cozy socks
  • Cooling blanket

Perfect for hands-on learning, family dessert nights, and lots of imaginative play. A delightful bundle that blends fun, education, and sweet treats!

Total Value: $130+

"Date Night Delight" (Riley 3rd Grade) item
"Date Night Delight" (Riley 3rd Grade) item
"Date Night Delight" (Riley 3rd Grade) item
"Date Night Delight" (Riley 3rd Grade)
$15

Starting bid

Create the perfect cozy night in with this romantic and fun-filled Date Night basket made for laughter, comfort, and time together!

Includes:

  • 2 glass cups with straws
  • 2 heart mugs (plus an additional heart-shaped mug)
  • Valentine décor signs
  • “Together Forever” sign
  • Wooden cheeseboard with spreader
  • Couples adventure calendar
  • Blanket
  • Dish towels & potholders
  • Soap dispenser
  • Scalp massager

Everything you need for a sweet and memorable evening together!

Total Value: $95+

"Bone to Be Wild" (Warren 1st Grade) item
"Bone to Be Wild" (Warren 1st Grade) item
"Bone to Be Wild" (Warren 1st Grade) item
"Bone to Be Wild" (Warren 1st Grade)
$15

Starting bid

Spoil your four-legged bestie with this tail-wagging, Dog-approved bundle packed with toys, treats, and must-have goodies. It’s basically a doggy dream come true!

Includes:

  • 10 dog toys
  • Puzzle feeder to keep smart pups busy
  • 6 packs of tasty treats
  • Long-lasting dog chews
  • Pet cleanser for fresh-from-the-park vibes
  • Poop bags
  • A stylish dog purse for treats-on-the-go
  • Inflatable Dog Collar

Perfect for playful pups, pampered pooches, and devoted dog parents who love to spoil their best friend!

Total Value: $120+

"Dino-Mite Basket" (Temple 3rd Grade) item
"Dino-Mite Basket" (Temple 3rd Grade) item
"Dino-Mite Basket" (Temple 3rd Grade) item
"Dino-Mite Basket" (Temple 3rd Grade)
$25

Starting bid

A roaring good time for any dinosaur fan, packed with prehistoric fun from books to bedtime!

Includes:

  • 5 dinosaur books
  • Stuffed dinosaur
  • 34 dinosaur figures
  • Additional dinosaur toys
  • Wooden carved dinosaur
  • Dino gel pen
  • Dinosaur puzzle
  • 5 dinosaur cars
  • 3-D dinosaur lamp
  • Dino socks
  • Blanket
  • Dino-themed laundry basket
  • Handmade Dinosaur quilt
  • Dinosaur Lego

Packed with prehistoric fun, learning, imagination, and cozy comfort!

Total Value: $260+

"Stranger Things" (Lawson 4th Grade) item
"Stranger Things" (Lawson 4th Grade) item
"Stranger Things" (Lawson 4th Grade) item
"Stranger Things" (Lawson 4th Grade)
$20

Starting bid

Perfect for fans of Stranger Things! This basket is totally tubular and straight from the Upside Down.

Includes:

  • Stranger Things notebook & pen
  • Stranger Things flashlight (with batteries)
  • WSQK shirt (Size Large)
  • $25 Pizza Hut gift card
  • LEGO gift card
  • $10 additional gift card
  • Stranger Things comic book
  • Stranger Things mug
  • 55 stickers & button pins
  • Ferri arm gloves
  • 80’s neon slouch socks
  • Stranger Things potted succulent
  • Essential oil necklace
  • Tiger’s eye bracelet

A totally rad collection for superfans!

Total Value: $190+

"Cafe Deluxe" (Welch 6th Grade) item
"Cafe Deluxe" (Welch 6th Grade) item
"Cafe Deluxe" (Welch 6th Grade) item
"Cafe Deluxe" (Welch 6th Grade)
$25

Starting bid

A dream come true for coffee lovers—everything needed to brew, sip, and savor for the ultimate coffee enthusiast!

Includes:

  • Gift certificate for Tiramisu cake
  • Coffee press
  • 2 Starbucks coffee blends
  • 2 Britt coffee blends
  • 1 Kroger coffee blend
  • 3 coffee mugs
  • Coffee-to-go cup
  • 4 coffee plates (boxed set)
  • Coffee scoop & coffee clip
  • Brown sugar cinnamon syrup & vanilla syrup
  • 5 assorted cookie packages
  • 3 assorted candies
  • Milk truffles
  • Decorative plaques

Perfect for slow mornings and cozy coffee breaks.

Total Value: $185+

"Power Up Kit" (Luptak, Ross, Hayward Middle School) item
"Power Up Kit" (Luptak, Ross, Hayward Middle School) item
"Power Up Kit" (Luptak, Ross, Hayward Middle School) item
"Power Up Kit" (Luptak, Ross, Hayward Middle School)
$25

Starting bid

Level up your gaming experience with this ultimate setup snacks included!

Includes:

  • Mini fridge
  • 12-pack of mini Cokes
  • Gaming chair cover
  • 2 headphone holders
  • Pillow & blanket
  • Chips
  • Slim Jim’s
  • Assorted drinks
  • $25 Xbox Gift Card
  • $60 Roblox Gift Card

Perfect for marathon gaming sessions in total comfort!

Total Value: $160+

"Trader Joe's Self-care" (SPED, Interventionists, ELL) item
"Trader Joe's Self-care" (SPED, Interventionists, ELL) item
"Trader Joe's Self-care" (SPED, Interventionists, ELL)
$10

Starting bid

Relax and unwind with this thoughtful self-care collection featuring goodies from Trader Joe's.

Includes:

  • Hand cream
  • Lemon hand sanitizer spray
  • Lavender hand sanitizer spray
  • Spiced Chai Tea
  • Rose-scented candle
  • Creamy milk chocolate bar
  • Coconut Body Butter
  • $20 Trader Joe’s gift card

A perfect treat for rest, relaxation, and recharge!

Total Value: $65+

"Sweet & Salty" item
"Sweet & Salty" item
"Sweet & Salty" item
"Sweet & Salty"
$15

Starting bid

Get ready to pop, munch, and smile! This ultimate snack lover’s bundle from Trader Joe’s is paired with a popcorn machine and a joyful mix of sweet and savory favorites that make every gathering feel like a celebration.

Includes:

  • Popcorn machine
  • Popcorn kernels & white cheddar popcorn
  • 2 popcorn bowls
  • Mini peanut butter cups
  • Milk chocolate bars
  • Organic cheese crackers
  • Chili lime tortilla chips
  • Peanut butter pretzel nuggets
  • Dried mango & dried orange slices
  • 2 cans of apple juice
  • Assorted candies
  • Sparkling berry lemon drink

Perfect for movie nights, birthday parties, game days, or cozy family snack time!

Total Value: $85+

"Masterpiece Magic" (Lowery 2ed Grade) item
"Masterpiece Magic" (Lowery 2ed Grade) item
"Masterpiece Magic" (Lowery 2ed Grade)
$10

Starting bid

Inspire creativity with this colorful and crafty collection, made for imagination and hands-on fun.

Includes:

  • Paint
  • Easel
  • Canvases
  • Coloring books
  • Sketchbooks
  • Paper
  • Sticky notes
  • Buttons
  • Pipe cleaners
  • Foam crafts
  • Elastic cord
  • Scissors
  • Pen
  • 2 puzzles

Perfect for young artists who love to create, design, and explore their imagination!

Total Value: $55+

A Seat at the SPECIALS Table item
A Seat at the SPECIALS Table item
A Seat at the SPECIALS Table item
A Seat at the SPECIALS Table
$15

Starting bid

A fun-filled basket celebrating all the Specials (PE, Art, Spanish, Music & Library)!

Includes:

  • Football
  • Wiggle ball set
  • 8 children’s books
  • Colored pens
  • Notebook
  • Gamer pillow
  • Paintbrushes
  • Chocolates
  • 2 puzzles
  • Space drum
  • “Lunch with the Specials Teacher” coupon (winner + a friend; food ordered from location of choice)

A unique opportunity for fun, learning, and a special lunch experience!

Total Value: $100+

Garden Oasis (Dalton 5th Grade) item
Garden Oasis (Dalton 5th Grade) item
Garden Oasis (Dalton 5th Grade) item
Garden Oasis (Dalton 5th Grade)
$15

Starting bid

Everything needed to grow something beautiful —perfect for beginners and green thumbs alike.

Includes:

  • 2 sets of gardening gloves
  • Gardening bag
  • Garden tools
  • Small pot
  • Decomposable pots
  • Potting soil
  • 5 seed packages
  • Garden stake
  • Gnome garden stakes
  • 2 lawn ornaments
  • 2 hummingbird feeders
  • Hummingbird solution

Perfect to start your gardening journey!

Total Value: $75+

Book Worm Paradise (Lucero Kindergraden) item
Book Worm Paradise (Lucero Kindergraden) item
Book Worm Paradise (Lucero Kindergraden) item
Book Worm Paradise (Lucero Kindergraden)
$20

Starting bid

Snuggle up with this book lover’s dream bundle!

Includes:

  • 2 adult books
  • 2 children’s books (with stickers)
  • $50 Barnes & Noble gift card
  • Book bag
  • Reading book box
  • Box of tea
  • Wine with wine holder
  • Mushroom mug
  • 2 small mushroom mugs
  • Glass
  • 2 pairs of cozy socks
  • Pencil pouch

Perfect for quiet nights filled with stories, tea (or wine!), and comfort.

Total Value: $145+

"Back-to-School Boost" item
"Back-to-School Boost" item
"Back-to-School Boost"
$10

Starting bid

Kick off the school year with confidence and a big smile! This bright and practical bundle is packed with almost everything a student needs to stay organized, creative, and prepared from day one.

Includes:

  • 1 Paper towel
  • Tissues
  • 1-inch binder
  • Construction paper
  • 2 notebooks
  • 2 folders
  • Zipper pouch
  • Composition book
  • Student planner
  • Pens & pencils
  • Markers & colored pencils
  • Crayons
  • Glue & 3 glue sticks
  • Sticky notes
  • Eraser
  • Expo markers
  • Highlighters
  • Scissors

This year, you’ll be able to order school supplies from the same company we use for our school spirit clothing. More information coming soon!

Total Value: $65+

S'mores Showdown (Smallberger 5th Grade) item
S'mores Showdown (Smallberger 5th Grade) item
S'mores Showdown (Smallberger 5th Grade) item
S'mores Showdown (Smallberger 5th Grade)
$25

Starting bid

No tent required—this bundle delivers all the magic of a campfire night right in your backyard (or living room s’mores party).

Includes:

  • 2 boxes of graham crackers (because one is never enough)
  • Giant marshmallows for ultimate s’mores stacking
  • 3 bags of specialty marshmallows
  • S’mores Pop-Tarts
  • 2 glow-in-the-dark roasting sticks
  • S’mores grill stick + 5 extra skewers
  • Color-changing flame additive
  • Cozy hot cocoa mix
  • Scented wax for those campfire vibes
  • Mini campfire stove for instant ambiance
  • Bottle of Whiskey
  • Bottle of Rum
  • A variety of candy
  • Chicago Metallic Ceramic Smores Maker

Perfect for backyard bonfires, late-night laughs, and sweet family memories—with a little grown-up flair.

Total Value: $230+

Bird is the Word (Admin & Leadership) item
Bird is the Word (Admin & Leadership) item
Bird is the Word (Admin & Leadership) item
Bird is the Word (Admin & Leadership)
$20

Starting bid

A delightful collection for birdwatching enthusiasts and nature lovers alike! This charming basket is a wonderful way to brighten your backyard and create a welcoming haven for hummingbirds and songbirds all season long!

Includes:

  • Park Pet Cooper hummingbird feeder
  • Hopper & suet bird feeder
  • Rectangular suet bird feeder
  • Hummingbird nectar pouch
  • 5 lb. bag wild bird feed
  • Crazy for Birds hardcover book
  • Bird Nerd notebook

Encourage feathered friends to visit while enjoying the beauty of nature right at home!

Total Value: $145+

"Trader Joe's Treasure Trove" (SPED, Interventionists, ELL) item
"Trader Joe's Treasure Trove" (SPED, Interventionists, ELL) item
"Trader Joe's Treasure Trove" (SPED, Interventionists, ELL) item
"Trader Joe's Treasure Trove" (SPED, Interventionists, ELL)
$15

Starting bid

This generously filled Trader Joe’s basket is packed with an irresistible mix of organic snacks, pantry favorites, and sweet-and-savory treats. A dream come true for snack lovers and movie-night fans alike!

Includes:

  • Organic tortilla chips & veggie tortilla chips
  • Butter Almond Thins
  • Everyday Seasoning
  • Balsamic Glaze
  • Sesame oil
  • Raspberry Shortbread Cookies
  • Chocolate Coffee Granola
  • Chocolate Peanut Granola
  • Chicken noodle soup
  • Mac & cheese
  • Two jars of salsa
  • Peanut butter–filled pretzels
  • Sour cream & onion rings
  • White cheddar puffs
  • Chocolate waffle cookies
  • Snack mix
  • Trail mix bars
  • Rhubarb & strawberry soda

Perfect for movie nights, parties, or everyday snacking!

Total Value: $60+

"Family Night Out" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade) item
"Family Night Out" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade) item
"Family Night Out" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade) item
"Family Night Out" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade)
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a complete Family Night Out with this fun-filled gift card basket! From a delicious dinner to sweet dessert treats and a coffee stop along the way, this basket has something for everyone in the family. Perfect for busy families who enjoy great food, fun outings, and spending quality time together.

Includes:

  • 2 × Chick-fil-A gift cards
  • 2 × Hurts Donut Company gift cards
  • 1 × Starbucks gift card
  • 2 × In-N-Out Burger gift cards

Family night made easy....Enjoy a fun and delicious family outing with this food-lover’s bundle!

Total Value: $75+

"Sunday Afternoon" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade) item
"Sunday Afternoon" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade) item
"Sunday Afternoon" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade) item
"Sunday Afternoon" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade)
$15

Starting bid

Turn your Sunday afternoon into the perfect mix of productive and relaxing! Start with a coffee treat, grab lunch on the go, tackle errands, stock up on groceries, or enjoy some online shopping—all in one easy bundle. Whether it’s a self-care Sunday or a get-things-done kind of day, this gift card set has you covered from start to finish.

Includes:

  • 1 × Target gift card
  • 1 × Amazon gift card
  • 1 × Chipotle gift card
  • 1 × King Soopers gift card
  • 1 × Starbucks gift card

The perfect mix of errands, treats, and relaxation—ideal for a laid-back Sunday afternoon!

Total Value: $65

" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade) item
" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade) item
" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade) item
" Gift Cards (Watt 4th Grade)
$15

Starting bid

Looking for the perfect weekend plan or an easy, no-stress date night? This basket has it all! Enjoy a movie out, cozy up with a good book, sip on a coffee or sweet treat, and top it off with a delicious dinner.

Includes:

  • 1 × Regal Cinemas gift card
  • 1 × Barnes & Noble gift card
  • 1 × Dunkin’ Donuts gift card
  • 1 × Bonefish Grill gift card
  • 1 × Dollar Tree gift card

Whether you’re planning quality time together or just want a fun weekend escape, this gift card bundle makes it effortless—and memorable.

Total Value: $85

$300 IT Technology Certificate item
$300 IT Technology Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Bid on $300 in FREE professional I.T. labor—perfect for home or business technology needs. This certificate covers expert-level I.T. services, either in-shop or on-site, with no labor charges until the full $300 value is used.

Unlike big-box tech support, services will be provided by a senior-level I.T. professional—such as a network security specialist, network architect/engineer, systems administrator, or senior technician. Every technician holds college degrees, industry certifications, and real-world experience, meeting strict professional and government security standards.

In other words: this isn’t “Geek Squad” help—this is the equivalent of scheduling an appointment with a specialist and getting top-tier expertise at no cost.

Certificate valid for 12 months from date of issue

Included (Service Labor Only):


  • Computer tune-ups and performance optimization
  • Hardware and software troubleshooting
  • Virus, malware, and security issue resolution
  • New computer or device setup and configuration
  • Software installation and configuration
  • Printer, scanner, and peripheral installation
  • Network setup and troubleshooting (wired or wireless)
  • Home or small business network security configuration
  • Email, backup, and data setup assistance
  • Smart home or office device configuration
  • General I.T. maintenance and support


Valid for home or business use.
On-site or in-shop labor included.
No restriction on the type of device or system.

Total Value: $300

Domino's Family Meal item
Domino's Family Meal item
Domino's Family Meal
$10

Starting bid

Looking for a simple, delicious dinner everyone will love? This Pizza Night Package is the perfect choice for an easy and fun meal!

Included:

  • 2 Large Pizzas (Any Toppings)
  • 1 Free Side Item
  • 1 Free 2-Liter Soda

Perfect for a family night, game night, or casual get-together. Bid now and enjoy a stress-free dinner on us!

Total Value: $45

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