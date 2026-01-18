Colorado Springs Charter Academy's Silent Auction

Bid on $300 in FREE professional I.T. labor—perfect for home or business technology needs. This certificate covers expert-level I.T. services, either in-shop or on-site, with no labor charges until the full $300 value is used.

Unlike big-box tech support, services will be provided by a senior-level I.T. professional—such as a network security specialist, network architect/engineer, systems administrator, or senior technician. Every technician holds college degrees, industry certifications, and real-world experience, meeting strict professional and government security standards.

In other words: this isn’t “Geek Squad” help—this is the equivalent of scheduling an appointment with a specialist and getting top-tier expertise at no cost.

Certificate valid for 12 months from date of issue

Included (Service Labor Only):





Computer tune-ups and performance optimization

Hardware and software troubleshooting

Virus, malware, and security issue resolution

New computer or device setup and configuration

Software installation and configuration

Printer, scanner, and peripheral installation

Network setup and troubleshooting (wired or wireless)

Home or small business network security configuration

Email, backup, and data setup assistance

Smart home or office device configuration

General I.T. maintenance and support





Valid for home or business use.

On-site or in-shop labor included.

No restriction on the type of device or system.

Total Value: $300