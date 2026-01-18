Colorado Springs Charter Academy's Silent Auction

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Treat your little one and the whole family to the ultimate ice cream experience! This adorable and fun-filled basket is packed with everything needed for sweet treats and cozy fun.
Includes:
Perfect for hands-on learning, family dessert nights, and lots of imaginative play. A delightful bundle that blends fun, education, and sweet treats!
Total Value: $130+
Starting bid
Create the perfect cozy night in with this romantic and fun-filled Date Night basket made for laughter, comfort, and time together!
Includes:
Everything you need for a sweet and memorable evening together!
Total Value: $95+
Starting bid
Spoil your four-legged bestie with this tail-wagging, Dog-approved bundle packed with toys, treats, and must-have goodies. It’s basically a doggy dream come true!
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Perfect for playful pups, pampered pooches, and devoted dog parents who love to spoil their best friend!
Total Value: $120+
Starting bid
A roaring good time for any dinosaur fan, packed with prehistoric fun from books to bedtime!
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Packed with prehistoric fun, learning, imagination, and cozy comfort!
Total Value: $260+
Starting bid
Perfect for fans of Stranger Things! This basket is totally tubular and straight from the Upside Down.
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A totally rad collection for superfans!
Total Value: $190+
Starting bid
A dream come true for coffee lovers—everything needed to brew, sip, and savor for the ultimate coffee enthusiast!
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Perfect for slow mornings and cozy coffee breaks.
Total Value: $185+
Starting bid
Level up your gaming experience with this ultimate setup snacks included!
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Perfect for marathon gaming sessions in total comfort!
Total Value: $160+
Starting bid
Relax and unwind with this thoughtful self-care collection featuring goodies from Trader Joe's.
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A perfect treat for rest, relaxation, and recharge!
Total Value: $65+
Starting bid
Get ready to pop, munch, and smile! This ultimate snack lover’s bundle from Trader Joe’s is paired with a popcorn machine and a joyful mix of sweet and savory favorites that make every gathering feel like a celebration.
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Perfect for movie nights, birthday parties, game days, or cozy family snack time!
Total Value: $85+
Starting bid
Inspire creativity with this colorful and crafty collection, made for imagination and hands-on fun.
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Perfect for young artists who love to create, design, and explore their imagination!
Total Value: $55+
Starting bid
A fun-filled basket celebrating all the Specials (PE, Art, Spanish, Music & Library)!
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A unique opportunity for fun, learning, and a special lunch experience!
Total Value: $100+
Starting bid
Everything needed to grow something beautiful —perfect for beginners and green thumbs alike.
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Perfect to start your gardening journey!
Total Value: $75+
Starting bid
Snuggle up with this book lover’s dream bundle!
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Perfect for quiet nights filled with stories, tea (or wine!), and comfort.
Total Value: $145+
Starting bid
Kick off the school year with confidence and a big smile! This bright and practical bundle is packed with almost everything a student needs to stay organized, creative, and prepared from day one.
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This year, you’ll be able to order school supplies from the same company we use for our school spirit clothing. More information coming soon!
Total Value: $65+
Starting bid
No tent required—this bundle delivers all the magic of a campfire night right in your backyard (or living room s’mores party).
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Perfect for backyard bonfires, late-night laughs, and sweet family memories—with a little grown-up flair.
Total Value: $230+
Starting bid
A delightful collection for birdwatching enthusiasts and nature lovers alike! This charming basket is a wonderful way to brighten your backyard and create a welcoming haven for hummingbirds and songbirds all season long!
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Encourage feathered friends to visit while enjoying the beauty of nature right at home!
Total Value: $145+
Starting bid
This generously filled Trader Joe’s basket is packed with an irresistible mix of organic snacks, pantry favorites, and sweet-and-savory treats. A dream come true for snack lovers and movie-night fans alike!
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Perfect for movie nights, parties, or everyday snacking!
Total Value: $60+
Starting bid
Enjoy a complete Family Night Out with this fun-filled gift card basket! From a delicious dinner to sweet dessert treats and a coffee stop along the way, this basket has something for everyone in the family. Perfect for busy families who enjoy great food, fun outings, and spending quality time together.
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Family night made easy....Enjoy a fun and delicious family outing with this food-lover’s bundle!
Total Value: $75+
Starting bid
Turn your Sunday afternoon into the perfect mix of productive and relaxing! Start with a coffee treat, grab lunch on the go, tackle errands, stock up on groceries, or enjoy some online shopping—all in one easy bundle. Whether it’s a self-care Sunday or a get-things-done kind of day, this gift card set has you covered from start to finish.
Includes:
The perfect mix of errands, treats, and relaxation—ideal for a laid-back Sunday afternoon!
Total Value: $65
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect weekend plan or an easy, no-stress date night? This basket has it all! Enjoy a movie out, cozy up with a good book, sip on a coffee or sweet treat, and top it off with a delicious dinner.
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Whether you’re planning quality time together or just want a fun weekend escape, this gift card bundle makes it effortless—and memorable.
Total Value: $85
Starting bid
Bid on $300 in FREE professional I.T. labor—perfect for home or business technology needs. This certificate covers expert-level I.T. services, either in-shop or on-site, with no labor charges until the full $300 value is used.
Unlike big-box tech support, services will be provided by a senior-level I.T. professional—such as a network security specialist, network architect/engineer, systems administrator, or senior technician. Every technician holds college degrees, industry certifications, and real-world experience, meeting strict professional and government security standards.
In other words: this isn’t “Geek Squad” help—this is the equivalent of scheduling an appointment with a specialist and getting top-tier expertise at no cost.
Certificate valid for 12 months from date of issue
Included (Service Labor Only):
Valid for home or business use.
On-site or in-shop labor included.
No restriction on the type of device or system.
Total Value: $300
Starting bid
Looking for a simple, delicious dinner everyone will love? This Pizza Night Package is the perfect choice for an easy and fun meal!
Included:
Perfect for a family night, game night, or casual get-together. Bid now and enjoy a stress-free dinner on us!
Total Value: $45
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