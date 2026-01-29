CSCCI Silent Art Auction: Plum Blossoms Welcome the Arrival of Spring!

Discover the Beauty of Sally Huang-Nissen's Art

This framed watercolor painting showcases the exquisite Gong Bi style (fine-line), meticulously crafted by Sally Huang-Nissen, a talented local artist from Colorado Springs. Her remarkable works have earned her multiple accolades from prestigious organizations, including the Pikes Peak Watercolor Society, Colorado Watercolor Society, and the Sumi-e Society of Artists.

Dimensions: 22" x 26.5"

Year Created: 2025

Donation: Generously donated by the artist to CSCCI for fundraising.

To learn more about Sally's inspiring journey and view her artwork, visit her profiles at the following websites:

Explore the depth and elegance of her creations!