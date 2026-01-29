Hosted by

Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute

About this event

CSCCI Silent Art Auction: Plum Blossoms Welcome the Arrival of Spring!

Plum Blossoms Welcome the Arrival of Spring item
Plum Blossoms Welcome the Arrival of Spring item
Plum Blossoms Welcome the Arrival of Spring
$350

Starting bid

Discover the Beauty of Sally Huang-Nissen's Art

This framed watercolor painting showcases the exquisite Gong Bi style (fine-line), meticulously crafted by Sally Huang-Nissen, a talented local artist from Colorado Springs. Her remarkable works have earned her multiple accolades from prestigious organizations, including the Pikes Peak Watercolor Society, Colorado Watercolor Society, and the Sumi-e Society of Artists.

  • Dimensions: 22" x 26.5"
  • Year Created: 2025
  • Donation: Generously donated by the artist to CSCCI for fundraising.

To learn more about Sally's inspiring journey and view her artwork, visit her profiles at the following websites:

Explore the depth and elegance of her creations!

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