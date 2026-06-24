CSLI

Hosted by

CSLI

About this event

Colorado Springs Leadership Institute's 12th Annual Celebration of Leadership Breakfast

1775 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80906, USA

Innovator Sponosr
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Company banner, company branded item on table, recognition from stage, tabletop signage, slideshow, table of 8, press release, newsletter, and post-event thank you recognition

Strategist Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Company branded item on table, recognition from stage, tabletop signage, slideshow, table of 8, press release, newsletter, and post-event thank you recognition

Cultivator Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognition from stage, tabletop signage, slideshow, table of 8, press release, newsletter, and post-event thank you recognition

Motivator Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Slideshow, table of 8, press release, newsletter, and post-event thank you recognition

Next Generation of Leaders Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes 2 tables (16 seats) for students, slide show recognition, table top

signage, thank you sponsor signage, and 2 social media posts

Table Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 seats with table top signage

Coffee Station Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Individual Ticket
$65
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