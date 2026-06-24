Colorado Springs Leadership Institute's 12th Annual Celebration of Leadership Breakfast

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About this event
Company banner, company branded item on table, recognition from stage, tabletop signage, slideshow, table of 8, press release, newsletter, and post-event thank you recognition
Company branded item on table, recognition from stage, tabletop signage, slideshow, table of 8, press release, newsletter, and post-event thank you recognition
Recognition from stage, tabletop signage, slideshow, table of 8, press release, newsletter, and post-event thank you recognition
Slideshow, table of 8, press release, newsletter, and post-event thank you recognition
Includes 2 tables (16 seats) for students, slide show recognition, table top
signage, thank you sponsor signage, and 2 social media posts
Includes 8 seats with table top signage
$
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