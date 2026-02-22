Hosted by

Colorado Wind Ensemble Inc

About this event

Colorado Wind Ensemble Silent Auction - May 2026

Two Tickets to Lone Tree Arts item
Two Tickets to Lone Tree Arts item
Two Tickets to Lone Tree Arts
$100

Starting bid

Get two tickets to a production at the Lone Tree Arts Center! You'll have a choice of concerts and events to attend for the 2026-2027 season.

Framed Print from David Kish Photography
$250

Starting bid

CWE conductor David Kish offers a choice on a framed print from his photography collection! Bring a bit of nature to your home and enjoy the beautiful views of our state.

One Month of Music Lessons at Colorado Music Institute item
One Month of Music Lessons at Colorado Music Institute
$100

Starting bid

Colorado Music Institute is offering one month of 30-minute music lessons on any instrument! Whether a beginner at your instrument or an advanced player, we have a teacher for you. Available 7 days a week!

Two Tickets to Colorado Ballet item
Two Tickets to Colorado Ballet
$175

Starting bid

Get two tickets to a production at the Colorado Ballet! You'll have a choice of concerts and events to attend for the 2026-2027 season.

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