Colorado Wind Ensemble Silent Auction - May 2026

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Get two tickets to a production at the Lone Tree Arts Center! You'll have a choice of concerts and events to attend for the 2026-2027 season.
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CWE conductor David Kish offers a choice on a framed print from his photography collection! Bring a bit of nature to your home and enjoy the beautiful views of our state.
Starting bid
Colorado Music Institute is offering one month of 30-minute music lessons on any instrument! Whether a beginner at your instrument or an advanced player, we have a teacher for you. Available 7 days a week!
Starting bid
Get two tickets to a production at the Colorado Ballet! You'll have a choice of concerts and events to attend for the 2026-2027 season.
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