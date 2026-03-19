CWEF- 50th Gala Silent Auction

The exclusive Legacy Club offers only 50 premium seats located directly behind home plate on the Suite Level, and access through the stadium’s VIP Entrance. It features a private, climate-controlled lounge with retractable glass windows and an outdoor viewing section with padded seats. Guests enjoy complimentary premium food and beverage offerings, including select beer and wine, all included in the ticket price. The Club also has private bathrooms. Subject to availability, single-game Legacy Club tickets start at $310 per person, inclusive of the buffet. Retail value - $600