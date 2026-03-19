Colorado Womens Education Foundation

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Colorado Womens Education Foundation

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CWEF- 50th Gala Silent Auction

Two Adult Ski Tickets to Loveland item
Two Adult Ski Tickets to Loveland item
Two Adult Ski Tickets to Loveland
$85

Starting bid

Two Adult Ski Tickets to Loveland - Good for any day in the 26/27 season. Retail value - $256.

Signed Nuggets Team Jersey 25-26 season item
Signed Nuggets Team Jersey 25-26 season
$400

Starting bid

Authentic team signed Nuggets Jersey from the 25-26 season. Donated Directly from Kroenke Sports. Includes a certificate of authenticity. Retail value - $1000 (priceless).

Denver Date Night - with wine tasting item
Denver Date Night - with wine tasting item
Denver Date Night - with wine tasting item
Denver Date Night - with wine tasting
$200

Starting bid

Denver Date Night - Wine and Stay - Includes one night stay at the Limelight Hotel in Denver and a wine tasting at Blanchard Family Winery. This certificate entitles two guests to enjoy a guided tasting flight per person, a delicious cheese & charcuterie board, and selected desserts. Retail value - $400

4 Tickets to see Alabama Shakes at Red Rocks item
4 Tickets to see Alabama Shakes at Red Rocks item
4 Tickets to see Alabama Shakes at Red Rocks
$100

Starting bid

4 reserved tickets to Alabama Shakes at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday May 25th, 2026. Section - Right side, Row 8, seats 13-16. Retail value - $240

4 Tickets to Mt Joy at Fiddler's Green item
4 Tickets to Mt Joy at Fiddler's Green item
4 Tickets to Mt Joy at Fiddler's Green
$200

Starting bid

4 reserved tickets to Mt. Joy at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Saturday August 15th, 2026. Section 102, Row LL, seats 109-112. Retail value - $362

Pat Surtain II autographed football item
Pat Surtain II autographed football item
Pat Surtain II autographed football
$200

Starting bid

Signed Football by the Broncos Superstar player Pat Surtain II. Retail value - $500 (priceless)

Family Fun Pack item
Family Fun Pack item
Family Fun Pack item
Family Fun Pack
$100

Starting bid

Family Fun Package - 4 Tickets to the Denver Zoo, 4 Tickets to the Butterfly Pavilion, and 2 Ultimate tickets to Urban Air Central Park and 4 passes to History Colorado. Retail value - $330

YMCA Family Weekend Away item
YMCA Family Weekend Away item
YMCA Family Weekend Away item
YMCA Family Weekend Away
$200

Starting bid

YMCA Family Weekend Away!

Two night lodge stay at either YMCA Estes Park Center or Snow Mountain Ranch. RELAX, RECONNECT AND RE-ENERGIZE. Activities the whole family will love no matter the season! Retail value - $350

Signature Glow Facial & Beauty product pack item
Signature Glow Facial & Beauty product pack
$100

Starting bid

Signature Glow Facial at Skin Essentials Day Spa located at 2559 Main St, Littleton, CO 80120. Also includes a Beauty product pack including Restore rejuvenating oil, Restore day & night cream, Brighten lightening serum. Total package retail value - $410.

$250 to The Botox Bar - Lone Tree and bottle of champagne item
$250 to The Botox Bar - Lone Tree and bottle of champagne
$100

Starting bid

$250 Gift Certificate and a bottle of champagne. Address: 8481 S Yosemite St Suite 903, Lone Tree, CO 80124. Retail value - $275

Kendra Scott Gold necklace and earrings item
Kendra Scott Gold necklace and earrings item
Kendra Scott Gold necklace and earrings
$75

Starting bid

The Cailin Gold Pendant Necklace in White CZ—an April birthstone-inspired shade—lets you celebrate each year’s successes and embrace the excitement of what’s to come. 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass. Also includes the Cailin Gold Crystal Huggie Earrings in White CZ. Retail value - $150

$1500 toward treatment - Highlands Ranch Orthodontics item
$1500 toward treatment - Highlands Ranch Orthodontics item
$1500 toward treatment - Highlands Ranch Orthodontics item
$1500 toward treatment - Highlands Ranch Orthodontics
$300

Starting bid

$1500 gift certificate towards services at Highlands Ranch Orthodontics - either location (Littleton or Centennial). Owned by two women dentists. Retail value - $1500

Photography Session - Family or Senior Portrait item
Photography Session - Family or Senior Portrait item
Photography Session - Family or Senior Portrait item
Photography Session - Family or Senior Portrait
$200

Starting bid

Family or Senior Portrait Photo Session with Blue Talon Photography and $100 print credit. Retail value - $400

4 tickets to Monty Python’s Spamalot and $200 gift card item
4 tickets to Monty Python’s Spamalot and $200 gift card item
4 tickets to Monty Python’s Spamalot and $200 gift card
$300

Starting bid

4 tickets to Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Buell Theatre on Wednesday, August 19 at 7:30 PM and a $200 gift certificate to the Nickel Restaurant at the Hotel Teatro for pre-show dinner and drinks! Retail value - $600

Date Night at the Art Museum item
Date Night at the Art Museum item
Date Night at the Art Museum item
Date Night at the Art Museum
$150

Starting bid

Date Night at the Art Museum - Two free tickets to the Denver Art Museum and a one night stay at the AC Hotel in Denver and $100 gift certificate to Sol Boutique in Denver located at 3010 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80206. Retail value - $455

Explore Littleton Family Fun activity pack item
Explore Littleton Family Fun activity pack item
Explore Littleton Family Fun activity pack item
Explore Littleton Family Fun activity pack
$50

Starting bid

Explore Littleton- $25 Born2Bake, 4 Play Passes to Kids Dig, 4 all day passes Lava Island Retail value - $150

Rocker Spirits Distillery Tour and Tasting for up to 10 item
Rocker Spirits Distillery Tour and Tasting for up to 10 item
Rocker Spirits Distillery Tour and Tasting for up to 10
$200

Starting bid

Rocker Spirits Distillery Tour and Tasting for up to 10 guests includes complimentary cocktail and barrel spirit tasting. Located at 5587 S Hill St, Littleton, CO 80120. Retail value - $450

2 tickets to Tyler Childers Snipe Hunt Tour at Folsom Field item
2 tickets to Tyler Childers Snipe Hunt Tour at Folsom Field item
2 tickets to Tyler Childers Snipe Hunt Tour at Folsom Field
$300

Starting bid

2 Platinum tickets in section 118, row 3 to Tyler Childers Snipe Hunt Tour at Folsom Field on July 18, 2026 with special guests: Jon Batiste and Wednesday. Retail value - $580

"Ill Dink to that!" -Pickleball Player Pack item
"Ill Dink to that!" -Pickleball Player Pack
$100

Starting bid

Pickleball Pro Pack-12 Pickle Balls, Georgie and Lou bag, two bottles of wine, two glasses, 2 organizer bags. Retail value - $400

The Gaylord Street Favorites Basket item
The Gaylord Street Favorites Basket item
The Gaylord Street Favorites Basket item
The Gaylord Street Favorites Basket
$200

Starting bid

The Gaylord Street Favorites Basket - $60 to Homegrown Pizza, $200 to Centered + Strong activewear clothing boutique, $50 to the Green Collective Eatery, $50 Perdida restaurant (total of $360 in gift cards). Retail value - $360

A night of Comedy with Friends at Comedy Works item
A night of Comedy with Friends at Comedy Works item
A night of Comedy with Friends at Comedy Works
$50

Starting bid

A night of Comedy with Friends - 5 "Admit two" passes for Comedy Works (10 free tickets). Retail value - $280

Boondocks Fun Pack item
Boondocks Fun Pack item
Boondocks Fun Pack
$30

Starting bid

Boondocks Fun Pack - 4 passes good each for either two games of mini golf or two games of laser tag. Valid at either location - Parker or Northglenn. Retail value - $80

Private Shopping Party with champagne for 25 friends item
Private Shopping Party with champagne for 25 friends item
Private Shopping Party with champagne for 25 friends
$50

Starting bid

Private Shopping Party at WISH Gifts on Gaylord Street in Denver for 25 friends, treats and beverages (champagne) will be provided and 10% of all sales will be donated to CWEF. Retail value - $400

Two Tickets to the Denver Summit FC Game and 2 hats item
Two Tickets to the Denver Summit FC Game and 2 hats
$100

Starting bid

Two General Admission tickets to a Denver Summit FC (National Women's Soccer League) Game and and 2 hats. Retail value - $250

6 week Dog training class of your choice item
6 week Dog training class of your choice item
6 week Dog training class of your choice
$50

Starting bid

A 6 week training class for you furry pup from The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. Includes your choice of the Puppy Preschool, basics and Manners, Intermediate basics and manners, or Manners and Reactivity. Located at HSSPV 2129 W Chenango Ave, Unit A
Littleton, CO 80120. Retail value - $175

Family Pass to History Colorado (option 1) item
Family Pass to History Colorado (option 1) item
Family Pass to History Colorado (option 1)
$20

Starting bid

Pass allows for a vist to History Colorado for two adults and all children under 18. At the History Colorado Center, artifacts, stories, and art intermingle to tell the tale of Colorado and the American West. The museum is designed for multi-generational audiences and consists of over fifteen exhibits spanning four floors, capturing the pioneering and individualistic spirit of Colorado. Retail value - $80

Pearl Street Shopping and Eating Package item
Pearl Street Shopping and Eating Package item
Pearl Street Shopping and Eating Package item
Pearl Street Shopping and Eating Package
$100

Starting bid

Pearl Street Shopping and Eating Package - $100 Jacks on Pearl Street, $50 to Common Threads. $25 to Stella's Coffee House, $25 Silver Cloud Studio, $50 to Sexy Pizza. Retail value - $250

Golden Wine and Dine item
Golden Wine and Dine item
Golden Wine and Dine
$40

Starting bid

Golden Wine and Dine - $50 to Woody's Wood Fired Pizza and $50 to Indulge Bistro and Wine Bar. Retail value - $100

A night of Theater in Littleton item
A night of Theater in Littleton item
A night of Theater in Littleton
$75

Starting bid

Town Hall Arts Center (Littleton) -Two (2) Premium Seat Tickets for play of recipients choice. Retail value - $150

Denver Foodie Fun Package item
Denver Foodie Fun Package item
Denver Foodie Fun Package item
Denver Foodie Fun Package
$100

Starting bid

Take yourself out and try several delicious Denver restaurants including - $50 to Whit's End, $50 to Boychik at the Stanley Marketplace, and a dinner for two at Barcelona Wine Bar (all food included, you pay tax and any alcohol). Retail value - $250

Fondue Lunch for two - The Melting Pot Littleton item
Fondue Lunch for two - The Melting Pot Littleton
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a complimentary fondue lunch for Two. Includes three-course menu - Cheese Fondue, Choice of Salads, and a choice of chocolate fondue. Retail value - $80

Signed Magnum Shiraz Red Wine - Velvet Glove item
Signed Magnum Shiraz Red Wine - Velvet Glove
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy this special 1.5L Magnum bottle of wine - The 2009 Mollydooker Velvet Glove Shiraz is a prestigious, full-bodied Australian red from McLaren Vale, celebrated for its intense, opulent style. It features decadent notes of blackberry, damson plum, chocolate ganache, and vanilla, supported by fine, velvety tannins. Often considered a "sophisticated fruit bomb," this highly concentrated wine (typically high alcohol, 16%) balances power with a long, smooth finish, with critics noting it ages well.  Signed by the Vineyard Owner. Retail value - $356

Self Care Gift Basket item
Self Care Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Wonderful basket of cozy and useful self-care items provided by Therapy Thursday. Includes:

  • Bottle of wine
  • Therapy Thursday Kickstart Manifestation Journal
  • Plush blanket
  • Tea satchel
  • Chocolate
  • Blanket
  • Mug
  • Candle

Retail value - $150

2 tickets to the Legacy Club at Coors Field item
2 tickets to the Legacy Club at Coors Field item
2 tickets to the Legacy Club at Coors Field item
2 tickets to the Legacy Club at Coors Field
$300

Starting bid

The exclusive Legacy Club offers only 50 premium seats located directly behind home plate on the Suite Level, and access through the stadium’s VIP Entrance. It features a private, climate-controlled lounge with retractable glass windows and an outdoor viewing section with padded seats. Guests enjoy complimentary premium food and beverage offerings, including select beer and wine, all included in the ticket price. The Club also has private bathrooms. Subject to availability, single-game Legacy Club tickets start at $310 per person, inclusive of the buffet. Retail value - $600

Two tickets to the Arvada Center for a 26/27 performance item
Two tickets to the Arvada Center for a 26/27 performance
$50

Starting bid

Two comp tickets for any show at the Arvada Center for the Performing arts for the 2026/27 season. Tier 3 tickets - retail value of $144.

$50 Woodhouse spa gift card item
$50 Woodhouse spa gift card
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Woodhouse spa

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