CWEF- 50th Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Two Adult Ski Tickets to Loveland - Good for any day in the 26/27 season. Retail value - $256.
Starting bid
Authentic team signed Nuggets Jersey from the 25-26 season. Donated Directly from Kroenke Sports. Includes a certificate of authenticity. Retail value - $1000 (priceless).
Starting bid
Denver Date Night - Wine and Stay - Includes one night stay at the Limelight Hotel in Denver and a wine tasting at Blanchard Family Winery. This certificate entitles two guests to enjoy a guided tasting flight per person, a delicious cheese & charcuterie board, and selected desserts. Retail value - $400
Starting bid
4 reserved tickets to Alabama Shakes at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday May 25th, 2026. Section - Right side, Row 8, seats 13-16. Retail value - $240
Starting bid
4 reserved tickets to Mt. Joy at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Saturday August 15th, 2026. Section 102, Row LL, seats 109-112. Retail value - $362
Starting bid
Signed Football by the Broncos Superstar player Pat Surtain II. Retail value - $500 (priceless)
Starting bid
Family Fun Package - 4 Tickets to the Denver Zoo, 4 Tickets to the Butterfly Pavilion, and 2 Ultimate tickets to Urban Air Central Park and 4 passes to History Colorado. Retail value - $330
Starting bid
YMCA Family Weekend Away!
Two night lodge stay at either YMCA Estes Park Center or Snow Mountain Ranch. RELAX, RECONNECT AND RE-ENERGIZE. Activities the whole family will love no matter the season! Retail value - $350
Starting bid
Signature Glow Facial at Skin Essentials Day Spa located at 2559 Main St, Littleton, CO 80120. Also includes a Beauty product pack including Restore rejuvenating oil, Restore day & night cream, Brighten lightening serum. Total package retail value - $410.
Starting bid
$250 Gift Certificate and a bottle of champagne. Address: 8481 S Yosemite St Suite 903, Lone Tree, CO 80124. Retail value - $275
Starting bid
The Cailin Gold Pendant Necklace in White CZ—an April birthstone-inspired shade—lets you celebrate each year’s successes and embrace the excitement of what’s to come. 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass. Also includes the Cailin Gold Crystal Huggie Earrings in White CZ. Retail value - $150
Starting bid
$1500 gift certificate towards services at Highlands Ranch Orthodontics - either location (Littleton or Centennial). Owned by two women dentists. Retail value - $1500
Starting bid
Family or Senior Portrait Photo Session with Blue Talon Photography and $100 print credit. Retail value - $400
Starting bid
4 tickets to Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Buell Theatre on Wednesday, August 19 at 7:30 PM and a $200 gift certificate to the Nickel Restaurant at the Hotel Teatro for pre-show dinner and drinks! Retail value - $600
Starting bid
Date Night at the Art Museum - Two free tickets to the Denver Art Museum and a one night stay at the AC Hotel in Denver and $100 gift certificate to Sol Boutique in Denver located at 3010 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80206. Retail value - $455
Starting bid
Explore Littleton- $25 Born2Bake, 4 Play Passes to Kids Dig, 4 all day passes Lava Island Retail value - $150
Starting bid
Rocker Spirits Distillery Tour and Tasting for up to 10 guests includes complimentary cocktail and barrel spirit tasting. Located at 5587 S Hill St, Littleton, CO 80120. Retail value - $450
Starting bid
2 Platinum tickets in section 118, row 3 to Tyler Childers Snipe Hunt Tour at Folsom Field on July 18, 2026 with special guests: Jon Batiste and Wednesday. Retail value - $580
Starting bid
Pickleball Pro Pack-12 Pickle Balls, Georgie and Lou bag, two bottles of wine, two glasses, 2 organizer bags. Retail value - $400
Starting bid
The Gaylord Street Favorites Basket - $60 to Homegrown Pizza, $200 to Centered + Strong activewear clothing boutique, $50 to the Green Collective Eatery, $50 Perdida restaurant (total of $360 in gift cards). Retail value - $360
Starting bid
A night of Comedy with Friends - 5 "Admit two" passes for Comedy Works (10 free tickets). Retail value - $280
Starting bid
Boondocks Fun Pack - 4 passes good each for either two games of mini golf or two games of laser tag. Valid at either location - Parker or Northglenn. Retail value - $80
Starting bid
Private Shopping Party at WISH Gifts on Gaylord Street in Denver for 25 friends, treats and beverages (champagne) will be provided and 10% of all sales will be donated to CWEF. Retail value - $400
Starting bid
Two General Admission tickets to a Denver Summit FC (National Women's Soccer League) Game and and 2 hats. Retail value - $250
Starting bid
A 6 week training class for you furry pup from The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. Includes your choice of the Puppy Preschool, basics and Manners, Intermediate basics and manners, or Manners and Reactivity. Located at HSSPV 2129 W Chenango Ave, Unit A
Littleton, CO 80120. Retail value - $175
Starting bid
Pass allows for a vist to History Colorado for two adults and all children under 18. At the History Colorado Center, artifacts, stories, and art intermingle to tell the tale of Colorado and the American West. The museum is designed for multi-generational audiences and consists of over fifteen exhibits spanning four floors, capturing the pioneering and individualistic spirit of Colorado. Retail value - $80
Starting bid
Pearl Street Shopping and Eating Package - $100 Jacks on Pearl Street, $50 to Common Threads. $25 to Stella's Coffee House, $25 Silver Cloud Studio, $50 to Sexy Pizza. Retail value - $250
Starting bid
Golden Wine and Dine - $50 to Woody's Wood Fired Pizza and $50 to Indulge Bistro and Wine Bar. Retail value - $100
Starting bid
Town Hall Arts Center (Littleton) -Two (2) Premium Seat Tickets for play of recipients choice. Retail value - $150
Starting bid
Take yourself out and try several delicious Denver restaurants including - $50 to Whit's End, $50 to Boychik at the Stanley Marketplace, and a dinner for two at Barcelona Wine Bar (all food included, you pay tax and any alcohol). Retail value - $250
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a complimentary fondue lunch for Two. Includes three-course menu - Cheese Fondue, Choice of Salads, and a choice of chocolate fondue. Retail value - $80
Starting bid
Enjoy this special 1.5L Magnum bottle of wine - The 2009 Mollydooker Velvet Glove Shiraz is a prestigious, full-bodied Australian red from McLaren Vale, celebrated for its intense, opulent style. It features decadent notes of blackberry, damson plum, chocolate ganache, and vanilla, supported by fine, velvety tannins. Often considered a "sophisticated fruit bomb," this highly concentrated wine (typically high alcohol, 16%) balances power with a long, smooth finish, with critics noting it ages well. Signed by the Vineyard Owner. Retail value - $356
Starting bid
Wonderful basket of cozy and useful self-care items provided by Therapy Thursday. Includes:
Retail value - $150
Starting bid
The exclusive Legacy Club offers only 50 premium seats located directly behind home plate on the Suite Level, and access through the stadium’s VIP Entrance. It features a private, climate-controlled lounge with retractable glass windows and an outdoor viewing section with padded seats. Guests enjoy complimentary premium food and beverage offerings, including select beer and wine, all included in the ticket price. The Club also has private bathrooms. Subject to availability, single-game Legacy Club tickets start at $310 per person, inclusive of the buffet. Retail value - $600
Starting bid
Two comp tickets for any show at the Arvada Center for the Performing arts for the 2026/27 season. Tier 3 tickets - retail value of $144.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Woodhouse spa
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!