ColorDash 5K 2026

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About this event
Free registrations for 8 runners
Social media recognition
Logo on event website
Logo on back of race shirt
Logo on Sports Camp T-shirts
Banner Advertising on FacebookRecognition in Newspaper Ads
Free registrations for 6 runners
Social media recognition
Logo on event website
Logo on back of race shirt
Choice of Sport to Sponsor for One Season
Free registrations for 4 runners
Social media recognition
Logo on event website
Logo on back of race shirt
Sponsor the giveaways for flag football, volleyball, or any signup booth
Don't have a business, sponsor the race as an individual. Name will be listed on the Race T-shirt.
$
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