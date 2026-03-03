Gallatin Valley Young Mens Christian Association Inc

Hosted by

Gallatin Valley Young Mens Christian Association Inc

About this event

ColorDash 5K 2026

5000 Tschache Ln

Bozeman, MT 59718, USA

Champion Sponsor
$5,000

Free registrations for 8 runners

Social media recognition

Logo on event website

Logo on back of race shirt

Logo on Sports Camp T-shirts

Banner Advertising on FacebookRecognition in Newspaper Ads

Game Changer
$2,500

Free registrations for 6 runners

Social media recognition

Logo on event website

Logo on back of race shirt

Choice of Sport to Sponsor for One Season

Impact Sponsor
$1,000

Free registrations for 4 runners

Social media recognition

Logo on event website

Logo on back of race shirt

Sponsor a Sport Booth
$500

Sponsor the giveaways for flag football, volleyball, or any signup booth

Individual Race Supporter
$150

Don't have a business, sponsor the race as an individual. Name will be listed on the Race T-shirt.

Add a donation for Gallatin Valley Young Mens Christian Association Inc

$

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