Parent Liaison Group Indian Hill School
eventClosed
Colorpalooza Day-Of Purchases
Adult Admission
$15
Comes with 10 food/drink tickets and a ticket for a bottle of color for the color run
Comes with 10 food/drink tickets and a ticket for a bottle of color for the color run
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Child Admission
$30
Comes with 10 food/drink tickets and a bracelet for activities
Comes with 10 food/drink tickets and a bracelet for activities
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Additional Food/Drink Tickets
$1
closed
1 Sheet of Raffle Tickets
$25
closed
1 Grand Prize Ticket
$5
closed
White T-Shirt
$5
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout