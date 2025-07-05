🌈 Colors of Hope Retreat 2025

10335 Maple Dell Rd

Marysville, OH 43040, USA

🎟️ General Registration (Single Bed)
$400

This registration includes full access to the Colors of Hope Retreat for one person, with lodging in a room that has one bed. You may choose single or double occupancy—if you’re sharing the room, the second person must register separately. All meals and retreat programming are included.

🎟️ Additional Guest in Shared Room (Single Bed)
$350

For folks sharing a room with someone who has already paid for a general or student registration. This ticket includes meals + all retreat programming, but does not include separate lodging.

🎟️ General Registration (Two Beds)
$350

This registration includes full access to the Colors of Hope Retreat for one person, with lodging in a room that has two beds. Each person must register separately. All meals and retreat programming are included.

🎟️ Commuter Registration
$250

Includes retreat access + meals but no lodging. Ideal for folks who live locally or prefer to stay elsewhere.

🎟️ Student / Restricted Income
$250

This discounted registration is available to students or those with limited financial means. Includes full access to the retreat, lodging (double occupancy), meals + programming. Please note: You may be asked to demonstrate financial need or to volunteer in some capacity at the retreat.

💜 Scholarship Fund Contribution (Tax-Deductible)
$100

Help someone else attend! Your contribution goes directly to our scholarship fund + ensures that cost is never a barrier to participation.

