🌈 Colors of Hope Retreat 2025

Marysville, OH 43040, USA
This registration includes full access to the Colors of Hope Retreat for one person, with lodging in a room that has one bed. You may choose single or double occupancy—if you’re sharing the room, the second person must register separately. All meals and retreat programming are included.
For folks sharing a room with someone who has already paid for a general or student registration. This ticket includes meals + all retreat programming, but does not include separate lodging.
This registration includes full access to the Colors of Hope Retreat for one person, with lodging in a room that has two beds. Each person must register separately. All meals and retreat programming are included.
Includes retreat access + meals but no lodging. Ideal for folks who live locally or prefer to stay elsewhere.
This discounted registration is available to students or those with limited financial means. Includes full access to the retreat, lodging (double occupancy), meals + programming. Please note: You may be asked to demonstrate financial need or to volunteer in some capacity at the retreat.
Help someone else attend! Your contribution goes directly to our scholarship fund + ensures that cost is never a barrier to participation.
